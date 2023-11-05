Individual lashes 101: A beginner’s guide to application and must-have products

In the world of beauty and makeup, individual lashes have emerged as a game-changer. They offer a level of customisation and artistry that goes beyond traditional strip lashes. If you’ve been curious about trying individual lashes but aren’t sure where to start, this article will guide you through the basics of application techniques and explain why they’re a must-try addition to your beauty routine.
Individual lashes, often referred to as cluster lashes or flare lashes, consist of small clusters of lashes that can be applied individually. Unlike strip lashes, which are pre-made in a band, individual lashes give you the freedom to create a look that’s uniquely your own. Here’s why they’ve become a must-try for beauty enthusiasts:
Natural-looking results
Individual lashes can be placed strategically to mimic the natural growth pattern of your eyelashes. This results in a more subtle, “born-with-it” look that enhances your eyes without appearing too dramatic.
Customisation
The degree of customisation with individual lashes is unmatched. You can control the length, volume, and placement of each lash, allowing you to achieve the specific look you desire, whether it’s a subtle enhancement or a bold, glamorous effect.
Comfort
Strip lashes can sometimes feel heavy and uncomfortable. Individual lashes are more lightweight and comfortable to wear, making them a better choice for extended wear.
Seamless blending
Individual lashes seamlessly blend with your natural lashes, eliminating the telltale sign of strip lashes and creating a more cohesive look.
Choosing the perfect individual lashes
When choosing individual lashes, consider factors like length, volume, and the type of your natural lashes. False lashes are typically available in short, medium, and long lengths, as well as single-layer and double-layer options for varying levels of volume.
To achieve a natural and seamless look, align the individual lashes with the texture and length of your natural lashes. Here’s a quick guide:
- If you have light, fine, straight, or short natural lashes, opt for short or medium length lashes and single-layer clusters.
- If your natural lashes are thick, wavy, curly, or long, consider double-layer or long individual lashes for a more fitting look.
Another crucial consideration is how the lashes are bound at the base of each cluster. Some have knots at the base, providing more surface for lash glue to adhere to. However, if you have fine or light lashes, these knots can become visible in your final look, making “knot-free” lashes a better choice.
In addition to selecting the right lashes, you’ll need a reliable lash glue. While some individual lash packs include their own adhesive, Duo is a favoured choice among makeup artists. It comes in clear and black variants, with clear glue ideal for a natural look and black glue suitable for more dramatic eye makeup, ensuring the glue remains concealed.
Application of individual lashes
Now that you’ve chosen the perfect individual lashes, it’s time to apply them correctly. Follow these steps for a hassle-free application:
Let the glue get tacky
Apply a small amount of glue to the back of your hand or in a plastic tray. Wait for 30 to 60 seconds for the glue to become tacky. You’ll know it’s ready when the colour changes, and the outer layer thickens. Tacky glue ensures the lash bonds instantly when applied, preventing it from shifting or tilting.
Apply lashes with tweezers
Tilt your head back to expose your eyelid and upper lash line. Use angled tweezers or lash tweezers to tap the base of the lash cluster into the glue. Then, place the lash along your natural lashes, starting from the outer corner and working toward the centre of your eye. If the glue is tacky enough, you can leave the cluster to dry in place for a few seconds.
- For a subtle look, apply three to four clusters on the outer corner of the eye.
- For a fuller, more dramatic look, build along the entire lash line, moving toward the inner corner. Trim lashes if necessary to mimic the natural lash line.
- If you make a mistake or dislike the placement of a cluster, simply remove it with your fingers and try again with fresh glue.
Let them dry, then blend
After placing the desired number of clusters and ensuring their proper placement, allow them to dry for approximately 10 minutes. Carry on with the rest of your makeup or hairstyling. Once dry, use a lash curler or your fingers to gently blend the false lashes with your natural ones, helping them merge seamlessly.
Safe removal of individual lashes
When it’s time to remove your individual lashes at the end of the day, follow these safe methods:
Soak a cotton pad in an oil-based makeup remover
Hold the soaked pad over your closed eye for a few seconds. This not only helps remove the lash glue but also breaks down your eye makeup. Continue removing the rest of your makeup as usual.
Try a cleansing balm or coconut oil
Cleansing balms and coconut oils are effective in breaking down the adhesive, causing the lashes to detach as your eye makeup disappears.
It’s essential to remove your lashes before sleeping. Leaving glue residue on your lashes for an extended period can attract dirt and bacteria, potentially leading to infections. Always remove lashes gently to safeguard your natural lash health.
Once you’ve removed your lashes, discard them in the trash. Individual lashes are intended for one-time use, but a single pack should provide you with enough lashes for two to three applications.
In the world of beauty and makeup, individual lashes are a game-changer. They bridge the gap between the allure of salon-style lash extensions and the simplicity of everyday makeup. With the versatility to complement any look, individual lashes empower you to express your unique style, whether you’re heading to a glamorous event or just stepping out for the day. The ease of application, accessibility, and convenience of removal make them a must-try for beauty enthusiasts of all levels of expertise. So, whether you’re a makeup novice or a seasoned pro, consider giving individual lashes a chance. They offer a touch of elegance and enchantment that can make your eyes truly captivating, and they do it in a way that’s accessible, affordable, and oh-so-easy. With these lashes, you’re not just enhancing your eyelashes; you’re elevating your entire look, one cluster at a time.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-
How do individual lashes differ from strip lashes or clusters?
Individual lashes, strip lashes, and clusters are distinct in terms of their application, look, and purpose. Individual lashes are singular strands that you apply one at a time, offering more customisation and a natural appearance. Strip lashes come as a full band and provide instant volume and length, but may not look as natural. Clusters are small groups of lashes, offering a balance between individual and strip lashes, with a more natural look and easier application.
-
Are individual lashes safe for my natural lashes?
When applied correctly and removed gently, they should not harm your natural lashes. However, if you use excessive glue or pull on the individual lashes during removal, you could risk damaging your natural lashes. Following proper application and removal techniques is essential to maintain lash health.
-
How long do individual lashes last?
They are designed for short-term use, typically lasting as long as your makeup look does, which is about 12 hours at most. The adhesive used is water-soluble, making them susceptible to loosening in moisture-prone conditions.
-
Can I wear makeup with individual lashes?
Yes, you can wear makeup with these lashes. In fact, makeup can enhance the overall look when combined with individual lashes. You can apply eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara as desired. Just ensure that you apply eye makeup before attaching the lashes.
-
Can I swim or shower with individual lashes?
It’s not advisable to swim or shower with individual lashes. The adhesive is water-soluble, and exposure to water can cause them to loosen and fall off. To extend their lifespan, it’s best to avoid water activities and moisture.
-
Can individual lashes be removed?
Yes, they can be removed. Use an oil-based makeup remover, cleansing balm, or coconut oil to break down the adhesive. Soak a cotton pad in the product, hold it over your closed eye for a few seconds, and gently remove the lashes once the adhesive softens.
-
Are individual lashes suitable for people with sensitive eyes?
These can be suitable for people with sensitive eyes, but it’s crucial to choose a hypoallergenic adhesive and ensure proper application and removal. If you have known sensitivities, it’s advisable to do a patch test before using any adhesive near your eyes.
-
Do individual lashes require infill appointments?
Unlike salon lash extensions, these do not typically require infill appointments. They are intended for one-time use. However, a single pack of individual lashes often contains enough lashes for two to three applications.
-
Can I choose the length and style of individual lashes for a specific occasion?
Absolutely! They come in various lengths and styles, allowing you to customise your look for any occasion. You can select shorter, more natural lashes for everyday wear, or opt for longer, fuller lashes to create a dramatic effect for special events.
- Where can I get individual lashes applied?
You can apply them yourself at home using readily available kits from drugstores or beauty supply stores. If you prefer professional application, many beauty salons or makeup artists offer this service. Just ensure that the technician is experienced in individual lash application to achieve the desired results.
All Images: Courtesy Pexels