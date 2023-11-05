Individual lashes 101: A beginner’s guide to application and must-have products

In the world of beauty and makeup, individual lashes have emerged as a game-changer. They offer a level of customisation and artistry that goes beyond traditional strip lashes. If you’ve been curious about trying individual lashes but aren’t sure where to start, this article will guide you through the basics of application techniques and explain why they’re a must-try addition to your beauty routine.

Individual lashes, often referred to as cluster lashes or flare lashes, consist of small clusters of lashes that can be applied individually. Unlike strip lashes, which are pre-made in a band, individual lashes give you the freedom to create a look that’s uniquely your own. Here’s why they’ve become a must-try for beauty enthusiasts:

Natural-looking results

Individual lashes can be placed strategically to mimic the natural growth pattern of your eyelashes. This results in a more subtle, “born-with-it” look that enhances your eyes without appearing too dramatic.

Customisation

The degree of customisation with individual lashes is unmatched. You can control the length, volume, and placement of each lash, allowing you to achieve the specific look you desire, whether it’s a subtle enhancement or a bold, glamorous effect.

Comfort

Strip lashes can sometimes feel heavy and uncomfortable. Individual lashes are more lightweight and comfortable to wear, making them a better choice for extended wear.

Seamless blending

Individual lashes seamlessly blend with your natural lashes, eliminating the telltale sign of strip lashes and creating a more cohesive look.

Choosing the perfect individual lashes

When choosing individual lashes, consider factors like length, volume, and the type of your natural lashes. False lashes are typically available in short, medium, and long lengths, as well as single-layer and double-layer options for varying levels of volume.

To achieve a natural and seamless look, align the individual lashes with the texture and length of your natural lashes. Here’s a quick guide:

If you have light, fine, straight, or short natural lashes, opt for short or medium length lashes and single-layer clusters.

If your natural lashes are thick, wavy, curly, or long, consider double-layer or long individual lashes for a more fitting look.

Another crucial consideration is how the lashes are bound at the base of each cluster. Some have knots at the base, providing more surface for lash glue to adhere to. However, if you have fine or light lashes, these knots can become visible in your final look, making “knot-free” lashes a better choice.

In addition to selecting the right lashes, you’ll need a reliable lash glue. While some individual lash packs include their own adhesive, Duo is a favoured choice among makeup artists. It comes in clear and black variants, with clear glue ideal for a natural look and black glue suitable for more dramatic eye makeup, ensuring the glue remains concealed.

Application of individual lashes

Now that you’ve chosen the perfect individual lashes, it’s time to apply them correctly. Follow these steps for a hassle-free application:

Let the glue get tacky

Apply a small amount of glue to the back of your hand or in a plastic tray. Wait for 30 to 60 seconds for the glue to become tacky. You’ll know it’s ready when the colour changes, and the outer layer thickens. Tacky glue ensures the lash bonds instantly when applied, preventing it from shifting or tilting.

Apply lashes with tweezers

Tilt your head back to expose your eyelid and upper lash line. Use angled tweezers or lash tweezers to tap the base of the lash cluster into the glue. Then, place the lash along your natural lashes, starting from the outer corner and working toward the centre of your eye. If the glue is tacky enough, you can leave the cluster to dry in place for a few seconds.

For a subtle look, apply three to four clusters on the outer corner of the eye.

For a fuller, more dramatic look, build along the entire lash line, moving toward the inner corner. Trim lashes if necessary to mimic the natural lash line.

If you make a mistake or dislike the placement of a cluster, simply remove it with your fingers and try again with fresh glue.

Let them dry, then blend

After placing the desired number of clusters and ensuring their proper placement, allow them to dry for approximately 10 minutes. Carry on with the rest of your makeup or hairstyling. Once dry, use a lash curler or your fingers to gently blend the false lashes with your natural ones, helping them merge seamlessly.

Safe removal of individual lashes

When it’s time to remove your individual lashes at the end of the day, follow these safe methods:

Soak a cotton pad in an oil-based makeup remover

Hold the soaked pad over your closed eye for a few seconds. This not only helps remove the lash glue but also breaks down your eye makeup. Continue removing the rest of your makeup as usual.

Try a cleansing balm or coconut oil

Cleansing balms and coconut oils are effective in breaking down the adhesive, causing the lashes to detach as your eye makeup disappears.

It’s essential to remove your lashes before sleeping. Leaving glue residue on your lashes for an extended period can attract dirt and bacteria, potentially leading to infections. Always remove lashes gently to safeguard your natural lash health.

Once you’ve removed your lashes, discard them in the trash. Individual lashes are intended for one-time use, but a single pack should provide you with enough lashes for two to three applications.