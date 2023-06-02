Best lipstick shades for that perfect night out with your girls

Planning a fun girls’ night out? If yes, don’t miss rechecking the dash of tint on your lips because your coloured pout is sure to be the showstopper. And as it’s party time, you can’t settle for anything less than chic. So, we have rounded up some of the best lipstick shades from different brands for that picture-perfect smile.
Red, orange, nude, pink, brown, berry and plum — lipsticks literally come in a plethora of colours and hues. Bullet, liquid or crayons — lipsticks take many forms as well. Coming to the finish, it includes everything from matte, glossy and metallic to creamy, powder and satin. With the world of lipsticks so diverse and huge, it is understandable that it can be a humongous task to choose a good lipstick that suits you. However, fret not, we have got your back.
Importance of choosing the right lipstick shade
A one-size-fits-all approach can make your lipstick game all wrong. It can come as a surprise but the same shade of lipstick may look different on people with different skin tones. While some lip shades look exceptionally good on some people, it might look totally washed off on others. So it is important to understand your undertone before picking a suitable shade. Picking a shade that goes with your undertone can help you choose shades that look flattering on you.
How can you assess your undertone?
Your skin undertone is the colour beneath your skin. Undertone is classified as warm, cool, neutral and olive. A few simple tricks can help you understand your skin’s undertone. Check the colour of the veins on your wrist. If they are green, then you have a warm undertone. If the veins appear purple or bluish, you have a cool undertone. If the colour of your veins is the same as your skin tone, then you have a neutral undertone. The Olive undertone features both warm and cool undertones. If you have an olive undertone you might have a greyish or green tint on your skin.
Colours such as red, orange, brown, coral, yellow and green look exceptional on warm skin tones. People with cool undertones can carry purple, blue, lavender, pink and pastel shades well.
What are lipstick undertones?
Like your skin, lipsticks also have undertones. Shades of red, orange, peach, coral and brown fall under the warm category of lipsticks while shades of purple, mauve and bluish-red look best on cool undertones.
Choosing the best lipstick shades
If you pick a lipstick shade that aligns with your undertone, you cannot go wrong. The right shade of lipstick can brighten your face and instantly add an extra oomph to your overall look, even if you are not wearing makeup. Make sure to keep your lips hydrated with a lip balm before applying lipstick. You can also consider using a lip liner for definition and longevity.
Here are some of the best lipstick shades to get you party ready
Jump To / Table of Contents
- M.A.C Retro Matte Lipstick - Ruby Woo
- Pillow talk Charlotte Tillbury
- Lakmé 9 To 5 Primer + Matte Lipstick - Deep Wine
- PAT McGRATH LABS Mattetrance - Obsessed!
- Bobbi Brown Lip Colour – Brown
- Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Metallic Lipstick – Honey Glaze
- Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick – Bachelorette
- Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick - 25 Heroine
- SUGAR Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick - 24 Rachel Berry (Deep Berry)
- Plum Matterrific Lipstick - Sink in Pink
The classiest among the classy is the M.A.C Ruby Woo lipstick. It is a perfect lipstick shade that is universally flattering and suits all undertones. It is completely matte and vivid with an intense colour. Ruby Woo was launched in 1999 along with a set of other retro shades. It is the only lipstick from that lot that is still in production with seven tubes sold every minute globally as told by M.A.C global senior artist Dominic Skinner to Bazaar in 2022.
A red lipstick can be your saviour when you want to get out in a jiffy and yet look elegant. Ruby Woo is undoubtedly the queen of red lipsticks, and we really don’t see it leaving the throne anytime soon.
(Image: Courtesy Nykaa)
Some lips love nude, even if half the world loves dark lips. Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk is for such souls. An iconic nude shade of pink with soft warm tones, Pillow Talk adds that much needed natural flush of colour to your lips. It has a long lasting semi-matte formula and offers medium to buildable coverage. The nude lipstick shade suits fairer skin tone well, while it can look washed out if you have a deep skin tone. You can apply a clear gloss on top of the lipstick if you love soft glossy lips. Otherwise, the original smooth finish is good enough.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Out in the night with deep wine-coloured lips just kills it. Deep wine shade from Lakmé 9 to 5 primer+matte range is a drop-dead gorgeous shade with high colour pay off. It has a primer-infused hydrating formula that keeps your lips nourished. It gives you an even matte finish upon application and is smudge-proof as well. It is a great choice for those with neutral and warm undertones.
(Image: Courtesy Nykaa)
The PAT McGRATH LABS Mattetrance in the shade called Obsessed! is a powder-in-a-bullet smooth matte lipstick. It gives you an intense colour pay off in a single swipe. It has a rich creamy matte texture that is sure to look chic on warm undertones. The oil-infused formula feels weightless on your lips.
(Image: Courtesy Nykaa)
The shade brown from Bobby Brown is a full-coverage lipstick in a rich creamy semi-matte formula. Even though long-lasting, the formula is not dry and doesn’t feel patchy on your lips. It is also paraben-free, phthalate-free, sulphate-free and sulphite-free. Browns go very well on people with warm undertones. It looks equally great on those with darker skin tones.
(Image: Courtesy Nykaa)
Metallic lips are for the bold and headstrong. Metallic lipsticks add the right amount of glamour to your look if you choose the correct shade. The honey glaze shade from the Wet n Wild megalast liquid catsuit lipstick has dynamic tones that change in different lighting conditions. It is also light weight and non-drying, striking a perfect balance between comfort and glitz.
(Image: Courtesy Nykaa)
A very popular pink shade from Huda Beauty’s iconic collection, Bachelorette is a bright magenta shade that looks inch-perfect on cool undertones. It has a silky-smooth plush matte formula. Giving an innovative full coverage, this lipstick features a diamond shaped bullet for precise application.
(Image: Courtesy Nykaa)
The Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte lipstick is smudge-proof and lasts up to 16 hours after application. The Heroine is a beautiful coral shade that looks great on light to medium skin tones. A unique arrow applicator helps you glide the product on your lips. This should be your pick if you love to flaunt bright tangerine lips.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
As beautiful as a ripe berry, this deep shade from SUGAR cosmetics is a sure shot winner that compliments people with almost any skin tone. It comes in a super long-lasting water-resistant formula and renders a silky matte finish. This should be your pick if you like bold colours that make a statement. You also get a sharpener free with this lipstick.
(Image: Courtesy Nykaa)
The Plum Matterrific Lipstick is a matt lipstick in a terrific fuchsia pink colour. It is loaded with shea butter, almond oil, jojoba oil, macadamia nut oil, avocado oil and vitamin E that leaves you with intense moisturised lips. It glides smoothly on your lips and gives the required colour pay off in one stroke. The product is also 100 per cent vegan, talc-free, paraben-free, phthalates-free and cruelty-free.
(Image: Courtesy Myntra)
(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Luis Zambrano/Pexels)
Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: If you want to get a natural makeup look, it is best to use a nude lipstick. Nude lipsticks give a subtle shade to your lips and enhance your face without making a bold statement. Some of the best nude lipsticks include Lakmé Nude Twist, Lakmé Nude Dream, Wet n Wild Give Me Mocha, Maybelline Touch of Spice and Miss Claire Soft Matte Lip Cream 58.
Answer: Generally light shades in glossy finish make lips look bigger. You can try pink, rose and nude colours for a fuller look. M.AC. Velvet Teddy, M.A.C. Taupe, Delicate from Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, Nykaa Ultra Matte Mini lipstick in the shade Jane, Lakmé 9 to 5 Primer + Matte Lipstick in the shade Nude Touch are some of the good picks.
Answer: Brown, coral and red shades look flattering on dusky skin tones. Upside brown shade from Plum Matterrific range, Wet and Wild Give Me Mocha, Nykaa Ultra Matte Mini lipstick in the shades of Madras Kaapi and Chai can look good on dusky skin.
Answer: Bright pink, red, plum, coral, nude and even fluorescent shades look great on fair skin tone. For instance, you can try L'Oreal Paris Infallible Le Rouge Lipstick in the shade 425 Always Apricot, Kay Beauty Matte Drama Long Stay Lipstick in the shade Action or MARS Matinee Lipstick in the shade Candy Amusement.
Answer: If you have dark lips, you should use a full coverage lipstick. You can try intense red, brown and terracotta shades. For instance, Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Liquid Lipstick in the shade Founder, SUGAR Nothing Else Matter Longwear Lipstick in the shade 18 Scarlet Letter or Insight Cosmetics Non-Transfer Lip Colour - 06 Angel Red.