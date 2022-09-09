Best eyelash glues that will keep your glamorous faux lashes intact

False lashes are the way to go if you want next-level glam. Whether you want a more natural look or a sky-high, fanned-out flutter, you’ll need something to keep them in place. This is where eyelash glue comes in. Read on to discover our top picks for the best eyelash glues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Sitlani Aryan (@malvikasitlaniofficial)

Nothing enhances your look like wearing false eyelashes. While they instantly add glamour, they can be difficult to apply. One thing you must have from the start is solid eyelash glue. Anyone who has worn falsies knows how terrifying it is to realise they are peeling off your lids in the middle of the day. You haven’t felt shame until you’ve had to excuse yourself mid-dinner date and then emerged from the ladies’ room with bald eyes because one of your strips was refusing to cooperate. Fortunately, with our top picks, you won’t have to worry about that.

While most adhesives rely on acrylic copolymers to provide that sticky, tacky feel, some are more environmentally friendly than others. A formula free of latex, formaldehyde, and synthetic fragrance may be preferable for those with sensitive skin or eyes.

Experts advise choosing an eyelash glue that is appropriate for your skill level. Brush-on formulas are quite easy, however squeeze tubes might be more difficult. In any case, we promise that with a little effort and patience, you’ll be able to grasp the application of falsies.

Our top picks for the best eyelash glues