Give your skin a healthy glow with these Korean BB creams

BB creams have long been a mainstay in Korean beauty, and it’s no surprise why. These are skincare-infused cosmetic products that mask minor flaws or uneven skin tones while simultaneously offering hydration, sun protection, or vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin. We’ve compiled a selection of BB creams that Koreans swear by below.
Difference between BB cream and foundation
Aside from concealing blemishes and blurring out flaws, foundations seek to achieve a uniform tone and with far more intensity than a standard BB cream. They give an even-toned, flaw-free canvas for the rest of your products. Foundations come in a variety of hues, each designed to complement different complexions, skin tones, and skin types, and they’re appropriate for casual and formal occasions. However, in terms of colour options, BB creams are limited. You won’t stumble upon an aisle doused in multiple hues of these creams – there are limited shades you can choose from.
Cop these 7 best Korean BB creams to achieve a natural makeup look
This product provides light to medium coverage and adds radiance to your skin. While it has a light, comfortable texture, it nevertheless provides enough coverage for flaws.
This multi-purpose BB face cream does it all: it moisturises dry skin, primes and perfects uneven skin tone for flawless makeup application and protects skin from sun damage with SPF 40. It’s the original K-beauty multitasker and skincare innovation.
This BB cream is lightweight, silky, and buildable. It feels smooth to the touch and delivers moisture to the places that need it the most. Start by applying a dime-sized quantity to areas of concern and gradually increase coverage as needed.
Formulated with 35% snail slime, this hypoallergenic BB cream is reinforced with a broad spectrum of SPF 50+ and PA+++ sun protection. With buildable coverage, it significantly blurs blemishes while correcting uneven skin tone to give skin a hydrating glow. Free from parabens and artificial fragrances. Suitable for sensitive skin.
M Perfect is a BB cream that offers medium to high coverage, simultaneously keeping makeup light while providing UV protection and lasting moisturisation. The lightweight BB cream brightens, evens, soothes and covers discolouration and imperfections of the skin. It is suitable for all skin types.
Shangpree’s Crystal BB cream provides a smooth, flawless finish while packing a serious skincare punch. It evens your complexion for a seamless natural look while the botanical formulation works to encourage skin cell growth, reduce inflammation and prevent bacterial agents from breaking into your skin. This BB cream not only makes your skin look healthier, but it also makes your skin feel healthier.
Erborian is a blend of Korean and French beauty. Isn’t that incredible? Ginseng is included in this BB Cream to help brighten your complexion while minimising redness and puffiness. It’s also light and breathable, with a dewy finish that brightens skin for a healthy, perfect glow.
