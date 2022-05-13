Cop these cream eyeshadows that won’t budge from the summer sweat

Cream eyeshadows are hands down the most beautiful product to own. Not only can you apply them with your finger, but you also don’t need to spend countless minutes buffing and blending them as today’s formulas are smooth, easily blendable, and long-lasting. So, if you’ve been feeling tethered to your powder eyeshadows and want a more simple makeup routine, here are our top picks for both low-key and over-the-top makeup looks.
While powder shadow is a classic, cream eyeshadows should be your go-to if you want your makeup to last in this hot weather. They blend like warm butter if you want to mix and match different colours; lay pleasantly on the lids as if you’re wearing nothing, and stay put if you’re planning a long night with no touch-ups.
When looking for a cream shadow, don’t just search for pigment and shine (though they are crucial! ); seek for formulations that go on easily and last until you remove your makeup.
Best cream eyeshadows to add to your collection
From smooth metallics to finely ground glitters to delicate tints, here are the best cream shadows to add to your collection.
A brilliant cream-to-sheen eyeshadow that makes a huge effect with little effort. These cream shadows have a lot of shimmer and glitter and are a great one-step solution for instant glam.
The brand’s swipe-and-go cream eyeshadow glides on smoothly for 24 hours of fast, carefree eyes. It’s stick form is simply amazing, and if you’re new to makeup or simply don’t want to spend more than 30 seconds on your eyeshadow, glide this cream eyeshadow stick over your lids and blend with your fingertips.
With a one-swipe, multitasking formula that primes and colours, the Eye Wands can be used all over the lid, in the lash line, or in the waterline with its malleable, glide-on formula that gives plenty of play time before drying to an impeccably matte finish.
These Chanel shadows are creamy and lush, with a variety of hues to suit any mood. Not only is the package gorgeous, but they also look stunning on the eyes and will undoubtedly impress anybody who sees them.
Not only does it provide the ideal wash of colour to your eyelids, but it also contains SPF 30 to help protect your lids from hazardous UV rays.
This eye tint is a clean, high-pigment, water-based eyeshadow that transforms into a weightless wash of metallic, creaseless, budge-proof color. It effortlessly glides on like a cream and dries like a powder. This skin-smoothing formula blends to a seamless wash of color or builds for a bolder look that lasts.
This formula is smooth and beautifully blendable, and it is waterproof and lasts for up to 24 hours. It provides highly pigmented matte or shimmer colour (or just a wash of colour if you sweep on a tiny dab).
