Baking your makeup is the key to sweat-proof skin this summer

We have drag culture to thank for a lot of trends, particularly in the beauty industry. Drag makeup is powerful makeup that allows you to transform the whole shape of your face and make it stay all night. Baking is an integral feature of their face transformations. This summer, one technique that’ll really level up your makeup game is baking your makeup. Let’s find out more.

Everything to know about baking your makeup this summer

Baking is a technique that involves applying a thick layer of translucent powder to your skin for 5 to 10 minutes, allowing your body heat to set or “bake” your foundation and concealer underneath, leaving you with the creaseless, flawless summer makeup of your dreams

Because this technique seems to need an excessive amount of powder on your face, you may be hesitant to do it yourself, but don’t worry! Even a beginner can bake their makeup and make it seem professional with the correct advice. We’ll break it down into a few easy steps below. But first, let’s go over some baking basics you should be familiar with.

Is baking your makeup necessary?

Consider baking your makeup to be the equivalent of setting your makeup a million times. If you only apply a little concealer here and there and usually avoid full-coverage makeup, baking is not for you. However, for those who wear full-face makeup and want their foundation to be transfer-proof, budge-proof, crease-proof, and sweat-proof all day, baking is a must-do step.

How to achieve the perfect base by baking?

Let’s go over each step! Here’s how to achieve skin that looks like you actually put an Instagram filter over it:

Step 1: Under eye cream

Apply hydrating eye cream before you begin applying makeup. It’s always crucial to have a smooth, hydrated eye area to fill it up and reduce the appearance of fine lines or wrinkles, but it’s especially important for those with dry skin.

Step 2: Layer your concealer

After you’ve applied your foundation, apply a thick layer of liquid concealer under your eyes—you’ll need it, trust the process! Then, using a damp makeup sponge, blend, blend and blend!

Step 3: More concealer (optional)

You might be thinking at this point that this is a lot of makeup, and yes it is. So you can skip this step and still achieve excellent results, but for lasting power, a sheer second coat can seal in the first. Don’t forget to blend it in and smooth everything out. Before using the powder, ensure sure there are no creases.

Step 4: Translucent power

Using a fluffy powder brush, lightly dust the translucent powder over the concealer you just applied. This will set your makeup and prepare it for the next step, which is baking.

Step 5: Baking your makeup

Now it’s time to bake. Wet a wedge-shaped makeup sponge or a beauty blender with setting spray, then dip it into the translucent powder. Pack on the product generously over the area where you just applied your concealer. If you appear like you’ve rolled your face in baking flour, you’re doing it perfectly. Allow 5 to 10 minutes for the powder to absorb excess oil and “bake” the makeup underneath. After this, dust it all off with. a fluffy powder brush.

Hero Image: Courtesy Getty Images; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@kimkardashian