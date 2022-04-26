Add a touch of glam to your makeup with these magnetic eyelashes

Do you struggle to correctly apply false eyelashes despite watching countless tutorials? Don’t worry, there’s an easy alternative for that — magnetic eyelashes, aka the nicest thing to happen to our eyes. Continue reading and add a few or all to your shopping carts right now.
Everything to know about magnetic eyelashes
Magnetic lashes are false eyelashes that cling to your eyes using magnetic eyeliner on your lid, or by sandwiching magnetic lash strips together.
Magnetic eyeliner lashes resemble the classic false eyelashes, but instead of glue, you use a magnetic eyeliner to affix them. These eyeliners include iron oxides that act like a paint-on magnet, and the lashes have a little strip of magnets around the bottom. Simply line the top of your eye (cat eye, winged eye) and stick them on.
The “sandwiching” technique, on the other hand, involves placing one lash strip (with magnets along its base) under your natural lashes and another lash strip (also with magnets along its base) above. The two magnets latch to one other and ‘sandwich’ your natural lashes to give a fluttery lash effect.
To minimise lash damage or traction alopecia, we recommend restricting your use of magnetic lashes that sandwich your own natural lashes. Be cautious about overusing them!
Is magnetic eyeliner safe?
Anything new that comes in touch with your eyes, whether it’s magnetic eyeliner or basic gel eyeliner, has the potential to cause irritation, contact dermatitis, or an allergic response. But what about hair loss or natural lash damage? According to experts, magnetic eyeliner is likely safer for traction alopecia since the false lashes are sustained by your lid rather than merely your natural lashes, like the classic strip lashes and glue.
Best magnetic eyelashes to add to your lash collection
More than just pretty packaging, this cute set contains Rose Quartz Magnetic False Eyelashes that are perfect for your everyday makeup look. It features the brand’s premium mink feel that’s totally vegan, Hybrid Magnetic Eyeliner in Black and a Touch-Up Pen to touch up any liner smudges easily.
A natural-looking false lash that is the perfect go-to for any occasion, featuring a lightweight, fluffy shape with a lovely curl.
Crafted with luxurious, faux mink hair, the Lilly Lashes Click Magnetic Lash in the style ‘Bonded’ adorns the eyes with instant glamour and volume. The lashes feature 12, micro-magnets that lock for all-day drama. Lightweight and supremely comfortable, the lashes offer up to 50 uses.
Ardell lashes are of the greatest quality and are designed to enhance your natural appearance. It offers a large selection of comfortable and lightweight lashes that may be customised to achieve the perfect look.
These magnetic lashes from Kiss are a great buy at an affordable price, with their easy-to-apply design and natural-looking faux-mink strands. They feature a firm grip that is resistant to smearing and wind and lasts up to 16 hours. They have also been dermatologist-tested, so if you have sensitive eyes, you can be confident sans irritation.
This Arishine value kit has everything you need to achieve a stunning lash look. It has a fade-proof, long-lasting liner that protects your falsies against water, smudges, wind, and other unexpected challenges. In addition to delivering a strong lash hold, the liner has a smooth finish that replicates the appearance of regular liquid eyeliner, allowing you to skip a step in your makeup routine. A lash applicator for accuracy is also included, as are five reusable lash styles ranging from natural to voluminous.
