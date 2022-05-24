facebook
No filter needed: Try these CC creams for a natural summer makeup look
24 May 2022 08:00 AM

Anushka Narula
If you enjoy multitasking makeup products, the foundation alternative CC cream may be just what you need to add to your glowy summer makeup routine. It may be used to protect the skin from sun damage, fine wrinkles, age spots, conceal blemishes and even our skin tone. Continue reading to discover which option is best for you.

 

A post shared by IT Cosmetics Australia (@itcosmeticsau)

Difference between CC cream and BB cream?

CC stands for “colour correcting” and claims to even out skin imperfections, flaws, and discolouration. (BB is an abbreviation for “beauty or blemish” balm, and BB cream is a lighter, skin-friendly alternative to foundation.) They are somewhat heavier than BB creams and are intended to reduce redness, discolouration, and symptoms of ageing. They can also cover up areas of your skin with uneven texture, such as scars or acne marks.

Best CC creams to achieve a glowing, lit-from-within skin

Supergoop!

1 /12

Supergoop!

Supergoop! CC Screen SPF 50 is a super gentle, antioxidant-rich formula that delivers instant luminosity, evens out skin tone and protects from UVA and UVB rays with 100% mineral sunscreens. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin, its lightweight, hydrating texture provides full coverage for a flawless-looking complexion. It’s ‘makeup meets skincare’ for every day, leaving your skin with a fresh, natural finish.

Price:
Rs 3,254 (approx.)
shop here
e.l.f. Cosmetics

2 /12

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Sixteen different hues, three powerful ingredients (collagen, peptides, and niacinamide), and SPF 30? Count us in, especially considering the affordable price and flawless, streak-free application.

Price:
Rs 1,231 (approx.)
shop here
IT Cosmetics

3 /12

IT Cosmetics

This well-loved CC cream provides full-coverage foundation and is enriched with collagen, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, which contributes to hydrated, healthy, and plumped-up skin.

Price:
Rs 3,228 (approx.)
shop here
Physicians Formula

4 /12

Physicians Formula

Super CC Cream uses yellow, green, and pink pigments to treat discolouration. The fragrance-free product is also suitable for sensitive skin.

Price:
Rs 1,567 (approx.)
shop here
Clinique

5 /12

Clinique

A lightweight formula that instantly colour-corrects a range of complexion concerns, including redness, dullness and sallowness. It provides you with oil-free hydration and sunscreen, too, which means a more flawless look tomorrow. Each versatile shade is appropriate for a range of skin tones and undertones.

Price:
Rs 3,293 (approx.)
shop here
Erborian

6 /12

Erborian

This product claims to provide smooth, healthy-looking skin. It mimics your natural skin tone to give you an even, radiant glow. It contains moisturising elements including centella asiatica (cica) and glycerin to provide a plump, healthy-looking complexion in addition to blurring blemishes.

Price:
Rs 3,853 (approx.)
shop here
Kiko Milano

7 /12

Kiko Milano

Optical corrector for perfect skin with a smooth, even complexion. Combines a CC cream’s skin tone correcting properties with a blur’s ability to minimize skin imperfections. In addition, special ingredients in Skin Trainer CC Blur capture the light which is then reflected on the face for a radiant glow.

Price:
Rs 2,090
shop here
Neutrogena

8 /12

Neutrogena

Available in 34 natural-looking shades, this colour correcting cream makeup provides full, matte coverage, designed to mask imperfections and even skin tone. The mattifying foundation was developed by dermatologists for acne-prone skin and is formulated with niacinamide (b3) and is hypoallergenic, and free of oil, fragrance, parabens, and phthalates. This breathable formula feels comfortable on the skin, blurs the look of discolouration and redness, and leaves skin feeling soft and smooth.

Price:
Rs 1,290 (approx.)
shop here
Juice Beauty

9 /12

Juice Beauty

This CC cream targets fine lines, wrinkles, and other ageing indicators. It also includes SPF, which is reef-safe and protects against sun damage, which can accelerate signs of ageing.

Price:
Rs 3,606 (approx.)
shop here
Dr.Jart+

10 /12

Dr.Jart+

Working to cover blemishes while acting as a physical barrier against damaging environmental aggressors, this formula promises more than just a pretty face. Changing from muted green to a subtle, beige tint, the cream cushions your complexion with an array of ultra-nourishing ingredients.

Price:
Rs 1,400 (approx.)
shop here
Chanel

11 /12

Chanel

A CC cream with broad-spectrum SPF 50 that combines skin care benefits with a long-wearing makeup effect for the look of a more luminous, healthy complexion.

Price:
Rs 4,585(approx.)
shop here
By Terry

12 /12

By Terry

A CC cream with a non-oily texture that subtly tints skin, blurs imperfections and adapts to each and every complexion. Its pure botanical technology and a colour-control concentrate combine to unify and protect the skin, leaving it luminous, smooth and plumped.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

Price:
Rs 7,252 (approx.)
shop here
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
