19 of the best lipsticks for Indian skin tones

If you love your lipsticks, you’ll agree with us when we say that the festive season is that time in the year when you can wear those bright, glamorous hues that you have always shied away from.
Best of all, there are a ton of options available in the market featuring beautiful pigments and happy shimmer additions that are long-lasting (which is to say they survive festive feasting).
At Lifestyle Asia, we try and survey makeup every day and so, we’ve decided to share the best lipsticks for the festive season. Know that these are cult lipsticks from around the world that suit Indian skin tones perfectly.
Best lipsticks for the festive season
- Smashbox Bawse
- Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in Interview
- Nykaa Wonderpuff! Lip & Cheek Cushion Lipstick Tint in Born To Blossom
- Bobbi Brown Luxe Liquid Lip Velvet Matte in Brocade
- M.A.C Amplified Lipstick in Morange
- Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in Defiant Coral
- Stila Liquid Lipstick in Beso
- L'Oreal Paris Infallible Ultra Matte Liquid Lipstick in Berry Cherie
- Faces Canada Velvet Matte Lipstick in Oh So Wine
- Lakmé Absolute 3D Lipstick Plum Spell
- Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Black Berry
- Colorbar Velvet Matte Lipstick in Addictive Magenta
- Lotus Makeup Pure Color Moisturising Lip Colour in Tangerine
- NARS Spiked Audacious Lipstick Siouxsie
- Sugar Cosmetics Mettle Liquid Lipstick in 10 Mimosa
- Fenty Beauty Matte Moiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Wicked Green
- MyGlamm Lit Liquid Matte Lipstick in Lovebomb
- Pat Mcgrath Labs BlitzTrance Lipstick in Cyber Orchid
- Tom Ford Lip Colour Lipstick Cherry Lush
We wholeheartedly believe that YouTube star Lilly Singh knows what’s best for us, and recently blogger Debashree was roped in to showcase this fiery hue in the brand’s Diwali campaign this year.
Say hello to Bawse, a liquid matte formula that promises to stay on for eight hours without smudging. Infused with primer oil, it is one of the red lipsticks that keeps the lips smooth and hydrated.
Ever since the brand’s bullet matte lipsticks came out, it’s one nude or the other that’s been topping the charts. Our best picks include Graduation Day, Third Date, and Ladies Night — all in brilliant lipstick shades. Interview is another shade that goes well with Indian skin tones.
Just in time for Diwali, Nykaa has launched these beautiful lip and cheek cushions. Apprehensive at first, we are now sure of its creamy matte formula made to deliver gorgeous looks on Indian skin tone. It’s durable and sits light.
The shade Brocade is another bombshell of a pigment. The two things that pop into our minds are its weightless and easy-to-apply qualities. Created with powder pigments and wild mango butter, it also provides nutrition and glow to your lips.
Orange is definitely not for the timid, so expect to pack a punch with this colour from M.A.C. Be warned that it is highly pigmented, so you’d need to be careful while applying. The lipstick lasts for almost 12 hours.
For those who don’t love a bright orange but want a bit of its glow, coral is a great shade. Perfect for medium to deep skin tones, this sultry classic shade stays and glides effortlessly on the lips.
The biggest reason we love it? The magnetic case and the super-smooth texture.
There are reds and then there are fire-engine reds. Stila Beso is the latter and looks great on deep to dark skin tones. The industrial strength pigments in this formula can get a bit dry so moisturise before applying. Vitamin E and avocado oil make it enriching.
Paint your lips in exciting shades of Parisian macarons with this new lipstick line from L’Oreal Paris. The 838 Berry Cherie sits gently on your lips and stays intact for around 16 hours. This highly pigmented lip colour goes well with dusky tones, making it a favourite among women from the Indian subcontinent.
Your lips deserve love and comfort as much as your face or hair. And Faces Canada’s Velvet Matte does precisely that. Formulated with vitamin E in 15 elegant shades, this lipstick collection is an absolute stunner.
In particular, the Oh So Wine shade is ideal for Indian skin tones. It is also paraben-free, which makes it a safe option for any skin type.
Let your lips radiate the juicy ripeness of fresh plums and be a head-turner at any party or event. Just a single stroke of Plum Spell from the Lakmé Absolute 3D collection, and you’re all set for almost 12 hours. Long-lasting and glamorous, this lip shade can transform a basic look or boring OOTDs into something marvellous.
Formulated with Abyssinian oil, the Black Berry shade of Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick is known for its creamy yet non-sticky texture. The avocado oil and vitamin E infused into this product help keep your lips moisturised apart from adding a touch of radiance. It stays for 15 hours straight.
A rich shade of pink can switch any look from sham to glam in just a minute! That’s exactly what Addictive Magenta from Magenta can do in an instant. Thanks to the softening agents in the product like jojoba oil, vitamin E, and shea butter, your lips will never chap even after long hours of application.
Who wouldn’t like their lips to stand out in the shade of a burning sunset? Symbolic of youth, happiness, and energy, Tangerine is the perfect shade to feel young at heart.
This lip shade from Lotus Makeup contains aloe vera that deeply nourishes your lips, keeping it supple even after several hours of application.
Get satin soft and shiny lips with the Spiked Audacious Lipstick Siouxsie from NARS. With an intricate design, this lip shade has taken the fashion world by storm.
Quality isn’t an issue when it comes to NARS products. Made from premium quality ingredients and devoid of toxic chemicals, the brand is a favourite among conscious fashionistas.
This lush pinkish red shade from Sugar reminds one of the onset of spring and the arrival of colours. This highly pigmented shade comes with a silky finish, leaving your lips supple throughout the day.
Make a bold statement with 10 Mimosa the next time you dress up for an event.
Go green with Fenty’s Matte Moiselle collection and stand out in the crowd. The texture of this product is as soft as a petal, which makes it compatible with even the most sensitive skin type.
It also gives you full coverage minus the extra weight of rich colours. Now, who would say no to the beauty of fuller-looking lips?
Infused with Moringa Oil, Lovebomb from the Lit Liquid Matte Lipstick collection by MyGlamm is something you can’t ignore! This bright red shade with hints of pink has a mind-blowing appearance and can uplift a basic look. Accentuate your lips in this glowing fiery red and pink shade, and let yourself shine in a crowd.
Purple is synonymous with grandeur and extravagance. Why not grace your lips with a sense of royalty? Pat Mcgrath’s Cyber Orchid abounds in ultra-reflective pearls, which leave a luxurious touch on your lips. With just a single glide of this shade, you can now have defined lips in a matter of a few seconds.
Give this fade-resistant, hydrating lip colour a chance and do your lips a favour! Tom Ford is a brand known for its unmatched creativity and Cherry Lush is no exception.
Made with Brazilian murumuru oil and extracts from chamomile, this lip shade is the epitome of grace and elegance. It is lightweight and offers good coverage.
Frequently Asked Questions
How should you pick the right lipstick shade for your skin tone?
Try on a lipstick shade virtually to figure out how it’d look good on your skin tone. However, it’s all about your body language and confidence that helps you pull off any look. Don’t fret about your complexion and wear whichever shade makes you feel comfortable, irrespective of what anybody says.
Which nude shade is good for Indian skin?
The best nude shade that accentuates Indian complexions is one that comes with orange undertones. Such a mix of nudes highlights the features and adds an extra rush of colours to your lips.
Which lipstick is good for daily use?
Any lipstick that contains hydrating elements and is free of toxic chemicals can be used regularly.
Which Indian celebrities use the best lipsticks?
Among celebrities who are known to use premium quality matte lipsticks include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Sonakshi Sinha.