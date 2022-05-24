No filter needed: Try these CC creams for a natural summer makeup look

If you enjoy multitasking makeup products, the foundation alternative CC cream may be just what you need to add to your glowy summer makeup routine. It may be used to protect the skin from sun damage, fine wrinkles, age spots, conceal blemishes and even our skin tone. Continue reading to discover which option is best for you.

Difference between CC cream and BB cream?

CC stands for “colour correcting” and claims to even out skin imperfections, flaws, and discolouration. (BB is an abbreviation for “beauty or blemish” balm, and BB cream is a lighter, skin-friendly alternative to foundation.) They are somewhat heavier than BB creams and are intended to reduce redness, discolouration, and symptoms of ageing. They can also cover up areas of your skin with uneven texture, such as scars or acne marks.

Best CC creams to achieve a glowing, lit-from-within skin