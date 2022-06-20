facebook
Glide on these affordable mascaras is you want voluminous lashes
20 Jun 2022 05:00 PM

Glide on these affordable mascaras is you want voluminous lashes

Anushka Narula
Glide on these affordable mascaras is you want voluminous lashes
Glide on these affordable mascaras is you want voluminous lashes

When you think of the best affordable mascaras, the iconic L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara definitely springs to mind. But it’s not the only fabulous affordable option for lengthening your lashes. To prove it to even the most ardent beauty enthusiast, we’ve compiled a list of the best affordable mascaras for you to peruse. What’s better than saving money and getting the prettiest lashes of your life?

Get your hands on these affordable mascaras for voluminous lashes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melli Cosmetics (@mellicosmetics)

This list includes the finest options available right now, regardless of your desired lash style. Are you seeking for thick lashes to flaunt on your next night out? What about the best-ever lengthening mascara for sky-high lashes? Or are you a natural-look fan who just wants a little definition before racing out the door in the morning? Don’t worry, we guarantee that this list includes your next favourite pick.

Here’s to having the most gorgeous lashes on your next night out or event! Take a stroll along the beauty aisles while picking up your daily essentials to check out these other options, and no one has to know that you paid next to nothing to achieve them.

Jump To / Table of Contents

Revlon

1 /12

Revlon

Enhance your lashes and give volume to your eye makeup, with Revlon’s feather light formula that stays all day long. Revlon Water Tight Mascara is water resistant, and totally smudge and tear proof. It lasts all day long, without flaking or feathering, with your lashes in a voluminous hold. And, has lash separating brush for long, soft effect on lashes.

Price:
Rs 540
shop here
Maybelline

2 /12

Maybelline

With a liquid ink formula and patented fanning brush with ten layers of bristles, the intensifying mascara grabs layer upon layer of lashes to create a clump-free, plumped up look, lifting and fanning out corner-to-corner for fuller looking lashes.

Price:
Rs 973 (approx.)
shop here
L'Oreal

3 /12

L'Oreal

Take your lashes to paradise with voluptuous volume & intense length. Soft wavy bristle brush holds the maximum amount of formula. 200+ bristles catch every lash for a dramatic volumizing effect. Enriched with cornflower extract, rose oil and castor oil. Silky smooth formula glides on evenly and easily. This volumizing and lengthening mascara delivers a full lash fringe that’s feathery soft.

Price:
Rs 799
shop here
CoverGirl

4 /12

CoverGirl
Add major drama to your look with Lash Blast Volume Mascara. Made to never clump or smudge, this formula adds thickness and plumpness to your lashes. With the unique spin-shape brush, you’ll be able to coat every part of your lashes with hypoallergenic mascara—for a total show-stopping look. For both volume and length, a mascara that does it all.
Price:
Rs 978 (approx.)
shop here
Lottie London

5 /12

Lottie London

Achieve instant lash lift with Lottie London’s #CURLBOSS ultra-curling, lengthening mascara. One quick swipe instantly lifts lashes or layer for a more intense, curled, long lash look!

Price:
Rs 677 (approx.)
shop here
NYX Professional Makeup

6 /12

NYX Professional Makeup

Elevate your expectations with the NYX Professional Makeup On The Rise Volume Liftscara Mascara! This ultra-pigmented formula catches and coats lashes in matte black colour for quick-charge lift and volume in just a few strokes. Featuring an innovative applicator shape and an elastomer brush head, the part-hourglass, part-rounded brush delivers high drama, intense volume and serious elevation!

Price:
Rs 1,022 (approx.)
shop here
Flower Beauty

7 /12

Flower Beauty

Lashes go royal with soft, fanned-out volume and lavish lift. Flower Beauty Warrior Princess Mascara has an exclusive royal hourglass brush that lifts and coats every lash from root to tip for silky, luscious lashes. The buildable, clump free formula thickens, curls and volumizes for a full coverage lash look fit for a princess. One coveted shade, rich and hyper pigmented sets a new standard in darkness.

Price:
Rs 750
shop here
Makeup Revolution

8 /12

Makeup Revolution

Take your lashes to the next dimension with The Revolution 5D Extreme Extension Mascara. Dubbed as one of the best mascara yet, this game-changing mascara helps achieve instant length, lift, definition, stretch and volume in as little as just one swipe.

Price:
Rs 875 (approx.)
shop here
Wet n Wild

9 /12

Wet n Wild

Dreaming of long, luscious lashes, Wild Ones? Look no further! The Wet n Wild Mega Length Mascara delivers the lash length you’ve been fantasising about with perfect precision. One swipe of this new highly pigmented, vitamin-enriched formula increases definition for longer-looking lashes. The lash-defining comb brush hugs and coats every last lash for lashes that will be sure to turn heads.

Price:
Rs 418 (approx.)
shop here
Rimmel

10 /12

Rimmel

This super volumising mascara lets you customise your lash look and build up volume throughout the day with ease and without clumping. The ultra-smooth conditioning formula is buildable, so you can amp up your lash look as you desire from natural to bold.

Price:
Rs 827 (approx.)
shop here
e.l.f. Cosmetics

11 /12

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Give your lashes the attention they deserve with the e.l.f. Cosmetics Big Mood Waterproof Mascara. The smooth, creamy, waterproof, smudge and flake free formula is paired with an hour-glass shaped brush for lashes that are separated, defined, lifted and voluminous all day long.

Price:
Rs 615 (approx.)
shop here
Milani

12 /12

Milani

Take your lashes to new heights with the Milani Highly Rated Anti Gravity Mascara. With an hour-glass shapes, moulded brush, this mascara coats every lash in an intense black formula that instantly delivers extreme volume, length and lift. Infused with nourishing castor oil, this mascara applies seamlessly without clumping or smudging for up to 24 hours of flawless wear.

Price:
Rs 1,231 (approx.)
shop here

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/deepikapadukone

Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
