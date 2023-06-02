Best lipstick shades for that perfect night out with your girls

Planning a fun girls’ night out? If yes, don’t miss rechecking the dash of tint on your lips because your coloured pout is sure to be the showstopper. And as it’s party time, you can’t settle for anything less than chic. So, we have rounded up some of the best lipstick shades from different brands for that picture-perfect smile.

Red, orange, nude, pink, brown, berry and plum — lipsticks literally come in a plethora of colours and hues. Bullet, liquid or crayons — lipsticks take many forms as well. Coming to the finish, it includes everything from matte, glossy and metallic to creamy, powder and satin. With the world of lipsticks so diverse and huge, it is understandable that it can be a humongous task to choose a good lipstick that suits you. However, fret not, we have got your back.

Importance of choosing the right lipstick shade

A one-size-fits-all approach can make your lipstick game all wrong. It can come as a surprise but the same shade of lipstick may look different on people with different skin tones. While some lip shades look exceptionally good on some people, it might look totally washed off on others. So it is important to understand your undertone before picking a suitable shade. Picking a shade that goes with your undertone can help you choose shades that look flattering on you.

How can you assess your undertone?

Your skin undertone is the colour beneath your skin. Undertone is classified as warm, cool, neutral and olive. A few simple tricks can help you understand your skin’s undertone. Check the colour of the veins on your wrist. If they are green, then you have a warm undertone. If the veins appear purple or bluish, you have a cool undertone. If the colour of your veins is the same as your skin tone, then you have a neutral undertone. The Olive undertone features both warm and cool undertones. If you have an olive undertone you might have a greyish or green tint on your skin.

Colours such as red, orange, brown, coral, yellow and green look exceptional on warm skin tones. People with cool undertones can carry purple, blue, lavender, pink and pastel shades well.

What are lipstick undertones?

Like your skin, lipsticks also have undertones. Shades of red, orange, peach, coral and brown fall under the warm category of lipsticks while shades of purple, mauve and bluish-red look best on cool undertones.

Choosing the best lipstick shades

If you pick a lipstick shade that aligns with your undertone, you cannot go wrong. The right shade of lipstick can brighten your face and instantly add an extra oomph to your overall look, even if you are not wearing makeup. Make sure to keep your lips hydrated with a lip balm before applying lipstick. You can also consider using a lip liner for definition and longevity.

Here are some of the best lipstick shades to get you party ready