VirtualMakeover: 11 beauty brands that offer virtual try-ons

“Try before you buy” has taken on a whole new meaning nowadays. From makeup to hair colour, here’s how you can do a virtual makeover with these brands’ virtual try-on options.
Beauty brands offering virtual try-ons
If you’ve ever wondered if you could pull off black-hued lipstick or platinum blonde, the L’Oréal virtual makeup try-on site offers answers. The tool, which is driven by ModiFace technology, allows users to experiment with the brand’s whole range of colour cosmetics and hair colour options.
Forget about makeup removers, tweezers, and anxiety! Virtually “try on” brows, experiment with styles and colours to witness the transformational power of brows, instantly! Choose from the brand’s roster of brow shapes and sizes before booking an appointment with your brow lady to select the look that works best for you.
Sephora Virtual Artist, as the host of the newest and best in the world of beauty, goes beyond the normal swatching role to offer up step-by-step tutorials that take the guesswork out of where exactly you should be placing products on your face.
Before you get your hands on the brand’s newest releases, you may test-drive them with the virtual try-on features offered on its official website. The brand provides access to its whole colour cosmetics line as well as additional capabilities such as a foundation finder and brow studio.
If you miss arm-swatching the brand’s pigmented lip colours and foundations, the virtual experience will help to alleviate your fear of missing out.
When you can’t make it to your mani-pedi appointment, head to OPI Nail Studio for the next best thing. Since its launch more than a decade ago, the virtual try-on studio has provided beauty lovers with the opportunity to discover the perfect manicure by altering the skin colour and nail length on a virtual hand before experimenting with nail paint colours.
GLAMlab offers a diverse selection of items, ranging from eye and lip makeup to lesser-known alternatives such as false eyelashes and acts as an easy method to experiment with colours to discover your ideal match.
Can’t decide what colour to go for? Choicify is their virtual hair colour filter that allows you to try on different hair colours in real-time. Schwarzkopf’s colour advice tool, which is equipped with split-screen technology, allows you to conduct a dry run ahead of time so you can compare your ideal hair colour to your current shade and make an informed decision.
You can now try on Charlotte’s makeup magic icons from your phone using Charlotte’s Virtual Try-On as if you are in the store applying it yourself! Play with all the shades you’ve wanted to try and find your perfect makeup match with the magic of makeup AI.
All Images: Courtesy Brands