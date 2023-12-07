Take your festive makeup a notch up with these false eyelashes

Actresses like Jacqueline Fernandez and Tara Sutaria have successfully paired false lashes with both traditional festive looks and contemporary ensembles. As most of these lashes are reusable, you can also use them to elevate your looks for various festivities, including Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Eye makeup is an undeniable focal point when it comes to achieving any look. And among the various techniques to accentuate your eyes, false eyelashes are a striking addition. With the ongoing wedding and party season, they become an effortless way to infuse drama into your appearance by adding volume to your lashes. The wide selection of faux eyelashes also helps to create a sophisticated look.

Vegan and handmade, the faux lashes intensify the volume of your eyelashes. These can also be reused for up to 10 times if maintained with care.

Curated for an enthusiast, this set of five false lashes by Pink Goat, a professional lash brand, is quite an interesting and versatile combo. It comes with full-flared to crisscross designs of false eyelashes included in one box.

Whether you’re aiming for a subtle or striking look, these false lashes have got you covered. Plus, they are eco-friendly, cruelty-free and handmade. The Bronson Professional eyelashes can be reused up to 12 times or even more, provided you use them carefully and maintain them. In this set, you’ll find 10 sets of 3D eyelashes, ready to enhance your eyes and elevate your beauty routine.

If the occasion and your taste call for a fuller and voluminous faux look, then go for this 3D eyelash set from Bronson Professional. Made from layers of synthetic and natural fibres, they pair with different densities to enhance your makeup.

Available in over 10 styles, you can get yourselves a pair that suits your tastes, from fluffy to flirty. These lashes can be reused, as long as you pair them with good-quality glue.

Cruelty-free, natural, and high-performance — the Tarteist Pro range offers makeup and beauty products with these qualities. Their pair of vegan, latex-free falsies are fluttery and gentle to wear on the eyes. Crafted with a clear flexi-band, the lashes are designed to perfectly fit your natural lash line.

PAC 53, the strip lashes, are slightly longer and fuller than PAC 54. These are easy to apply with the quick-dry formulated glue, which is a non-toxic, latex-free and water-proof product. The glue stays intact for up to 24 hours.

Weddings and festivities are a grand affair, and if you don’t shy away from bold looks , these tapered lashes will let you steal the show. Designed by PAC Cosmetics, a well-known professional makeup artist brand, this combo of two styles of false eyelashes in different lengths also includes a transparent Lash Fixer eyelash glue.

The subtle length variations ensure that the faux lashes blend into your natural lashes. They also feel weightless, so you won’t experience discomfort even after wearing them for hours. These Better Than Sex false lashes are also reusable.

If long, full lashes are your everyday dream, it’s obvious you’d like a pair that seamlessly blends with your natural lashes. These vegan lash extensions from Too Faced are crafted with an advanced thin-flex bend that moulds as per your lash line and eye shape.

They can be trimmed according to the size of your eyelash line. To reshape and reuse them, take good care while applying, removing, cleaning and storing the eyelashes.

A fine, feathery look for date night, an engagement party, or a wedding function is definitely a way to turn heads. These M.A.C lashes are handmade to exact specifications and will give you a wispy effect.

The pair has double-stacked lashes of varying lengths, from 0.8 to 1.4 cm, as the lashes are handcrafted. This will let you add a medium volume and feathery look to your natural eyelashes. The length of the band of fake eyelashes is 3.4 cm, and the thickness is 0.06 cm.

If you’re looking for false eyelashes that look ravishing during the day, this Huda Beauty option is your best choice. Hand-designed by beauty guru Huda Kattan, these are made from synthetic and natural fibres and are lightweight. Completely vegan and cruelty-free , the lashes are one of the brand’s bestsellers, thanks to their versatility, as they can be reused up to 12 times.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)

(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Laura Garcia/ Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the limitations of false eyelashes?

While false eyelashes can undoubtedly accentuate the face, they can’t quite replicate the comfort of natural lashes. The glue used to attach them to the lash line may cause irritation if not applied correctly or removed promptly. This factor limits their usage to special occasions, as prolonged wear might compromise eye comfort and health.

– Are false eyelashes difficult to maintain?

Maintaining false eyelashes can get difficult. To prevent eye infections, it is important to clean and brush them regularly.

– How long do false eyelashes last?

Typically, eyelash extensions maintain their shine for approximately three to four weeks. However, with proper care and attention, you can extend their longevity to about six to eight weeks.

– Can I sleep with false eyelashes?

Sleeping with eyelashes can cause strain to your natural eyelashes as they are stuck on them with an adhesive. This can also lead to eye irritation or infections. It is best to remove and clean false eyelashes before going to bed.

– Can I take a shower with false eyelashes?

To preserve your false eyelashes, it’s recommended to refrain from getting them wet. Moisture can compromise the adhesive, making the bond brittle and prone to breakage.