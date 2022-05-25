These lip plumpers will help you achieve the perfect pout

In a post-Kylie Jenner lip filler world, it’s not news that nearly everyone prefers fuller, pouty lips. If you’re looking to swiftly increase the volume of your lips with minimal effort, swiping on lip plumper is the next best thing to scheduling an actual injection with a professional. That said, here are the best lip plumpers for achieving the pout of your dreams.
Beauty trends come and go as swiftly as the seasons, if not faster. While there will always be bizarre fads entering the beauty world at breakneck speed, one, in particular, has shown its longevity: lip enhancements.
However, there is an alternate (and less expensive) approach to perfect your pout without committing to long-term lip enhancement procedures and the large price tag that comes with the attempt: lip plumpers. The plumper, softer pout of your dreams is only a lip gloss or serum away. These formulations give your lips a slight (or not-so-subtle) tingling sensation and cause them to swell without requiring you to visit a dermatologist.
Best lip plumpers to add to your beauty kit right now
We’ve rounded up the best lip plumpers to buy right now, whether you want a high-shine finish or ultimate, long-lasting hydration.
This clever formula provides both instant and long-term plumping for fuller lips without the need of fillers. This serum-like gloss is suitable for both day and nighttime use and is inspired by medically proven blood vessel dilating technology, which makes lips appear fuller, brighter, and enviably healthy – imparting a faint tingling sensation while it works. Because of the conditioning avocado and jojoba oils, the transparent gloss is filled with light-reflecting sheen and provides lips with maximum hydration.
Plump up the volume! This moisturizing lip plumping lip gloss instantly enhances lips for a fuller, pillowy pout. Swipe on the gloss and evenly coat lips with a sheer wash of color and high-octane shine— Lip plumper also delivers a mild-yet-alluring tingling sensation that soothes lips and makes you feel the fullness.
Plump up the volume with the MAC Powerglass Plumping Lip Gloss. For those in search of a fuller pout, this high-impact gloss not only leaves lips beaming, but also volumises for showstopping results.
Bursting with pigment, the innovative formula is packed with ingredients that hydrate, nourish and invigorate. Ginger, Capsicum and Menthol Crystals form the perfect trio, imparting a crisp, cooling sensation. The gloss will give a subtle sting that provides instant plumping power, for lips that reign supreme.
A serum-inspired lip treatment with an iridescent sheen and irresistible sensation. Infused with cell-renewing Miracle Broth, The Lip Volumizer instantly plumps, visibly softens lines and defines the look of lips. It is protected with antioxidants and nourished with healing hydration.
Milk Makeup’s Electric Glossy Lip Plumper is an ultra-cushiony gel lip plumper – available in six vivid shades – with an electric-yet-comfortable tingling sensation for the appearance of fuller, smoother, softer lips instantly and over time.
Packed with nourishing ingredients and hydrating hyaluronic acid, the gloss helps to create a fuller appearance, smoothing the look of fine lines. Creating a cooling, tingling sensation on the lips, the formula arrives in a range of shades to suit your every mood.
At first sight, this whipped rainbow-colored formula may be mistaken for a dessert. It’s a strong lip plumper that employs peppermint oil to improve the look of your lips. It also has a subtle gloss and a buttery soft feel to it.
This volumising liquid lip enhancer allows you to play with shine to the max for ultra deliciously coloured and glossy lips with an instantly boosted plump effect. The shimmering texture of the Outrageous Plump Effect gloss covers the lips with a rounded “magnifying effect” shine for voluptuous, bigger lips. Go for a clear or shimmery, opalescent shade for an even sexier result. Available in translucent or iridescent shades, lips are shaped by a veil of natural tinted colour with an ultra-fresh minty scent.
Achieve a picture-perfect pout with PIXI’s LipLift Max; an innovative lip plumper that works to soften, hydrate and volumise. With a peptide-infused formula, the lip-enhancing treatment delivers intense moisture to make lips look fuller, whilst Aloe Vera and Chamomile soothe and condition dryness for long-lasting comfort.
