Best pink lipsticks to get your hands on right now

Pink lipsticks have been an all-time favourite for anyone who loves makeup and this trend is here to stay. Even though red lipsticks may seem like a classic, everyone needs a flushed lip look on their day out or for that virtual meeting. What’s more, you can also add a hint of the best pink lipsticks to your cheeks for that extra blush and shimmer.

One thing to consider while choosing a pink lip shade is the coverage. For instance, if you’re choosing a full-coverage matte, your natural lip colour might affect the lip shade. The next thing you need to check is the formulation. As you might know, there are a number of varieties to select from, including liquid-based, powder lipsticks, creamy texture, and the much-loved matte lipstick. Before making a purchase, it’s better to try a sample to see if the texture suits your skin type. At the end of the day, you wouldn’t want to end up with dry, chapped lips.

Unlike most other colours, pink has some of the most amazing range of shades. It can go from a dazzling Fuschia to delicate pastel to a hardcore, mindblowing swipe of punk pink. Whether you want to exude a romantic vibe or bring out your powerful self, pink can complement any and every look.

While the lighter shades of pink are more suitable for everyday wear, the darker and bolder shades can definitely make a statement and help you stand out in the crowd. If you are hoping to add a pretty pink lipstick to your makeup kit, here are some of the options you can choose from. From matte to glossy and bright pink to nude pink, we have listed them all here. Go on, take a look!

The best pink lipsticks you shouldn’t miss out on.

(Hero Image Credit : Suzy Hazelwood/Pexels; Featured Image Credit : Shiny Diamond/Pexels)