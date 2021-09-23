Best nail salons in Delhi tried and tested by our favourite influencers

The most exciting part about getting a manicure is that you can always play around with different colours, designs, and encourage new skin cell growth at the same time. Nails can either make or break an outfit. And so, we’ve sought a list of the most exclusive nail salons in town — tried and tested by our influencers.
This is a well-known luxury studio highly recommended by influencers Roshni Bhatia and Nitibha Kaul, Kritika Khurana, among others. It is known for its fine selection of nail art designs and a colossal variety of absolutely stunning nail lacquers. In addition to providing manicure services, a large part of the studio also involves lash, makeup services. Located in Rajouri Garden, the quality of their work is commendable for the price they charge.
Blliis by Ravissant is a luxurious destination for salon and spa services, located in New Friends Colony. Their manicure therapy includes relaxing arm, hand and nail treatment with a gentle skin refiner, cuticle work, and therapeutic massages using natural and organic products. They also provide signature manicures that have been carefully customised by their team of spa professionals to ensure that they meet their customers’ high standards.
Using high-quality products like OPI and Ciaté for nail art, this nail spa, located in Meharchand Market, has been catering to beautifying our otherwise boring nails for years now. What’s even better is, they also have a mobile nail salon, so you can call them from anywhere, and they’ll show up at your specified location to give you the most exquisite looking nails.
Celebrity Neha Malik-approved, this nail studio can provide you with nails that are long and flashy, or if you want a unique and experimental look on your nails with bright colours, OTT nail accessories, and nail piercings. Using their nail extension techniques, they will not only make your nails stand out but also keep them from becoming brittle. They are located in many areas in Delhi like Rajouri Garden, Kirti Nagar, South Extension 2, and Ashok Vihar.
This is a high-end salon with a wide range of nail designs and extensions to choose from. This salon is well-known for turning ordinary nails into works of art. Shilpa Shukla, Chak de India star, is one of their biggest clients. So, get your nails bling-ed out at Vasant Kunj’s relaxing state-of-the-art nail studio.
Having been in business for more than a decade, Nail Spa by Gurpreet has a lot to offer. This manicure salon is well-known not only for its amazing nail extensions but also for its stunning nail paintings and embellishments. If you’re dire in need of ‘em fancy nails, this is the place, folks!
Claw Nails is a revolutionary chain of nail salons with locations in Delhi, Mumbai, and Agra. With cutting-edge techniques and artistic nails solutions, Claw was established to provide nail beauty services with a unique ambience for the guests. It is an aesthetically pleasing salon that is often visited by many celebrities like Dolly Bindra, Natasa Stankovic, and more.
All Images: Courtesy Nail Studios