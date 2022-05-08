Keep the summer sweat at bay with these best powder foundations

facebook
Anushka Narula
Powder foundations are often overlooked in your makeup bag. These products, unlike many of its liquid ones, are especially great for oilyacne-prone, or sweat-prone skin types, thanks to their ability to absorb excess moisture while also providing complexion-evening coverage. Having said that, these top picks will keep shininess at bay this summer.

 

Powder foundations have had a moment after becoming viral on TikTok and Instagram for their ability to smooth out uneven skin. They’re also useful for on-the-go touch-ups when you want to avoid that unwanted shine.

Many of these, according to cosmetic chemists, include dimethicone. This ingredient will give your skin a filter-like effect, making it look super blurred and smooth, just like an Instagrammable skin.

Powder foundations give the skin a natural no-makeup-makeup look and are quite buildable if you want additional coverage. These foundations can be applied to the skin using any tools — a brush, sponge, or even your fingertips. So, if this concept appeals to you, we’ve compiled a list of powder foundations, both drugstore and high-end, that are especially ideal for summer.

Dab away excess sweat with these powder foundations

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Matte Powder Foundation

1 /15

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Matte Powder Foundation

This lightweight, versatile formula is waterproof, sweatproof, and humidity-resistant. It minimises the appearance of pores while also controlling oil and shine. You can tailor your coverage thanks to the two-sided applicator. The refillable compact feels sleek and luxurious.

Price:
Rs 3,777
shop here
LOréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear 24H Powder Foundation

2 /15

LOréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear 24H Powder Foundation

Boasting impeccable staying power, the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation Powder offers 24 hours of wear without budging. Applied wet for full coverage or dry for buildable medium, the powder foundation covers your skin like a creamy liquid and blends seamlessly to a matte finish that doesn’t feel heavy or cakey.

Price:
Rs 1,232
shop here
Laura Mercier Smooth Finish Foundation Powder

3 /15

Laura Mercier Smooth Finish Foundation Powder

This revolutionary lightweight, oil-free foundation powder blurs the line between real skin and makeup, creating a natural, long-wearing, color-true veil. It effortlessly evens your complexion, smoothing and perfecting skin’s appearance without settling into fine lines.

Price:
Rs 4,106
shop here
Clinique Stay-Matte Sheer Pressed Powder

4 /15

Clinique Stay-Matte Sheer Pressed Powder

An ideal solution for oiliness, this powder maintains a fresh look and feel, even after frequent touch-ups.

Price:
Rs 2,545
shop here
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Custom Finish Powder Foundation

5 /15

Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Custom Finish Powder Foundation

With sheer-to-medium coverage, this long-wearing creamy powder foundation synchronizes with your skin to help it resist heat, humidity, oil and motion. Blendable, buildable and smudge-proof, your skin looks and feels fresh all day long.

Price:
Rs 3,695
shop here
Lancôme Dual Finish Multi-Tasking Longwear Powder Foundation

6 /15

Lancôme Dual Finish Multi-Tasking Longwear Powder Foundation

This top-rated Lancôme powder may be applied wet or dry, depending on your desired coverage level, and comes with its own puff and sponge for on-the-go touch-ups.

Price:
Rs 3,695
shop here
MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

7 /15

MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

This budget-friendly, go-to delivers buildable, light-to-medium coverage that doesn’t look or feel cakey.

Price:
Rs 2,900
shop here
Dior Backstage Face Body Powder-No-Powder

8 /15

Dior Backstage Face Body Powder-No-Powder

Whether you’re perfecting your all-natural, no make-up look or looking to set your foundation, reach for Dior Backstage’s Face & Body Powder-No-Powder for a naturally matte look. Instantly blurring imperfections for a smoother and more even complexion, this glides effortlessly over your skin to a flawless finish.

Price:
Rs 4,614
shop here
E.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Powder Foundation

9 /15

E.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Powder Foundation

A primer-infused, long-lasting foundation that achieves an airbrushed, non-cakey look and stays put—from first application to last call. This superior buildable foundation powder invites you to layer on medium-to-full coverage for a blurred, even complexion that keeps shine at bay. The non-comedogenic pressed powder is light as air, crease-resistant, talc-free, and creates a flawless, natural finish on all skin types and tones.

Price:
Rs 1,474
shop here
Benefit Cosmetics Hello Happy Velvet Powder Foundation

10 /15

Benefit Cosmetics Hello Happy Velvet Powder Foundation

Choose your coverage with this buildable, velvety-smooth powder foundation. Lightweight & breathable, it mattifies all day yet feels creamy-soft with shea-butter extracts known to create a luxuriously smooth feel. Mirrored compact includes two custom applicators – a brush and a sponge!

 

Price:
Rs 3,100
shop here
asa Beige Powder Sustainable Foundation

11 /15

asa Beige Powder Sustainable Foundation

The asa Powder Foundation is a daily dose of vitamins for your skin. Packed with Vitamin A, C, D and E, this product not only gives your skin great coverage but also absorbs the excess oil yet keeps your skin beautifully hydrated.

Price:
Rs 2,350
shop here
Maybelline New York Fit Me SPF 44 Ultimate Powder Foundation

12 /15

Maybelline New York Fit Me SPF 44 Ultimate Powder Foundation

Fit Me Ultimate Powder Foundation makeup smoothens and refines skin finish. This powder foundation is so refined that it fits your skin tone and texture. It contains blurring pigments that vanish pores and control oil. It does not clog pores, helps with oil control and provides SPF 44 for sun protection.

Price:
Rs 799
shop here
Kiko Milano Weightless Perfection Powder Foundation

13 /15

Kiko Milano Weightless Perfection Powder Foundation

Smoothing pressed powder foundation with a matte finish and SPF 30 is ideal for summer. The enriched formula contains pomegranate extracts. The enveloping, supple texture evens out the complexion for a flawless, natural look. The foundation glides on easily and is buildable.

Price:
Rs 1,328
shop here
Bareminerals Original Foundation SPF 15 Powder Foundation

14 /15

Bareminerals Original Foundation SPF 15 Powder Foundation

It buffs onto the skin like silk, giving skin a natural luminosity while feeling like you’re not wearing any makeup at all. Made from loose minerals, it gives you all the flawless coverage you want with a naturally luminous finish and no-makeup look that lasts up to eight hours. The creamy minerals diminish the appearance of imperfections without drying out the skin.

Price:
Rs 2,710
shop here
Too Faced Born This Way Pressed Powder Foundation

15 /15

Too Faced Born This Way Pressed Powder Foundation

Infused with skin-loving coconut water, hyaluronic acid and alpine rose, this powder delivers full coverage so undetectable that it looks like you were born this way. Coconut water aids in delicately replenishing skin moisture levels. Alpine rose helps empower the skin’s health and resilience. Hyaluronic acid gives you a smoother, more youthful appearance. This formula helps to blur imperfections and hide redness and discolouration.

Price;
Rs 3,203
shop here
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
