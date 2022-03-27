13 mattifying foundations that are perfect for oily skin

Applying foundation is one of the first steps in a makeup routine. In some cases, it also works as a moisturiser or sunscreen. Just like any other beauty care product, foundations also need to be chosen based on your skin type.
In particular, oily skin can get a little tricky to deal with. Applying makeup over an already greasy and shiny complexion can affect your overall look. But don’t be disheartened! If you follow the right steps and use a product that’s compatible with your skin type, you can achieve your desired makeup look.
Ideally, water-based foundations with a matte finish suit oily skin. These formulae do not melt away easily and can hold up against humidity for longer hours. When you’re looking for foundations for oily skin types, go for something that’s smudge-resistant, sweat-proof and free of oil. If you go through the list of ingredients, you’d get a fair idea of the foundation’s texture.
For further assurance, you could also test a few drops of the solution on a patch of your skin. Another reliable way of knowing about the formulation is to read the reviews of the product online by verified customers.
However, if your skin is oily and sensitive, you need to be a little careful with your selection. It’s advisable for you to pick a dermatologically-tested solution. You may also consult a skincare expert to know if the foundation is suitable for acne-prone skin and doesn’t cause irritation or redness.
While you can find numerous foundation ranges in the market, it could be a tough game to pick the perfect match for your skin type and complexion. To help you find the best foundations for oily skin, we have curated the following list of products. It contains some of the most unique products—both luxurious and affordable—crafted by top-notch brands for you to explore.
Here are some of the best foundations for oily skin
Jump To / Table of Contents
- M.A.C Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15
- Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte+Poreless Liquid Foundation
- Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation
- Milani Conceal + Perfect 2 in 1 Foundation
- Clinique Acne Solutions Liquid Makeup Foundation
- L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Matte Cover Liquid Foundation
- Revlon Colorstay Liquid Foundation
- PAC HD Liquid Foundation
- Lakmé 9 To 5 Primer + Matte Perfect Cover Foundation
- Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation
- NYX Professional Makeup Total Control Drop Liquid Foundation
- Shiseido Synchro Skin Self Refreshing Foundation
- Faces Canada Weightless Matte Foundation
Looking for a foundation with sun protection? If so, you will find the perfect solution in M.A.C.’s Studio Fix Fluid foundation that comes with broad-spectrum SPF 15. It’s long-lasting, lightweight and works as the best foundation for oily skin in summer. The solution delivers a flawless shine to your skin with seamless coverage.
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury
Maybelline New York has launched the new Fit Me collection, which is one of the best foundations for oily skin. This liquid matte foundation easily blends into skin to give you a naturally glowing look. It offers full coverage throughout the day and is suitable for acne-prone skin. Being a dermatologist-recommended foundation, it’s safe to apply on all skin types and doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals.
Image: Courtesy Maybelline
Flaunt a flawless look with Bobbi Brown’s new weightless foundation. The solution is breathable and feels gentle on your skin all day while it covers up all your blemishes. The foundation is thoughtfully crafted by a team of makeup artists after testing and researching over 7000 skin tones. That’s quite a feat! Now go grab your matching shade at your nearest cosmetic store.
Image: Courtesy Bobbi Brown
Get an even-toned complexion and say goodbye to dark circles with Milani’s 2-in-1 foundation. The formula works both as a concealer and a foundation while lasting for about 16 hours on the skin. The best part is that the foundation is oil-free and delivers a refined texture with a dewy finish. Besides, you get to pick your favourite from 45 different shades.
Image: Courtesy Milani Cosmetics
Clinique is known for its skin-loving products and this unique makeup foundation is no exception. Infused with salicylic acid, this medicated formula is the best foundation for oily skin and acne. Salicylic acid helps heal breakouts and blur skin imperfections. If you have to add a fresh, glowing hue to your face without causing any irritation, this is a foundation that will suit you perfectly.
Image: Courtesy Clinique
Seize the day with the 24-hour liquid foundation from L’Oréal Paris. The solution delivers what it promises and stays intact throughout the day. Sweat-proof and highly pigmented, this foundation could be your best friend on a bright, sunny day especially with oily skin. It provides broad-spectrum protection with SPF 18 and gives a natural shine, proving to be the best foundation for oily skin.
Image: Courtesy L’Oréal Paris
Here’s a long-wear and oil free liquid foundation from Revlon to give your skin a spotless appearance. It provides medium to full coverage with semi soft matte finish. The solution quickly blends with your skin and lets it exude a warm, golden radiance. This foundation also contains SPF 15, making it an ideal choice for a sweaty, summer day.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
8 /13
Add a luminous glow to your face and skin with one of the best foundations – HD Liquid Foundation by PAC. The formula is compatible with all skin types. It’s almost weightless and stays up effortlessly on the skin for up to 12 hours. It’s one of the best foundations for oily skin, large pores and for covering imperfections with just a few swipes.
Image: Courtesy PAC Cosmetics
Lakmé India presents a range of versatile, perfect cover foundations with a built-in primer. Available in 16 shades, the solutions come in neutral, warm and cool undertones. This range glides effortlessly on the skin to give you a naturally radiant look. This is the best foundation for oily skin that Lakmé has crafted, among other collections of matte and shine free foundations.
Image: Courtesy Lakmé
Try out this stay-in-place foundation created by Estée Lauder to flaunt a natural look. It unifies your skin tone, covers up under-eye bags or fine lines and provides medium to full coverage for a whole day. The solution comfortably glides over your face and doesn’t require constant touch-ups. It comes in a diverse range of shades for you to pick from.
Image: Courtesy Estée Lauder
Wear confidence and be a head-turner by applying the Total Control Drop Liquid Foundation from NYX Professional. It has a foundation brush that helps the solution blend effortlessly into your skin and deliver a velvety smooth finish that stays all day long. You can get your desired coverage in the right shade by simply adjusting the number of drops.
Image: Courtesy NYX Cosmetics
Ever heard of a self-refreshing makeup foundation? Shiseido brings you a unique solution formulated with ActiveForce™ technology that self-refreshes and keeps your skin hydrated for almost 24 hours. The texture is breathable and feels light and comfy on skin. It generously resists heat and humidity, complimented by the infusion of SPF 30.
Image: Courtesy Shiseido
Check out Faces Canada’s Weightless Matte Foundation. It’s a foundation that has a lightweight, multi-tasking solution enriched with natural ingredients like shea butter, grade extracts and olive seed oil. It’s dermatologically tested and crafted to work on all skin types. If you’re troubled by signs of premature ageing and clogged pores, this could be the best foundation for oily skin with price variations.
Image: Courtesy Faces Canada
Frequently Asked Questions
Should I wear foundation if I have oily skin?
If you have oily skin, you may opt for an oil-free foundation with a matte finish. The market is abound with oil-control liquid foundations as well as powder foundations that do not wear off quickly or harshly affect your skin.
How do I choose the right foundation if I have oily skin?
Liquid matte foundations work best on oily skin. Look for foundations that are oil-free and long-wear.
Is cream or liquid foundation good for oily skin?
Liquid foundations usually do not contain oil and deliver a velvety, matte finish that suits oily texture. Such solutions help prevent the production of excess sebum and do not clog pores.
Featured and hero image: Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels