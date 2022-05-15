The best glitter eyeliners for that shimmery look

Defining your eyes with an eyeliner is one of the basic steps in any makeup routine. But you can take it a notch higher by topping your regular liner with some glitter. Glitter eyeliners are much in vogue, considering how effortlessly they can transform a plain Jane look to something undeniably sassy.

Glitter eyeliners come in a number of delicate hues that you can pick from. If you simply apply a glitter eyeliner without a base, it might end up being flaky. It’s best to pair it up with a similar-hued regular kohl or eyeliner to make it long-lasting. Look for an eyeliner with rich pigmentation if you like the colour to be intense. Many prefer to use these eyeliners as eyeshadows to achieve a smoky eye look. Some eyeliners are also designed in a way that they can be applied on the lashes. So you can choose a liner depending on your needs and preferences.

Another thing to keep in mind when you apply glitter eyeliners, is that they can have harmful effects on your eyes. If a piece of glitter accidentally touches the cornea, it might cause corneal infection, irritation or redness. At the first sign of discomfort, you must immediately consult a physician to avoid any serious harm. It is also advised that you properly remove the makeup with a gentle cleanser to make sure that none of the particles enter your eyes.

However, there’s no harm in trying out a glamorous look with a tinge of sparkle. While the market abounds with a wide range of eyeliner products, you must pick something that’s safe on your skin and clinically tested too.

Here is a list of glitter eyeliners from trusted brands for you to try