21 beauty hampers for a more personalised gifting experience this festive season

This Diwali, make gifting a personal experience with beauty hampers that give your loved ones a feeling of pampering and indulgence.

Diwali gifting can be divided into two categories – décor and delicacies. And let’s be honest as much as we love our Indian sweets and mithai, there is only so much you can consume in a single festive season. This brings us to the latter category, home décor items that are frankly a bit overdone when it comes to Diwali.

If you’re looking to break the mould or at least seek a little change in your Diwali gifting patterns why not give beauty hampers a go? Pamper your loved ones in midst of a hectic festive season. From boxes with your favourite products to help you get party ready to hampers filled with rejuvenating skincare items to give you a spa-like feel at home — beauty boxes and hampers are truly a great way to celebrate. On the plus side, it’s sure to give some sense of relief to fatigued festive packages. And did we mention they make great gifts for sisters for bhai dooj, which is just around the corner?

Our extensive list of beauty boxes and hampers have been specially curated for the festive season, keeping in mind the latest beauty launches and carefully edited best seller products.

Read on to discover the best beauty hampers for Diwali 2021