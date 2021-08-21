A-list stars whose nude makeup looks we are coveting

If there’s a makeup trend that will outlast everything this year, it’s the nude makeup trend. Au naturel has been a favourite look of celebs, flaunting it at red carpet events and on casual Fridays and Instagram takeovers.

If you think nude makeup roughly translates to a brown eye look with a nude lipstick, you are mistaken. There’s more to this simple trend. We rounded up our favourite nude looks of the season — pick one that suits you.

Priyanka Chopra

Trust the Priyanka Chopra to keep it easy on the eyes but with just the right amount of sass. While her lip colour goes from brown to peach to complete nude, it’s the eyes that grab our attention. In this Byrdie Beauty shoot, she adds a thin purple liner, while the rest of her looks sport a beautiful brown and rose gold shimmer. Note how she uses a neat peach blush to accentuate her brown skin.

Deepika Padukone

If you look closely, there is a pattern to this au naturel look. Deepika Padukone‘s makeup artist, Sandhya Shekar knows how to work her features beautifully. There’s an innate glow that comes through in every picture, without overdoing the highlighter. Then, there is the slight shimmer on her lids that adds a beautiful wide-eyed look. The lip colour seems to be nude but with hint of metallic.

Janhvi Kapoor

While every other star goes a bit edgy with her makeup or her outfits, Janhvi is yet to really go wild with her personal style. Her set looks do go better with nude makeup that she often sports. We love how she manages to look delicate in each look. There’s the plain brown lipstick look, a peachy-pink barbie look complete with a pink blush, and a shimmery eye look that balances the nude lips.

Anushka Sharma

The queen of minimalism, Anushka go for a nude look every single time. Her brown lip addiction keeps her style on an even keel and she manages to surprise us without adding too much into the mix. There’s just fresh, stunning skin minus the bold blush or bright eyeshadow. A good mascara and a kohl pencil are add-ons.

Malaika Arora Khan

The way Malaika works is very effortless despite her heavy-duty looks that include latex, faux leather, and more. Her eyes are always bold — whether it’s with oodles of mascara, a good smokey eyeshadow, or a graphic liner. But, her skin is glowing and lips are lined beautifully in a nude shade. We like the overload of highlighter as well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena undoubtedly is the queen bee here who takes nude makeup as seriously as her outfits. Time and again, the star makes sure her looks are easy and effortless. We love the light nude lip shade, the kohl-lined eyes, and the accentuated cheekbones. That’s the signature look to be aiming for.

All iimages: Courtesy actors’ Instagram