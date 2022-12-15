Best Christmas gifts for all the beauty enthusiasts out there

It’s almost Christmas, and time to break into a cheer and countdown to the holiday. As you get all wrapped up in the Christmas spirit, let’s present you with beauty products and boxes that come packaged specially for the festive season. Here’s the ultimate curation of the best Christmas gifts to have, hold and yes, give for that special person who loves skincare and beauty products.

The days are about to get merrier ahead, courtesy of Christmas knocking on our doors. And speaking of Christmas, while Santa’s busy making a list for kids, it’s time for you to make one too, and choose the perfect hamper to shower your loved ones with. Since Christmas is all about treating yourselves so what better than beauty hampers to treat yourself and your loved ones even better? With every passing year, all the beauty brands are leaving no stone unturned in showcasing their A-game when it comes to the best Christmas gifts. Likewise, even this year we found a plethora of options for all the beauty enthusiasts out there. Be it your skincare junkie BFF, your makeup enthusiast sibling, or your beauty-conscious mothers, this year we’ve got you all covered up.

If you’re on the lookout for the best Christmas gifts well then this is exactly where you’re going to find them, so add these to your carts before they’re all sold out!

Best Christmas gifts: Beauty edition

Laneige lip care set

The Laneige lip care set consists of our grapefruit Lip glowy balm and the berry lip sleeping mask. The grapefruit balm makes the lips glossier and softer by removing dry flakes whereas the berry mask helps dissolve dead skin cells and moisturize your lips while you sleep. Infused with coconut oil and shea butter both products are suitable for dry and normal lips.

Victoria’s Secret Bombshell

One just can’t miss out on Victoria’s Secret and its mesmerising range of fragrances when it comes to choosing the best Christmas gifts.

Proarte Mini Brush Set 7 in 1

Well, makeup enthusiasts sure know how to make good use of a brush set, so stop looking any further and add this 7-in-1 mini brush set to your gift carts!

Sugar Cosmetics Christmas makeup kit

This uber-cool kit features 6 beauty essentials and exclusive merch that will put you in the spotlight.

Kaya Intense Clarity System – 3-Step Brightening Kit

The “all you need” skincare kit for brighter, radiant, and youthful skin. With the power of exfoliation to promote new and healthy skin, the intense clarity system focuses on reducing pigmentation and giving the skin the protection + hydration it needs.

Amrutam self-love kit

There is no higher love than self-love. And that begins when you start caring for your body and mind. The self-love gift box does just that for you! With four carefully created recipes inspired by Ayurvedic principles, this combo makes for one of the best Christmas gifts.

Pilgrim red wine kit

It’s time you add on to the glow with Pilgrim’s vino dawn to dusk ritual – premium kit. The kit includes red wine face wash, red wine face mist and toner, face cream SPF 30, under-eye cream, and night creme gel.

iORA combo pack

Specially curated to bring out the best version of your skin, iORA’s combo pack is filled to the brim to give you a refreshing and nourishing experience.

