Keep the summer sweat at bay with these best powder foundations

Powder foundations are often overlooked in your makeup bag. These products, unlike many of its liquid ones, are especially great for oily, acne-prone, or sweat-prone skin types, thanks to their ability to absorb excess moisture while also providing complexion-evening coverage. Having said that, these top picks will keep shininess at bay this summer.

Powder foundations have had a moment after becoming viral on TikTok and Instagram for their ability to smooth out uneven skin. They’re also useful for on-the-go touch-ups when you want to avoid that unwanted shine.

Many of these, according to cosmetic chemists, include dimethicone. This ingredient will give your skin a filter-like effect, making it look super blurred and smooth, just like an Instagrammable skin.

Powder foundations give the skin a natural no-makeup-makeup look and are quite buildable if you want additional coverage. These foundations can be applied to the skin using any tools — a brush, sponge, or even your fingertips. So, if this concept appeals to you, we’ve compiled a list of powder foundations, both drugstore and high-end, that are especially ideal for summer.

Dab away excess sweat with these powder foundations