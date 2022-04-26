facebook
Add a touch of glam to your makeup with these magnetic eyelashes
Beauty & Grooming
26 Apr 2022 02:00 PM

Add a touch of glam to your makeup with these magnetic eyelashes

Anushka Narula
Add a touch of glam to your makeup with these magnetic eyelashes
Beauty & Grooming
Add a touch of glam to your makeup with these magnetic eyelashes

Do you struggle to correctly apply false eyelashes despite watching countless tutorials? Don’t worry, there’s an easy alternative for that — magnetic eyelashes, aka the nicest thing to happen to our eyes. Continue reading and add a few or all to your shopping carts right now.

Everything to know about magnetic eyelashes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Magnetic lashes are false eyelashes that cling to your eyes using magnetic eyeliner on your lid, or by sandwiching magnetic lash strips together.

Magnetic eyeliner lashes resemble the classic false eyelashes, but instead of glue, you use a magnetic eyeliner to affix them. These eyeliners include iron oxides that act like a paint-on magnet, and the lashes have a little strip of magnets around the bottom. Simply line the top of your eye (cat eye, winged eye) and stick them on.

The “sandwiching” technique, on the other hand, involves placing one lash strip (with magnets along its base) under your natural lashes and another lash strip (also with magnets along its base) above. The two magnets latch to one other and ‘sandwich’ your natural lashes to give a fluttery lash effect.

To minimise lash damage or traction alopecia, we recommend restricting your use of magnetic lashes that sandwich your own natural lashes. Be cautious about overusing them!

Is magnetic eyeliner safe?

Anything new that comes in touch with your eyes, whether it’s magnetic eyeliner or basic gel eyeliner, has the potential to cause irritation, contact dermatitis, or an allergic response. But what about hair loss or natural lash damage? According to experts, magnetic eyeliner is likely safer for traction alopecia since the false lashes are sustained by your lid rather than merely your natural lashes, like the classic strip lashes and glue.

Best magnetic eyelashes to add to your lash collection

Lola's Lashes Rose Quartz Hybrid Magnetic Lash Set

Lola's Lashes Rose Quartz Hybrid Magnetic Lash Set

More than just pretty packaging, this cute set contains Rose Quartz Magnetic False Eyelashes that are perfect for your everyday makeup look. It features the brand’s premium mink feel that’s totally vegan, Hybrid Magnetic Eyeliner in Black and a Touch-Up Pen to touch up any liner smudges easily.

Price:
Rs 4,106
shop here
Hawt Lash

Hawt Lash

This Sultry pair from Hawt Lash is a low volume 10 micro magnets lightweight lash and perfect for those who want natural eyelashes with little fluttery effect.

Price:
Rs 1,700
shop here
Glamnetic Virgo Magnetic False Eyelashes

Glamnetic Virgo Magnetic False Eyelashes

A natural-looking false lash that is the perfect go-to for any occasion, featuring a lightweight, fluffy shape with a lovely curl.

Price:
Rs 2,463
shop here
Lilly Lashes Click Magnetic Lash

Lilly Lashes Click Magnetic Lash

Crafted with luxurious, faux mink hair, the Lilly Lashes Click Magnetic Lash in the style ‘Bonded’ adorns the eyes with instant glamour and volume. The lashes feature 12, micro-magnets that lock for all-day drama. Lightweight and supremely comfortable, the lashes offer up to 50 uses.

Price:
Rs 2,760
shop here
Ardell Magnetic False Individual Eyelashes

Ardell Magnetic False Individual Eyelashes

Ardell lashes are of the greatest quality and are designed to enhance your natural appearance. It offers a large selection of comfortable and lightweight lashes that may be customised to achieve the perfect look.

Price:
Rs 882
shop here
Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit

Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit

These magnetic lashes from Kiss are a great buy at an affordable price, with their easy-to-apply design and natural-looking faux-mink strands. They feature a firm grip that is resistant to smearing and wind and lasts up to 16 hours. They have also been dermatologist-tested, so if you have sensitive eyes, you can be confident sans irritation.

Price:
Rs 1,523
shop here
Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit

Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit

This Arishine value kit has everything you need to achieve a stunning lash look. It has a fade-proof, long-lasting liner that protects your falsies against water, smudges, wind, and other unexpected challenges. In addition to delivering a strong lash hold, the liner has a smooth finish that replicates the appearance of regular liquid eyeliner, allowing you to skip a step in your makeup routine. A lash applicator for accuracy is also included, as are five reusable lash styles ranging from natural to voluminous.

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/haileybieber; Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Price:
Rs 2,193
shop here
magnetic eyelashes glamourous makeup
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
