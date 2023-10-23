Eyeing a deep, black and smudge-proof look? Check out these amazing eye kajals

When it comes to creating a traditional eye makeup look, kajal is the one product that most Indian women reach for. Kohl has been a part of traditional makeup routines for many centuries, and its use is even considered to ward off the evil eye.

The popularity of kajal stems from its intense pigment and good colour pay-off that highlights the eyes in a single stroke. Traditionally, it is made by grinding stibnite (a sulfide mineral) or galena (lead sulfide) with a mortar and pestle to get a black powder that has a silvery glitter. An alternative option is to burn a wick, collect the soot, and add edible oils, as noted by Healthline.

Celebrity-inspired kajal looks

From winged eyeliner in the 1980s to present-day smokey eye looks, kajal has always been embraced by actors. Perhaps there is no one in Bollywood who has aced the kajal game like actor Kareena Kapoor. In Kurbaan (2009), the diva opted for a heavy eye look, wherein she heavily lined the outer edges of her eyes with kohl, creating a double-ended wing. Her gold and black smokey eye look in the song “Yeh Mera Dil” in Don (2006) is also a look that you can easily recreate.

South Indian star Nayanthara is another actor who often flaunts dark and bold kajal looks. Her smokey eye makeup in movies like Kashmora (2016), Puthiya Niyamam (2016), Mookuthi Amman (2020) and Viswasam (2019) are iconic.

Ranvir Singh in Padmaavat (2018), Varun Dhawan in Kalank (2019), Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean (2003-) series are also remarkable examples of actors incorporating kohl-smeared eyes as part of their character’s look.

How to use kajal?

Creating a distinctive eye look with kajal can be done using these simple steps:

Clean and prep your eyes.

Glide the tip of the kajal on your lower lash line. If you are using a kajal stick that can be sharpened, make sure to do that to get a fine tip.

You can also tightline your upper lash line to add depth to your look.

If you want to use kajal as eyeliner, draw a thick neat stroke on your upper lash line, using the fine tip.

To create a bold and dramatic eye look, smudge the upper lash line with a brush. You may also increase the thickness of it on the lower waterline and spread it out.

Must-have kajals for creating the perfect eye look