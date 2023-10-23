Eyeing a deep, black and smudge-proof look? Check out these amazing eye kajals

When it comes to creating a traditional eye makeup look, kajal is the one product that most Indian women reach for. Kohl has been a part of traditional makeup routines for many centuries, and its use is even considered to ward off the evil eye.
The popularity of kajal stems from its intense pigment and good colour pay-off that highlights the eyes in a single stroke. Traditionally, it is made by grinding stibnite (a sulfide mineral) or galena (lead sulfide) with a mortar and pestle to get a black powder that has a silvery glitter. An alternative option is to burn a wick, collect the soot, and add edible oils, as noted by Healthline.
Celebrity-inspired kajal looks
From winged eyeliner in the 1980s to present-day smokey eye looks, kajal has always been embraced by actors. Perhaps there is no one in Bollywood who has aced the kajal game like actor Kareena Kapoor. In Kurbaan (2009), the diva opted for a heavy eye look, wherein she heavily lined the outer edges of her eyes with kohl, creating a double-ended wing. Her gold and black smokey eye look in the song “Yeh Mera Dil” in Don (2006) is also a look that you can easily recreate.
South Indian star Nayanthara is another actor who often flaunts dark and bold kajal looks. Her smokey eye makeup in movies like Kashmora (2016), Puthiya Niyamam (2016), Mookuthi Amman (2020) and Viswasam (2019) are iconic.
Ranvir Singh in Padmaavat (2018), Varun Dhawan in Kalank (2019), Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean (2003-) series are also remarkable examples of actors incorporating kohl-smeared eyes as part of their character’s look.
How to use kajal?
Creating a distinctive eye look with kajal can be done using these simple steps:
- Clean and prep your eyes.
- Glide the tip of the kajal on your lower lash line. If you are using a kajal stick that can be sharpened, make sure to do that to get a fine tip.
- You can also tightline your upper lash line to add depth to your look.
- If you want to use kajal as eyeliner, draw a thick neat stroke on your upper lash line, using the fine tip.
- To create a bold and dramatic eye look, smudge the upper lash line with a brush. You may also increase the thickness of it on the lower waterline and spread it out.
Must-have kajals for creating the perfect eye look
Jump To / Table of Contents
Ideal for use on both the waterline and the eyelid, this kajal from Lakmé comes in a convenient twist-up pencil form. With a smudge-proof and waterproof formula that lasts up to 24 hours, the product provides an intense black finish in just one stroke. The kajal is also cruelty-free certified and is ophthalmologically tested to be safe for the eyes.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
This retractable kajal from Maybelline New York is ideal if you want a pencil that gives a sharp definition. The formula is enriched with the goodness of aloe vera and vitamins C and E and provides a smudge-proof finish. This product is also waterproof and offers coverage of up to 24 hours.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Infused with the goodness of almond oil, this kajal from Faces Canada gives you a deep matte finish along with hydrating and nourishing the eyes. Providing an intense-black colour pay-off in a single stroke, this product is ideal for creating smokey-eye looks. The formula is waterproof and smudge-proof and can be used on the eyelid and waterline. It is also alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, ophthalmologically tested and gives long-lasting colour for up to 24 hours.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
4 /10
Providing a matte texture, this kajal pen from M.A.C. is a great option if you want a luminous finish. The creamy formula enriched with jojoba and sunflower seed oils lasts up to 24 hours without smudging or transferring and gives you a dramatic black colour in just one stroke. It is also waterproof, sweat and humidity-resistant, ophthalmologically tested and safe to be used on the waterline.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
This waterproof and non-transfer kajal from Colorbar has a soft texture. The easily blendable formula allows it to be used as an eyeliner and eyeshadow. A highly pigmented matte colour, this product lasts up to 12 hours and is ophthalmologically tested.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
6 /10
Fortified with the goodness of vitamins E and C, cocoa butter and olive oil esters, this kajal provides intense nourishment to your eyes along with giving a supreme black colour. It is smudge-proof, waterproof and stays up to 12 hours. It can be easily used on the lower waterline to create a dramatic eye effect.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
7 /10
This twist-up kajal from Revlon is enriched with carnauba wax that lends it a deep black colour. The intense colour pay-off allows you to create bold eye looks. Offering up to 24 hours of wear, the formula is smudge-proof and waterproof.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
8 /10
Formulated with traditional ingredients like damask rose, triphala, almond oil and castor oil, this herbal kajal from Himalaya helps soothe and cool your eyes. With a deep black colour, this is best suited for your waterline.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
9 /10
With an ultra-velvet and creamy finish, the SUGAR POP kajal lets you define your eye precisely in a single stroke. It is waterproof and smudge-proof and lasts up to 16 hours. You can also use this as an eyeliner for the upper lash line.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
This ultra-pigmented kohl pencil from Chambor comes with a soft, creamy texture that glides on smoothly. With an easy-to-use retractable twist-up feature, the kajal can be conveniently used daily to give you an intense colour that stays all day long.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero Image: Courtesy Lahari Music – TSeries/Youtube)
(Featured Image: Courtesy Courtesy SonyMusicSouthVEVO/Youtube)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Which kajal is best for the eyes?
When choosing kajals, make sure to pick waterproof and smudge-proof options from reputed brands. Kajals formulated with natural ingredients are also ideal as they do not harm your eyes, along with helping you create various eye looks.
Which kajal lasts long?
Kajals from brands like Lakme, Maybelline, Faces Canada and M.A.C last up to 24 hours.
Which are the top five pencil kajals?
You can choose some of the best kajals from the list above.
Which is the best smudge-proof kajal?
Top brands like M.A.C, L’oreal and Sugar have some of the best smudge-proof kajals.