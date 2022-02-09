BeautyFlashback: 90s beauty trends that have made a major comeback

Keep them gloss bottles handy because the ’90s beauty trends are back!

There is no such thing as “old trends” in the beauty world. Makeup trends that we despised a few years ago are now a fad. While the nostalgia strikes us hard, the good news is that some of those makeup trends are making a comeback, and we aren’t complaining.

We take a look into the decade’s best beauty moments to discover what’s making a big comeback that we must try.

The comeback of the 90s most iconic beauty trends

Darker Lip Liner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Back in the ’90s, dark–often brown–lip liner was all the rage. This is the one makeup trend that we’ve all seen, worn, and loved. And we’re thrilled that it’s back! A darker lip liner paired with a lighter creamy lip colour not only gives depth and definition but also looks stunning.

Brown Lips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

One of the most popular makeup trends right now, wearing brown lips was popular in the 1990s before we moved on to pinks, reds and nudes. Remember when Jennifer Aniston wore brick brown lipstick on Friends? That’s the look we’re referring to. Thanks to Priyanka Chopra and Gigi Hadid for bringing it back to the trend.

Frosted Eyes and Lips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Frosted lips and eyelids were the ultimate glam look in the 1990s, when shimmer, shine, and all things glossy were all the rage. The ice strobe-like effect looks so chic when achieved with iridescent pastel shadows and lip products. Paris Hilton and Kate Moss sported frosted lips back in the day, which serve as ideal analogies for now.

Keeping It Glossy and Sassy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tati Westbrook (@glamlifeguru)

If you remember when Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez debuted on the pop charts, you’ll recall that the glossy-lip look was the OG makeup rage. The high-shine, perfectly-lined lip trend has returned. Plump-looking, lined lips loaded with coloured lip gloss are the season’s must-have.

Glittery Glam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

If you think you’ve outgrown glitter, think again. It’s time to rethink those glitter looks with a modern twist. Glitter makeup styles are making a comeback in our makeup routine, as seen by a quick scroll across social media.

All Images: Courtesy Netflix and Instagram