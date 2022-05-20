Brush on the brow tint and gel for a set of bushy, more voluminous brows

Can’t get a professional brow tinting session scheduled? Don’t worry! You shouldn’t give up on your goal of having darker, fuller-looking brows. Especially if you have no desire to invest a lot of time and money in them. Each of these brow tints and gels listed below is not only insanely easy to use but also delivers shockingly natural-looking results.

Dying your own brows may seem intimidating and probably a bad idea, but each of the products listed below would make fantastic additions to your vanity.

Difference between a Brow Tint and a Tinted Brow Gel

In general, the results of a brow tint will persist longer than a tinted brow gel. The key with semi-permanent brow tints is to choose a formula with good-for-you ingredients and simple directions. It literally just takes a few minutes to get results that can last for weeks—which means you can spend less time in the morning making sure your brows look snatched. A tinted brow gel, on the other hand, will last until you remove your makeup. Just keep in mind to remove your brow tint or dye on a regular basis to avoid damaging your brows. These products seep into and clog the follicles, preventing hair growth.

Bring your eyebrow game to the next level with these tints and gels