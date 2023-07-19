Get rosy cheeks with the 8 best blushes for the melanin-rich skin

A simple swab of a plumpy blush on your cheeks is all it takes to uplift your look. However, for those with melanin-rich skin tones, finding the right hue for highlighting facial features while pulling off a natural look can be a challenge sometimes. The aim is to find a shade that will not appear flaky and reflect perfectly on the gorgeous darker skin tone. Let our list of the best formulas will guide you to flattering rosy cheeks.

How to choose a blush?

Matching a blush to your dermal undertone is the best way to find a blush for dark skin. Warm, neutral and cool are the most common underlying tones found in people with different complexions — ranging from light to dark.

For a warmer undertone of the skin, yellow and brown shades like the Fenty Beauty Cream Blush in Rose Latte (Buy now from Fenty Beauty) will go well. Whereas, cooler undertones are best suited with shades of pink like the MAC Glow Play Blush in Groovy (Buy now from Nykaa), as they smudge perfectly. If you have a neutral tone, then both yellow and pink shades can complement your look, and you can switch between them as you like.

Here are the best blushes for dark skin tone