Invest in these best K-beauty lip tints for a gradient lip effect

South Korea’s beauty game is on point, and one of the most popular products in the world of Korean Beauty is lip tint. Get your hands on these top K-beauty lip tints to complement your glass skin with a gradient lip.

Best K-beauty lip tints to add to your tint collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korean & Australian Beauty (@nudieglow)

You’ve probably seen those Korean popsicle-perfect stained lips on Instagram. It turns out, ‘lip tint’ is about as catch-all a phrase as ‘lipstick’: some lip tints are matte, some are shiny, some are meant to be buffed out, and some leave a stain that lasts all day.

Lip tints belong to a similar category as lip stains. Tints are more vibrant and have long-lasting wear with a lightweight finish. Tints have become a popular sensation in K-beauty because they allow you to create a gradient look by adjusting the concentration of coverage. This trend is also known as an ombre lip. The colour starts out bolder and deeper on the inner layers of the lip and fades out to look lighter towards the edge of the lip. It gives you the illusion of having fuller lips. It’s easy to apply, comfortable, and long-lasting in colour.

We’ve compiled a list of the best K-beauty lip tints to help you find your ideal match.