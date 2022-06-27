15 best non-sticky lip glosses that won’t cling to your hair

Lip gloss has a bad reputation for being super sticky and very early 2000s. However, the new lip gloss formulas are nothing like their sticky, thick, gloopy childhood counterparts. Instead, today’s glosses are shiny but non-sticky, have startlingly lightweight finishes, keep your lips nourished and supple after just one application, and may even make your lips seem fuller and plumper—all without feeling like a coating of glue. Here are the finest lip glosses you should have in your bag right now.
Best non-sticky lip glosses
Lip glosses are glinty, ethereal, and glossy and iridescent. It may be sultry or subtle, and it frequently plumps your lips as you wear it. Lip gloss can be sticky a lot of the time. So much so that we’ve heard horror stories of our hair, faces, and other opposable appendages becoming stuck, smudged, or literally bonded to the product on our lips. It’s inconvenient, especially on a windy day, and we’re sick of it.
Fortunately, beauty brands have caught on. Brands have begun to develop formulations that are lightweight, hydrating, and, non-sticky. Here, we’ve compiled a list of our picks, each of which provides long-lasting wear, lovely tones, and a lot less goop.
Pixi Lip Lift Max is a lip plumper with peptides that nourishes and enhances your lips. The peptides in this volume-boosting treatment hydrate, firm, and plump your lips, making them appear fuller, softer, and healthier. To care for your lips, it also includes healing aloe vera, soothing chamomile, and moisturising jojoba oil. This ultra-glossy lip plumper provides your lips a cooling effect and a high-shine, lacquered finish.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss is a full-pigment, weightless lip color formula that delivers the intensity of a lip stain and the shine of a lip gloss. Available in a wide shade range and 3 finishes—lacquer, metallic and sparkle—this vanilla-scented lip gloss offers comfortable wearability with a mirror-like glossy finish.
The Semi Matte Lippie Lip Gloss has a velvet-like colour lustre and a semi-matte texture. A single swipe provides opaque coverage and a smooth and creamy texture to your lips.
This fan favourite buttery soft, silky smooth, and decadent lip gloss provides sheer to medium coverage that melts over your lips. It’s never sticky, and it’s always soft and kissable. It also stays put and doesn’t feather! It looks great on its own, over lipstick or lip liner, and comes in a variety of gloss hues.
Extra shine, extra plump & extra glossy! 3D by nature, this super chic Plump & Shine Lip Gloss by Lakmé contains Marine Collagen & high-shine pigments that keep your lips full and hydrated at all times. It lasts 6 hours long and redefines pout perfection!
Heavenly composition of rich jojoba oil, shea butter and Vitamin E, our lip gloss range is custom-made to hydrate those chapped lips and give them the nourishment they need. It is extremely non-sticky and adds just the right amount of colorful shimmer to your smiles. Further, the easy-glide and moisture-lock formula make sure that its application remains fuss-free and enjoyable.
The Simply Nam Ultimate Timeless Lip Gloss is a full coverage gloss with a creamy and lightweight consistency that gives your lip a fuller look while keeping them hydrated and soft with a single coat. The non-greasy and non-sticky formulation is perfect for direct application, or as a second coat after applying your lipstick for a gloss finish.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine has the vibrant color of a lipstick, shine of a gloss, and conditioning of a balm. It plumps the look of lips and keeps them looking smoother, juicy, and more supple. The lip shine actually improves the healthy look, softness, smoothness and condition of your lips over time.
Give your lips a lifted look with Maybelline’s plumping gloss, designed to hydrate for a fuller, shinier appearance. Blended with Hyaluronic Acid, the formula combines skin-loving ingredients with a radiant glossy sheen to keep you looking and feeling your best. Lips will seem more natural thanks to an increase in essential water that also helps you to resist chapping and dryness. The lip gloss’ XL wand makes sure contouring your lips is effortless, transforming them with just a single sweep of delicate colour.
A jojoba oil enriched lip gloss that gives a gorgeous shine to your pout and provides conditioning, Sugar Time To Shine Lip Gloss is all you need in your kit! This best lip gloss lasts from day to night, lends an opaque pigment, hydration and nourishment.
Get the best of both worlds with the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm. This 2-in-1 balm and gloss is enriched with shea and murumuru butters that help to nourish the lips and coat them with a light, glossy and slightly tinted finish. Each balm has a delicious scent and a slight tint for shining and healthy-looking lips!
Long-lasting liquid lipstick that is applied in two steps: first as a colour base, then as a lip gloss, creating an amazing combination with an intense, bright finish. The enriched formula of the colour base, which contains film-forming polymers, feels amazing, has outstanding lasting power, and gives consistent colour. The particular transfer- and smudge-resistant texture dries quickly. Lip gloss’s soothing composition provides the lips a bright, shining appearance. The product applies smoothly and evenly on the lips.
The MyGlamm Lip Volumizer Instant Mega Plumping Lip Gloss is made in South Korea, with a unique instant-plumping technology. You’ll fall in love with its dramatic, no-filler, plumping effect combined with maximum hydration and shine. The secret is Vanillyl Butyl Ether, extracted from bell peppers and ginger, that work on your lips to give you that lasting, plumping effect. The best part? It lasts for upto 5 hours!
