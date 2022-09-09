Best eyelash glues that will keep your glamorous faux lashes intact

False lashes are the way to go if you want next-level glam. Whether you want a more natural look or a sky-high, fanned-out flutter, you’ll need something to keep them in place. This is where eyelash glue comes in. Read on to discover our top picks for the best eyelash glues.
Nothing enhances your look like wearing false eyelashes. While they instantly add glamour, they can be difficult to apply. One thing you must have from the start is solid eyelash glue. Anyone who has worn falsies knows how terrifying it is to realise they are peeling off your lids in the middle of the day. You haven’t felt shame until you’ve had to excuse yourself mid-dinner date and then emerged from the ladies’ room with bald eyes because one of your strips was refusing to cooperate. Fortunately, with our top picks, you won’t have to worry about that.
While most adhesives rely on acrylic copolymers to provide that sticky, tacky feel, some are more environmentally friendly than others. A formula free of latex, formaldehyde, and synthetic fragrance may be preferable for those with sensitive skin or eyes.
Experts advise choosing an eyelash glue that is appropriate for your skill level. Brush-on formulas are quite easy, however squeeze tubes might be more difficult. In any case, we promise that with a little effort and patience, you’ll be able to grasp the application of falsies.
Our top picks for the best eyelash glues
If you’re looking for a lash adhesive that won’t budge, this is it. This eyelash adhesive is cruelty-free and paraben-free, and it is the glue you need if you intend on crying, sweating, wiping your eyes a lot, or doing anything serious with your false lashes.
Rating: 4.8
You can’t talk about eyelash glues without including the cult-favourite Duo. Though the packaging is simple (a squeeze tube), the liquid dries quickly to a black, eyeliner-like finish that lasts.
Rating: 4.5
Line & Lash is a brilliant felt tip eyeliner pen that lays down a super precise line of lash glue that makes lash application as easy as applying your everyday eyeliner. Say goodbye to the messy, sticky glues and hello to fuss free lash application. Since it works with any faux lash, you’re free to choose your own style. The Black Eylure Line & Lash doubles up as a smudge proof liquid eyeliner for an all-day lash look, you’ll love. It gives you perfect lashes with every line!
The Duo Non-Latex Lash Adhesive in ‘White/Clear’ from MAC is a latex-free glue that’s safe to use with false lashes and all MAC body decorations. Long-wearing and comfortable, the adhesive dries clear for a natural-looking, discreet finish, and holds lashes, glitter and cosmetic accessories in place for hours.
Rating: 4.6/5
CALAILIS False Eyelash Glue which is imported from Korea is made with gentle formula –Gluten Free, Sulfate Free & BPA Free. Water and sweat proof, cruelty-free and vegan, safe on skin, suitable even for sensitive eyes. The white colour becomes transparent after drying which gives a natural look.
Rating: 4.2/5
Bat your falsies effortlessly with long lasting hold using Miss Claire’s Eyelash Glue. This gentle eyelash adhesive is non-toxic and pH-balanced for safe use. Its dark pigment blends in with your natural eyelashes seamlessly, making the long lasting bond look real.
Rating: 4.3/5
This glue grants four hours of re-sticking potential, all without compromising the Herculean hold of your lashes – they’ll stay strong for up to 12 hours. What’s more, the lash glue dries to a clear line so even if you need to peel off your lashes it won’t affect your eyeshadow artistry. If that wasn’t enough, the latex-free, ophthalmologically tested formula is designed with even the most sensitive eyes in mind.
Conclusion
The best eyelash glue overall is Huda Beauty Sticky Tack Lash Glue , a latex-free formula that goes on evenly with a precision brush and dries clear almost immediately. If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, go with CALAILIS False Eyelash Glue, an expert approved waterproof glue with an ultra-fine applicator brush.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The good news is that when applied properly, false lashes will not damage your eyelashes! Only when you over-apply adhesive or rip the lashes off vigorously will some lashes get caught and pulled out. When it's time to remove your lashes, never rip them off.
Answer: They should survive through the night depending on how much glue you used and how good of a bond you got.