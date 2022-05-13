facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > Cop these cream eyeshadows that won’t budge from the summer sweat
Cop these cream eyeshadows that won’t budge from the summer sweat
Beauty & Grooming
13 May 2022 04:18 PM

Cop these cream eyeshadows that won’t budge from the summer sweat

Anushka Narula
Cop these cream eyeshadows that won’t budge from the summer sweat
Beauty & Grooming
Cop these cream eyeshadows that won’t budge from the summer sweat

Cream eyeshadows are hands down the most beautiful product to own. Not only can you apply them with your finger, but you also don’t need to spend countless minutes buffing and blending them as today’s formulas are smooth, easily blendable, and long-lasting. So, if you’ve been feeling tethered to your powder eyeshadows and want a more simple makeup routine, here are our top picks for both low-key and over-the-top makeup looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles)

While powder shadow is a classic, cream eyeshadows should be your go-to if you want your makeup to last in this hot weather. They blend like warm butter if you want to mix and match different colours; lay pleasantly on the lids as if you’re wearing nothing, and stay put if you’re planning a long night with no touch-ups.

When looking for a cream shadow, don’t just search for pigment and shine (though they are crucial! ); seek for formulations that go on easily and last until you remove your makeup.

Best cream eyeshadows to add to your collection

From smooth metallics to finely ground glitters to delicate tints, here are the best cream shadows to add to your collection.

Jump To / Table of Contents

Charlotte Tilbury

1 /12

Charlotte Tilbury

A brilliant cream-to-sheen eyeshadow that makes a huge effect with little effort. These cream shadows have a lot of shimmer and glitter and are a great one-step solution for instant glam.

Price:
Rs 2,834 (approx.)
shop here
Bobbi Brown

2 /12

Bobbi Brown

The brand’s swipe-and-go cream eyeshadow glides on smoothly for 24 hours of fast, carefree eyes. It’s stick form is simply amazing, and if you’re new to makeup or simply don’t want to spend more than 30 seconds on your eyeshadow, glide this cream eyeshadow stick over your lids and blend with your fingertips.

Price:
Rs 2,500 (approx.)
shop here
Smashbox

3 /12

Smashbox

This Smashbox pick is for you if you want your eyeshadows to look the same at night as they did when you first applied them. It claims to be crease and fade resistant for up to 24 hours.

Price:
Rs 2,000
shop here
Vieve

4 /12

Vieve

With a one-swipe, multitasking formula that primes and colours, the Eye Wands can be used all over the lid, in the lash line, or in the waterline with its malleable, glide-on formula that gives plenty of play time before drying to an impeccably matte finish.

Price:
Rs 1,907 (approx.)
shop here
Tom Ford

5 /12

Tom Ford

You know that universally pleasing golden hour light we seek while attempting to get the perfect Instagram shot? This formula is a concentrated version of the creamy filter. The whipped mousse offers an illuminating pop of colour to any eye shape.

Price:
Rs 3,205 (approx.)
shop here
Stila

6 /12

Stila

With its uniquely lightweight, water-infused texture, it glides on effortlessly and dries smoothly, locking in maximum sparkle with minimal fallout for eyes with a real wow factor.

Price:
Rs 1,876 (approx.)
shop here
Chanel Longwear Cream Eyeshadow

7 /12

Chanel Longwear Cream Eyeshadow

These Chanel shadows are creamy and lush, with a variety of hues to suit any mood. Not only is the package gorgeous, but they also look stunning on the eyes and will undoubtedly impress anybody who sees them.

Price:
Rs 3,000 (approx.)
shop here
Nudestix

8 /12

Nudestix

They apply like butter and can be smudged out for a more smokey look. But once they’re set, they’re on for the night without budging.

Price:
Rs 2,400
shop here
Hourglass

9 /12

Hourglass

Apply this ultra-glittery cream eyeshadow for a gilded look. It’s a weightless micro-glitter eyeshadow infused with light-reflecting pearls to create sparkling eyes.

Price:
Rs 2,500 (approx.)
shop here
Supergoop!

10 /12

Supergoop!

Not only does it provide the ideal wash of colour to your eyelids, but it also contains SPF 30 to help protect your lids from hazardous UV rays.

Price:
Rs 1,832 (approx.)
shop here
ILIA

11 /12

ILIA

This eye tint is a clean, high-pigment, water-based eyeshadow that transforms into a weightless wash of metallic, creaseless, budge-proof color. It effortlessly glides on like a cream and dries like a powder. This skin-smoothing formula blends to a seamless wash of color or builds for a bolder look that lasts.

Price:
Rs 2,137
shop here
Revlon

12 /12

Revlon

This formula is smooth and beautifully blendable, and it is waterproof and lasts for up to 24 hours. It provides highly pigmented matte or shimmer colour (or just a wash of colour if you sweep on a tiny dab).

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/jamescharles

Price:
Rs 910
shop here
Sweat-proof makeup cream eyeshadow summer makeup essentials
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.