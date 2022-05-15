The best glitter eyeliners for that shimmery look

Defining your eyes with an eyeliner is one of the basic steps in any makeup routine. But you can take it a notch higher by topping your regular liner with some glitter. Glitter eyeliners are much in vogue, considering how effortlessly they can transform a plain Jane look to something undeniably sassy.
Glitter eyeliners come in a number of delicate hues that you can pick from. If you simply apply a glitter eyeliner without a base, it might end up being flaky. It’s best to pair it up with a similar-hued regular kohl or eyeliner to make it long-lasting. Look for an eyeliner with rich pigmentation if you like the colour to be intense. Many prefer to use these eyeliners as eyeshadows to achieve a smoky eye look. Some eyeliners are also designed in a way that they can be applied on the lashes. So you can choose a liner depending on your needs and preferences.
Another thing to keep in mind when you apply glitter eyeliners, is that they can have harmful effects on your eyes. If a piece of glitter accidentally touches the cornea, it might cause corneal infection, irritation or redness. At the first sign of discomfort, you must immediately consult a physician to avoid any serious harm. It is also advised that you properly remove the makeup with a gentle cleanser to make sure that none of the particles enter your eyes.
However, there’s no harm in trying out a glamorous look with a tinge of sparkle. While the market abounds with a wide range of eyeliner products, you must pick something that’s safe on your skin and clinically tested too.
Here is a list of glitter eyeliners from trusted brands for you to try
- Nyx Professional Makeup Liquid Crystal Eyeliner, Champagne
- Lakmé Absolute Shine Line Liquid Eyeliner, Shimmer Bronze
- Revlon PhotoReady Eye Art Lid + Line + Lash, Topaz Twinkle
- Kingdom of Lashes Diamond Glitter Eyeliner Shimmering, Orchid
- Faces Canada Ultime Pro Glitter Eyeliner, Gold
- Manish Malhotra Beauty By MyGlamm Glitter Eyeliner, Dazzle
- Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner, Stage Dive
- Lottie London x Laila Loves 2 in 2 Glitter Liner, Shadow in Rich
- Maybelline New York Hyper Ink Glitz Eyeliner, Cosmic Black
- TOO FACED Glitter POP! Peel-Off Eyeliner Hey Mr. DJ, Smoldering Gold Glitter
- Rimmel Wonder'Swipe 2-in-1 Liner to Shadow
- Dior Show 24-Hour Stylo Eyeliner, 986 Sparkling Taupe
- Lancome Drama Liqui Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner, 08 Eiffel Diamond Glitter
- Sisley Paris Phyto-Khol Star Sparkling Waterproof Liner, 9 Sparkling Pearl
- LA Girl Shockwave Metallic Eyeliner, Brown Sugar
Add some dazzle to your eyes and be a head turner with this Liquid Crystal Eyeliner Champagne from Nyx Professional. The smooth brush helps you draw lines with precision and the liquid texture dries out quickly to prevent smudges. What’s more? The product is infused with moisturising elements to keep your eyelids fresh and hydrated.
Image credit: Courtesy Amazon
Here’s a water-based formula with a hint of bronze shine from Lakmé Absolute that can give you smouldering eyes in just a single stroke. Being highly pigmented, the formula delivers an intense colour that stays for long hours. Just so you know, the product is specially crafted by backstage experts at the Lakmé Fashion Week and is also clinically tested.
Image credit: Courtesy Lakmé
Revlon’s Photoready Eye Art in the Topaz Twinkle shade, is one of a kind! You can highlight your eyelids and also add some shimmer to your lashes with this unique product. The liquid-based liner delivers a glittery effect but with a smooth, satin finish.
Image credit: Courtesy Amazon
Want to give your eyes a fashionista look? If so, try highlighting them with the Diamond Glitter Eyeliner from Kingdom of Lashes. Available in a number of colourful shades, the product delivers an intense diamond-like sparkle and can be applied as a top coat over a regular eyeliner. The effect is long-lasting as it comes in a gel-based texture.
Image credit: Courtesy Kingdom of Lashes
Paint your eyes bold with this Glitter Eyeliner crafted by Faces Canada. Infused with a blend of hydrating agents combined with highly concentrated polymers, the liner stays intact for hours without smudging or fading. The best part is that the product is skin-loving and doesn’t cause any harmful reactions.
Image credit: Courtesy Faces Canada
Say hello to this unique, PETA-approved glitter eyeliner curated by none other than Manish Malhotra! It comes in a bronze shade called ‘Dazzle’ that leaves your eyes with a glamorous metallic finish. Whether you want a smoky look or an elegant wing, there is nothing you can’t achieve with this waterproof, long-wear solution.
Image credit: MyGlamm
Urban Decay brings forth a cruelty-free, multi-dimensional metallic eyeliner to help you define your eyes like a pro. The sharp tip of the liner helps you contour your eyes with precise strokes with a glint of gold, silver or any shade you prefer. The water-based formula provides full coverage and can be used as an eyeshadow too!
Image credit: Courtesy Urban Decay
Once in a while, your eyes deserve a glow up! Make a unique statement with the 2 in 2 Glitter Liner Shadow crafted by Lottie London x Laila Loves. The product comes in three luxurious shades—Pink Diamonds, Rich and Champagne. The solution is gluten-free and vegan.
Image credit: Lottie London
Want to flaunt perfect wings or add a dash of shimmer to your smoky eyes? Well, with Maybelline New York’s Hyper Ink Glitz Eyeliner, you can achieve both. Accentuate your eyes with this highly-pigmented, long-lasting formula which is infused with microfine glitters.
Image credit: Courtesy Maybelline
A pop of gold on your eyes wouldn’t really hurt, would it? Not if you try the Peel-Off Eyeliner from Too Faced. The solution dries quickly and delivers a velvety finish that can be peeled off without any fallout. The product is available in a number of shades, from glistening pinks to airy bronzes.
Image credit: Courtesy Amazon
Rimmel Wonder’Swipe brings you a 2-in-1 liner-cum-eye shadow to help you take your eye makeup look to the next level. The product comes in 16 highly concentrated, metallic shades that can deliver both a bold look and a subtle vibe. This eyeliner stays on for up to 10 hours and is smudge-proof.
Image credit: Courtesy Rimmel London
The new 24-Hour Stylo Eyeliner from Dior has a creamy texture that easily blends into your skin and helps you achieve all kinds of looks, from the most daring to the effortlessly natural. The best part is that the liner has a built-in sharpener along with a smudge tip. Now you know how to get that perfect smoky eye look!
Image credit: Courtesy Dior
Get yourself Lancome’s Drama Liqui Pencil Waterproof Eyeliners and let your eyes sparkle with a glint of diamond. The richly pigmented solution comes in eight vibrant hues with three finishes—glitter, matte and metallic. The liner stays on for 24 hours and is transfer-proof.
Image credit: Courtesy Lancome
Sisley Paris combines the intensity of a richly hued eyeliner with the ease of a pencil. The sharp tip lends precise strokes to ensure perfect wings and smooth eye contouring. The product is available in 8 hues infused with delicate glitter to transform your eyes into a shimmering work of art. Much to your delight, there’s also a pencil sharpener built into the liner!
Image credit: Courtesy Sisley Paris
Electrify your look by painting your eyes with luminous shades from LA Girl’s collection of Shockwave Eyeliners. The creamy texture of these liners delivers a smooth finish while the pencil tip helps you draw even lines that stay intact for 16 hours straight. Act subtle or don a bold look, anything is possible with the Shockwave collection.
Image credit: Courtesy Amazon
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: If you want to make a DIY glitter eyeliner, you can prepare the base by using a foundation as an eye shadow. To top it, you may dab a few drops of primer and brush it off with a bit of face glitter. The primer ensures that the glitter stays in place and doesn’t flake.
Answer: You should be extremely cautious while wearing glitter eyeliners. Even a tiny piece of sparkle or glitter can cause corneal abrasion, if it enters your eyes. In less severe cases, your eyes can be prone to redness or irritation. To avoid such situations, you must gently cleanse your eyes to ensure that none of the sparkles have entered your cornea. It’s recommended that you go for a vegan, paraben-free product just to be on the safe side.
Answer: Glitter eyeliners show better effect when applied over a regular liner. Preferably, apply a pencil liner that resembles the colour of your glitter eyeliner. To preserve the shimmery look, you also need to keep a few things in mind. Remember to apply an eyeshadow primer to prevent the glitter from flaking. After you’re done applying, spritz on a setting spray to help your liner stay in place.