13 mattifying foundations that are perfect for oily skin

Applying foundation is one of the first steps in a makeup routine. In some cases, it also works as a moisturiser or sunscreen. Just like any other beauty care product, foundations also need to be chosen based on your skin type.

In particular, oily skin can get a little tricky to deal with. Applying makeup over an already greasy and shiny complexion can affect your overall look. But don’t be disheartened! If you follow the right steps and use a product that’s compatible with your skin type, you can achieve your desired makeup look.

Ideally, water-based foundations with a matte finish suit oily skin. These formulae do not melt away easily and can hold up against humidity for longer hours. When you’re looking for foundations for oily skin types, go for something that’s smudge-resistant, sweat-proof and free of oil. If you go through the list of ingredients, you’d get a fair idea of the foundation’s texture.

For further assurance, you could also test a few drops of the solution on a patch of your skin. Another reliable way of knowing about the formulation is to read the reviews of the product online by verified customers.

However, if your skin is oily and sensitive, you need to be a little careful with your selection. It’s advisable for you to pick a dermatologically-tested solution. You may also consult a skincare expert to know if the foundation is suitable for acne-prone skin and doesn’t cause irritation or redness.

While you can find numerous foundation ranges in the market, it could be a tough game to pick the perfect match for your skin type and complexion. To help you find the best foundations for oily skin, we have curated the following list of products. It contains some of the most unique products—both luxurious and affordable—crafted by top-notch brands for you to explore.

Here are some of the best foundations for oily skin