19 of the best lipsticks for Indian skin tones

If you love your lipsticks, you’ll agree with us when we say that the festive season is that time in the year when you can wear those bright, glamorous hues that you have always shied away from.

Best of all, there are a ton of options available in the market featuring beautiful pigments and happy shimmer additions that are long-lasting (which is to say they survive festive feasting).

At Lifestyle Asia, we try and survey makeup every day and so, we’ve decided to share the best lipsticks for the festive season. Know that these are cult lipsticks from around the world that suit Indian skin tones perfectly.

Best lipsticks for the festive season

(Featured and hero image credit: Courtesy Dids/Pexels)