Amp up your natural rogue look with these must-try blush trends

The colours and simplicity of blush make you go from looking like you are just getting out of bed to being sun-kissed in just a few swipes.

Popularly known as rouge, it was known to be the fine invention of Ancient Egyptians. Previously, people used natural items like crushed mulberries, strawberries or beetroot juice to achieve the desired shade of red or pink for their cheeks. With time, the ingredients used to create blush also evolved. Blush has been the talk of the year and never fails to disappoint in bringing your makeup look together. It is a beautiful blessing in the world of beauty.

The internet is known to have the most viral trends with makeup, whether it is with eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, or blush. If you want to get that healthy flush, you have come to the right place.

Cream blushes

If you are ever looking to get a natural rosy tint to your cheeks without having to practice the art of pinching, cream blushes are going to be your best friends. A few swipes of this easily blendable beauty will make it look natural yet stunning. In addition to giving a flush to your cheeks, it also adds a bit of a glisten, giving that perfect glow to your face.

LSA Recommends: The M.A.C Glow Play Blush (Rs. 2,900) that is buildable, blendable and has a creamy formula, making it the perfect cream blush.

Draping or blush contouring

An old 80s trend that is doing the rounds of the internet again. Draping or Blush Contouring is the art of applying your blush where you would usually place your contour. It is suitable for all skin tones. This technique not only results in a gorgeous glow but gives a lift to your face just as any contouring would do.

LSA Recommends: The Chanel Les Beiges Blush Stick (On Request), the ultimate product for this trend thanks to its velvet finish and stick form that effortlessly sculpts the face.

The Sun-kissed blush look

This look will help you get the perfect post-fruitful workout flush. The trick is to apply your blush ideally in the places the sun would usually hit. You go from the sides of your ears to the centre of your face and pass horizontally over your nose bridge. On the days you feel like being a bit extra, you can add some blush to your chin as well as your forehead, tying up this look just enough.

LSA Recommends: The Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Blusher (Rs 3,850) that helps give a healthy and excellent glow to your face with its buildable formula.

Purple blush

Although blush is known to be in hues of pinks and reds, we are lucky enough to see the rise of purple blushes. It was a fad before, but the internet has been in a frenzy again, and for the right reason! A purple shade may seem too much, but it gives the perfect natural flush to your face, especially on Indian skin tones. It is time to ditch the ordinary and generic blushes and invest in some purple ones now.

LSA Recommends: The stunning Clinique Cheek Pop in Pansy Pop (Rs 2,300), a vibrant shade which is an excellent choice for this unique trend.

Monochromatic makeup look

In this technique, one would use a single colour tone and hue for their blush, lipstick, and eyeshadow. This technique is effortless and elegant, making you look polished and put together. You can use pinks, orange or even a purple tone. As daunting as it sounds, a light layer will do the work, giving a luminous glow as well.

LSA Recommends: The Asa beauty Lip & Cheek Tint (Rs 2,100) that’s creamy is multi-purpose and can be used on your cheeks, lips and eyelids, giving a perfect, glowing finish.

Lipstick as blush

With everyone getting into the world of eco-friendly and reusable products, having a multiple-use item is a dream. Who would have known your lipstick could be used as a blush as well? An easy substitute for cream blushes, a soft shade of lipstick is a great option to apply to your cheeks for that natural flush. Another use of the lipstick is to use it on your lid as a soft creamy eyeshadow.

LSA Recommends: The M.A.C Retro Matte Liquid Lip (Rs 2,350) whose range of shades makes it an outstanding choice for use as blush.

Hero Image: Courtesy Kellie Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy Emilia Instagram