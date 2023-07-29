National Lipstick Day: Best lipstick kits from Indian brands

This National Lipstick Day treat your vanity kits with some of the best lipstick kits from Indian brands. These combos and kits are here to offer you a little something for all your moods.

It is never a dull moment with the right shade of lipstick on, right ladies? No matter the mood, lipstick is possibly the best way to lighten up any look! Whether you belong to the matte lip clan, glossy lip club or a signature red lip, whatever the choice may be, lipstick can never go out of style, instead it always takes the style quotient a notch above. Speaking of which, since today is National Lipstick Day so we can officially brag about our favourite shades and probably add some of them to our carts too. I’m sure you all must’ve had your favourites in stock by now, so let us discuss a few Indian brands with some of the best lipstick kits up till now.

If you get indecisive when it comes to choosing the right shade of lipstick well, then these ranges have got you all covered. So, why stick to just one if you can hoard the entire range? These homegrown Indian brands are here with the best lipstick kits to add to your makeup pouches, so take notes ladies, this is the real jackpot!

Best lipstick kits from Indian brands to add to your makeup kits

LoveChild Masaba

One brand we’re all in awe of right now is Masaba Gupta’s beauty brand, LoveChild! As rightly titled LoveChild’s ‘Have ‘em All’ combo of six lipstick shades is just what we need this National Lipstick Day. From nudes to brighter tones, these shades will accompany every mood of yours.

Just Herbs

Well, who doesn’t like a hint of organic in their makeup products, right? With that said Just Herbs’ herb-enriched Ayurvedic micro mini lipstick kit sure qualifies as a perfect travel partner with sixteen shades to cater to your daily needs.

Kiro

Speaking of best lipsticks, how can one not mention Kiro’s light to medium lipstick range? If you’re not a huge fan of darker lip shades, well then this liquid matte nude edit is the right fit for your vanity kits.

Love Earth

This pack of 9 miniature liquid mousse lipsticks is yet another travel-friendly addition to your kits. These 9 shades have everything for each one of you, from nudes to reds, the kit has it all!

Simplynam by Namrata Soni

Another favourite brand on the beauty block is Simplynam by Namrata Soni, and their lipsticks are soaring high in demand, courtesy of the long-lasting texture and lovely shades. Speaking of which if you’re looking for the best lipsticks, then Simplynam is simply the best choice. The ultimate lip kit from the brand offers three stunning lip products- one lip oil, lip butter and liquid lipstick.

Renee

Another combo of the mini awaits you at Renee! This National Lipstick Day get your hands on Renee’s creme mini lipsticks in five stunning shades suitable for all.

Praush Beauty

Another beauty brand buzzing nowadays is Praush Beauty and we couldn’t help but get lured into their stellar range of nine lipsticks. The matte textures plus the rich pigments, both combined make this kit the right choice for this listing.

Typsy Beauty

This brand has to offer quite literally a ‘Lipstick wardrobe’ worth holding on to. Typsy Beauty’s makeup products are witnessing quite the buzz lately, and this combo is no less.

Hero Image: Shutterstock Courtesy Featured Image: Courtesy Praush Beauty