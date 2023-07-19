Get rosy cheeks with the 8 best blushes for the melanin-rich skin

A simple swab of a plumpy blush on your cheeks is all it takes to uplift your look. However, for those with melanin-rich skin tones, finding the right hue for highlighting facial features while pulling off a natural look can be a challenge sometimes. The aim is to find a shade that will not appear flaky and reflect perfectly on the gorgeous darker skin tone. Let our list of the best formulas will guide you to flattering rosy cheeks.
How to choose a blush?
Matching a blush to your dermal undertone is the best way to find a blush for dark skin. Warm, neutral and cool are the most common underlying tones found in people with different complexions — ranging from light to dark.
For a warmer undertone of the skin, yellow and brown shades like the Fenty Beauty Cream Blush in Rose Latte (Buy now from Fenty Beauty) will go well. Whereas, cooler undertones are best suited with shades of pink like the MAC Glow Play Blush in Groovy (Buy now from Nykaa), as they smudge perfectly. If you have a neutral tone, then both yellow and pink shades can complement your look, and you can switch between them as you like.
Here are the best blushes for dark skin tone
Be it music or cosmetics, Rihanna knows what she’s doing. Naturally, when the Barbadian singer started her beauty line, inclusivity for all complexions was a must. The same reflects in this blush from Fenty Beauty. Dreaming of that starry, flushed look? You can get that with the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in a rose latte shade. A soft bronzed nude, this vegan blush will shine and stay. With its sweat-resistant formula, it is super light and can be seamlessly applied with fingertips or a brush. It’s a truly effortless way to get a rosy wash across your cheeks.
If vibrant hues are your vibe, this MAC Glow Play blush in a groovy shade will not disappoint you. This creamy, buildable formula can be layered as much as you like for a pop of colour on dusky skin tones. It has an ultra-light texture that’s easy to apply and smudge, either with your fingers or a brush.
Get a plumpy flush on the go with this Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Stick. It glides smoothly against the cheeks for a dewy finish. The lychee extracts and vitamin E included in the blush also give your skin a refreshing experience. If you’re feeling experimental, you can even try Baddie Berry, which is a plum shade, or Coral Cutie, which is a vibrant orange-pink shade.
Looking for a no-makeup makeup look? Who better to turn to than a brand known to offer exactly that? Nudestix Nudies Blush is surely a go-to for people with oily skin. The matte texture blends amazingly with the skin without leaving it dry, thanks to the creamy balm consistency. The Moodie Blu shade can be applied all over the face (cheeks, eyelids, and lips) for a natural sun-kissed look.
Cannot head out of the house without your blush on, looking radiant like Katrina Kaif? The matte blush from the actor’s very own beauty line, Kay Beauty, can be your best friend when it comes to applying a swift, smooth tint to the cheekbones. The weightless and hydrating formula will not leave your skin dry and flaky.
The soft nude shade, which is perfect for those with a neutral tone, is sure to add a feathery flush to the skin. Furthermore, the blush contains avocado and mango butter, which help reduce the appearance of age spots that can arise from excess melanin production in the skin.
This one is for all those who are in love with the glowing, flushed look on the apples of their cheeks. The Caribbean shade sits perfectly with its creamy finish and gives you a flawless velvety touch. The vegan blush is easily applied by dabbing your fingers and applying dots on your cheekbones. Infused with argan oil and vitamin E, it gives you a hydrating flush.
Go bold with this gorgeous red hue by L’Oréal Paris. The matte blush has an intense shade that comes in a compact with a mirror and applicator brush. What stands apart is the creamy, blendable formula in a powder, which looks luminous, stays on for long, and is easy to blend.
Crafted keeping Indian skin tones in mind, the Sugar Cosmetics Contour De Force Mini Blush will leave your skin with a fresh glow. Packaged in a palette, the formula is powdery, creamy, and buildable for smooth and easy application. The Mauve Marvel shade is perfect to give you that natural, winter flush on your cheeks. The blush doesn’t include oil and is completely cruelty-free.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Depending on the undertone of your skin, select a blush colour. It is best to choose a tint that matches your undertone for it to appear like a natural flush. Bronze and purple shades are best for warm undertones; shades of pink and red work amazing for cool undertones; and all shades suit neutral undertones.
Answer: When it comes to melanin-rich skin complexions, the main challenge is to pick a colour for the blush that will blend in and appear natural. So, choosing blushes that are highly pigmented and have a creamy texture can work wonders for getting flushed cheeks that look radiant on darker complexions.
Answer: Be it on any skin complexion, blushes can uplift the whole look of your face by giving you a natural rosy tint to your cheekbones. It has a refreshing appeal if blended well.
Answer: Applying blush lends a hint of rouge to the cheeks, making them look naturally flushed for a glowing appearance. On people with dusky skin, it takes the right product for the tint to show and give a radiant appeal.
Answer: Depending on your undertone, the best blushes for dusky skin tones range from deep wines to plum reds. Choose shades that match the deeper skin tone like nude and bronze or pigmented hues that are intense enough to stand out like red and coral.