BeautyWithLSA: 3 Viral blush hacks and the 9 of the best blushes to achieve the look

Instagram and TikTok are choc-a-block full of makeup tutorials and easy-to-copy hacks. But what really works and doesn’t is a mystery. So we decided to round up unique yet verified viral blush hacks to help you get that natural, rosy glow. Along with blushes that will help you achieve the look.

Blush as an under-eye base

Who would have thought Selena Gomez who be one of our go-to-person for makeup hacks? From a viral mascara hack to the one using Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Dewy Liquid Blush, she’s been a poignant presence in the makeup sphere. This product from Selena Gomez’s makeup line went viral simply because of its multi-purpose qualities. With tutorials of the blush being used as an under-eye base, it’s truly a great hack and versatile product. The trend was originally started by Los Angeles-based makeup artist @paintedbyspencer (and yes, he’s the voice you’ll hear on all videos of people trying the trend. “If you’re not blending your blush up to your under-eye area, you’re missing out,” says Spencer, and just so you don’t we’ve found local alternatives to try the hack at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fable Atelier (@fableatelier)

The W-blush hack

Yes, you heard that right. Scroll through the latest beauty feeds and you’ll come across the surprising yet winning style of blush application that helps you achieve a sun-burnt look. And while we would never recommend skipping sunscreen to get the look naturally we are all in the favour of achieving it with help of a little makeup. The blush hack involves drawing a ‘W’ shape across the cheeks and nose using a light blush fade to mimic the natural tan. The technique can be traced back to makeup artist Mariela Bagnato and does the job of creating a contour-like effect and enhancing your cheekbones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariela Bagnato (@marielabagnato)

Blush as lipstick

We’re playing role reversal here, so instead of smearing a dab of lipstick on your cheeks, we are looking at applying your favourite blush on your lips. Mostly, recommended in case of an emergency when you find yourself without lipstick, it’s still one that you need to add your makeup knowledge. The application of powder blush to your existing lipstick has the ability to create a matte effect. It can also be used to create a shadow and the effect of a lip filler with the correct application. Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty blush is again at the helms of this trend with Tik-Tokers finding multiple uses for the product. This video of Milan Mathews using the product with hesitation yet leading to great results proved its mettle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milan (@milan.mathew)

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock.