21 beauty hampers for a more personalised gifting experience this festive season

This Diwali, make gifting a personal experience with beauty hampers that give your loved ones a feeling of pampering and indulgence.
Diwali gifting can be divided into two categories – décor and delicacies. And let’s be honest as much as we love our Indian sweets and mithai, there is only so much you can consume in a single festive season. This brings us to the latter category, home décor items that are frankly a bit overdone when it comes to Diwali.
If you’re looking to break the mould or at least seek a little change in your Diwali gifting patterns why not give beauty hampers a go? Pamper your loved ones in midst of a hectic festive season. From boxes with your favourite products to help you get party ready to hampers filled with rejuvenating skincare items to give you a spa-like feel at home — beauty boxes and hampers are truly a great way to celebrate. On the plus side, it’s sure to give some sense of relief to fatigued festive packages. And did we mention they make great gifts for sisters for bhai dooj, which is just around the corner?
Our extensive list of beauty boxes and hampers have been specially curated for the festive season, keeping in mind the latest beauty launches and carefully edited best seller products.
Read on to discover the best beauty hampers for Diwali 2021
The Kama Ayurveda Akashini hair care box (Rs 2,980) is an anti hairfall kit with the brands’ iconic Bringadi Oil and Bringadi Hair Cleanser.
A care package filled with 100% organic skincare products is sure to get a festive nod of approval. The Juicy Chemistry Exfoliate and Moisturise Body Care Gift Set (Rs 1,360) contains the Hazelnut, Coffee & Chocolate Face & Body Scrub (75Gms) and Fig, Vanilla & Blood Orange Organic Body Butter (75gms) in a pure cotton bag.
If you’re looking to indulge a loved one, then the Ultimate Festive Hamper by Ajmal Perfumes (Rs 5,000) is a great option. This massive hamper contains the perfumes from the brand’s collaboration with AND and Global Desi as well as other signature scents. It’s essentially a sensorial journey through the brand’s unique perfumes.
Collaborating with beauty influencer and makeup artist Shreya Jain is MAC Cosmetics limited edition festive sets. Available exclusively on Nykaa, the Get Lippy set (Rs 2,950) includes three full-size lipsticks Chilli (in matte) and Twig & Verve (in satin). It’s the perfect way to get your favourite MAC products.
The power of turmeric is well established, and we are looking at clearer skin this season with Mother Sparsh’s Turmeric Healing Kit (Rs 1,236) for tackling hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and uneven complexion. It contains a face wash, ubtan, night beauty balm and healing day cream.
One of the best things about getting gifts is trying new things. The SkinKraft Indulgence Body Kit (Rs. 1,499) does exactly that by introducing you to seven of its signature products. The kit contains a freshwater body wash, avocado body oil, pillow mist, hand butter, body scrub, body mist and body lotion.
While we love our beauty indulgences, the list of everyday use products remains consistent. Mellow’s Everyday Essentials Kit (Rs 1,299) introduces you to their best selling Ayurvedic products like the Sesame and Hibiscus Hair Oil, Berry Shampoo, Marigold and Mint Face Wash and Lip Treatment. The kit also contains a complementary neem comb, mask and sanitiser.
The Myra Veda Diwali Luxury Escape Gift Hamper (Rs 4,303) is a set of 13 items that uphold the notion of clean, green beauty. Containing signature products like the Mediterranean White Sage Hand & Body Lotion, French Pink Clay, Raw Egyptian Loofah, Papaya Gel, and handcrafted soaps. The set also contains tea lights, chocolates and a handwritten personalised card and is available on VanityWagon.
Curated beauty hampers are the best way to show you care. At L’Occitane you can customise your own gift box with the bestsellers from the French natural skincare brand like the new Osmanthus Range or the Immortelle Reset Serum. The Reset Power Pack Ritual box (Rs 12,000) the Immortelle Reset Triphase Essence, Immortelle Reset Serum and the Immortelle Divine Youth Oil.
When it comes to luxury skincare we are particularly biased towards Forest Essentials due to its effective use of Ayurveda and divine smells. The Ganesha’s Box (Rs 4,975) is a body care box with fragrant Kashmiri Nargis flower products like shower butter, soap, body milk and body mist.
The gift sets from The Body Shop are a no-brainer and loved by all ages and genders. The Nutty Treats Set (Rs 695) contains a shower cream and body butter in the Shea Butter fragrance. You can also customise your gift boxes from The Body Shop with jute bags and boxes that support local trade.
If you’re someone who’s looking to go green with their purchasing habits then asa beauty is worthy of a look. asa beauty’s Festive Edit (Rs 5,775) is the ultimate clean beauty makeup kit to create all your glowy, natural looks with. Containing a luminescing powder, concealer, powder blush, lip and cheek tint, lipstick and mascara.
Minis are the best way to check if a skincare product suits you or not. The 5-Step Skin Brightening Bestsellers Set (Rs 2,100) contains miniature bottles of their top-selling skincare formulas including the 24K Gold Radiance Beauty-boosting Face Elixir amongst others.
Diwali is the perfect time to add sparkle not only in the lives of those around you but also in your makeup looks. Aiding the process are the Bobbi Brown long-lasting eye shadow sticks that do the trick in one simple swipe. The Bobbi Brown Soho Glow MINI Long-Wear Cream Shadow Set (Rs 2,300) contain three minis in Dusty Mauve, Golden Pink, and Golden Bronze.
If you’re looking for a gift for a millennial, Prolixr with its pink packaging and botanical ingredients is sure to gain favour. The Glow Getter Gift Box (Rs 2,799) takes you through a simple five-step routine to get the desired results with their sea algae mask, vitamin-C serum, foaming cleanser, facial scrub, and a berry moisturiser.
It’s time to let your hair down but not before you give it some TLC courtesy, the Earth Rhythm Haircare Kit (Rs 1,199). A no-nasties shampoo bar, hydrating hair butter, and a scalp lock complex ensure that your hair gets the nourishment it needs.
Hero Image: Courtesy Bobbi Brown; Featured Image: Courtesy Kama Ayurveda.