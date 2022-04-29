Invest in these best K-beauty lip tints for a gradient lip effect

South Korea’s beauty game is on point, and one of the most popular products in the world of Korean Beauty is lip tint. Get your hands on these top K-beauty lip tints to complement your glass skin with a gradient lip.
Best K-beauty lip tints to add to your tint collection
You’ve probably seen those Korean popsicle-perfect stained lips on Instagram. It turns out, ‘lip tint’ is about as catch-all a phrase as ‘lipstick’: some lip tints are matte, some are shiny, some are meant to be buffed out, and some leave a stain that lasts all day.
Lip tints belong to a similar category as lip stains. Tints are more vibrant and have long-lasting wear with a lightweight finish. Tints have become a popular sensation in K-beauty because they allow you to create a gradient look by adjusting the concentration of coverage. This trend is also known as an ombre lip. The colour starts out bolder and deeper on the inner layers of the lip and fades out to look lighter towards the edge of the lip. It gives you the illusion of having fuller lips. It’s easy to apply, comfortable, and long-lasting in colour.
We’ve compiled a list of the best K-beauty lip tints to help you find your ideal match.
One of the best parts about Korean lip tints is their affordability. And this specific one is a steal. While it may not have a high price tag, it has a lot going on. The water-gel formula delivers vibrant colour, while fruit extracts keep your pout moisturised. In addition, the popsicle-like packaging is adorable.
For this tint, Peripera cherry-picked the characteristics of lipstick and lip stain. It offers a smooth and velvety feel and does not require retouching due to its long-wearing formula.
Highly moisturising lip tint boasts a smooth formula that glides effortlessly on lips, delivering a lightweight texture and vivid pigmentation. Formulated with extracts from mango seed, cotton seed, camellia oil, avocado oil, Vitamin E and Shine Essential Oil Complex to nourish and hydrate lips.
A hydrating tint that stains lips with transfer-proof colour. This versatile, long-wearing lip stain adds juicy, vibrant colour to your lips. Its moisturising formula leaves nourishing pigments on lips, and the moist gel-type texture dries to a lovely hue that won’t leave a sticky, greasy feel. This subtle tint can also be used as a blush to add a flush of colour to your cheeks as well as on your eyes and enhance your overall look.
A moisturising lip tint in a matte finish with soft, cotton-like colours. Features shine essence oil complex that helps keep lips hydrated, including cottonseed, camellia, mango seed, and avocado.
A sherbet-like texture that melts into lips and leaves a natural tinge with a matte finish. This soft and velvety tint imparts a subtle yet rich colour payoff reminiscent of flower petals.
The particularity of this luxurious creamy tint is that it utilizes a soft cushion tip. With one swipe, you can get full coverage of vibrant colour. Really easy to apply, the tint will not dry your lips and create natural-looking pouty lips. It contains pearl extract and Vitamin E.
