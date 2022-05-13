Cop these cream eyeshadows that won’t budge from the summer sweat

Cream eyeshadows are hands down the most beautiful product to own. Not only can you apply them with your finger, but you also don’t need to spend countless minutes buffing and blending them as today’s formulas are smooth, easily blendable, and long-lasting. So, if you’ve been feeling tethered to your powder eyeshadows and want a more simple makeup routine, here are our top picks for both low-key and over-the-top makeup looks.

While powder shadow is a classic, cream eyeshadows should be your go-to if you want your makeup to last in this hot weather. They blend like warm butter if you want to mix and match different colours; lay pleasantly on the lids as if you’re wearing nothing, and stay put if you’re planning a long night with no touch-ups.

When looking for a cream shadow, don’t just search for pigment and shine (though they are crucial! ); seek for formulations that go on easily and last until you remove your makeup.

Best cream eyeshadows to add to your collection

From smooth metallics to finely ground glitters to delicate tints, here are the best cream shadows to add to your collection.