Add a touch of glam to your makeup with these magnetic eyelashes

Do you struggle to correctly apply false eyelashes despite watching countless tutorials? Don’t worry, there’s an easy alternative for that — magnetic eyelashes, aka the nicest thing to happen to our eyes. Continue reading and add a few or all to your shopping carts right now.

Everything to know about magnetic eyelashes

Magnetic lashes are false eyelashes that cling to your eyes using magnetic eyeliner on your lid, or by sandwiching magnetic lash strips together.

Magnetic eyeliner lashes resemble the classic false eyelashes, but instead of glue, you use a magnetic eyeliner to affix them. These eyeliners include iron oxides that act like a paint-on magnet, and the lashes have a little strip of magnets around the bottom. Simply line the top of your eye (cat eye, winged eye) and stick them on.

The “sandwiching” technique, on the other hand, involves placing one lash strip (with magnets along its base) under your natural lashes and another lash strip (also with magnets along its base) above. The two magnets latch to one other and ‘sandwich’ your natural lashes to give a fluttery lash effect.

To minimise lash damage or traction alopecia, we recommend restricting your use of magnetic lashes that sandwich your own natural lashes. Be cautious about overusing them!

Is magnetic eyeliner safe?

Anything new that comes in touch with your eyes, whether it’s magnetic eyeliner or basic gel eyeliner, has the potential to cause irritation, contact dermatitis, or an allergic response. But what about hair loss or natural lash damage? According to experts, magnetic eyeliner is likely safer for traction alopecia since the false lashes are sustained by your lid rather than merely your natural lashes, like the classic strip lashes and glue.

Best magnetic eyelashes to add to your lash collection