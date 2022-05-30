Get your hands on these top 8 primers for oily skin

When you have oily skin, a good primer is essential for applying makeup flawlessly and keeping it from melting off throughout the day. A primer’s objective is to prime and smooth out pores before applying foundation. The final result? An even and seamless foundation base. For all folks with oily skin, we’ve complied a list of best primers for oily skin.
A great mattifying primer will not only tackle areas of excessive shine, but it will also minimise the appearance of fine lines and pores, resulting in a smooth, unified complexion that does not feel tight or become patchy.
When looking for your best primer match, consider the end result you’re hoping to achieve. A silicone-based primer is perfect for that velvety matte, ultra-smooth texture. These compositions are silky and easily spreadable, skimming over the skin to blur pores and lines.
For acne-prone skin, a primer enriched with clarifying agents – such as witch hazel or salicylic acid – will keep your skin clear all day. Consider using a green-tinted primer for skin that is prone to irritation or flushing to neutralise redness and create a perfect canvas for your base.
Perfect for those wanting to smooth and blur, this primer helps to visibly smooth your skin thanks to this silicone-free primer that instantly mattifies. Create a flawless canvas for make up application and extended wear with this innovative primer that blurs the look of skin for a soft-focus effect. Infused with microalgae and hardworking blurring powders, the Pure Canvas Primer Blurring primer conditions skin over time for improved look and texture and absorbs excess oil while providing a mattifying effect.
A mattifying primer infused with a Silkscreen Complex, Witch Hazel, Salicylic Acid, and Zinc. It creates a breathable, silky barrier that perfects the canvas by smoothing skin and strengthening it against damage from environmental aggressors like pollution and blue light. This vegan and cruelty-free formula controls oil and keeps skin looking matte.
Specially formulated using Insta-Blur Technology, the lightweight primer reduces the appearance of pores for long-lasting, professional results. With a narrow tip for easy application and a compact size ideal for use on-the-move, the primer can be worn alone or under make-up to leave skin silky soft.
This primer works hard, concealing redness, minimizing the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles and shielding skin with broad-spectrum SPF 15 protection. Designed to repel water to keep your makeup looking freshly applied all day long, this primer extends the durability of any foundation or powder while providing broad-spectrum protection with titanium and zinc oxide. Its unique texture is fluid, airy, silky and cushiony and goes on weightlessly without ever being greasy, tacky or pearlized or balling up on your skin.
Benefit’s The POREfessional is a silky, lightweight balm that swiftly diminishes the appearance of pores and fine lines for an unbeatably smooth finish. Creating the perfect base for make up (or just as good worn alone for a natural-looking, flawless finish), the translucent formula complements all skin tones and contains a vitamin E derivative to protect skin from free radicals.
Formulated with advanced adaptive silicone particles that let your make up last longer, The Ordinary’s High-Adherence Silicone Primer works to blur the look of imperfections – including fine lines and enlarged pores – to create the optimum base for make up application. The non-greasy formula is free from alcohol and oil, leaving your complexion looking fresh and shine-free – it’s flawless worn alone or perfect for prolonging the staying power of your make up handiwork.
Achieve complexion perfection with this matte primer that delivers an all-day reduction in the appearance of pores, controls oil and shine and improves the wear of foundation for up to 12 hours, and promises an improvement in skin texture for up to six hours. The transformative gel-to-powder formula feels weightless with a velvety, powder-soft finish. This oil-free, sweat- and humidity-resistant primer is formulated with a shine-controlling Oil-Check Complex and infused with lactobionic acid (PHA), algae extract and witch hazel
The perfect partner to your go-to foundation, this Shiseido Synchro Skin Soft Blurring Primer is brimming with a mattifying peptide to help decrease the excess production of sebum that helps pore sizes look smaller while a sebum catch powder absorbs excess oil to prevent shine and make up deterioration. Finally, a light diffusing powder helps to colour correct and even out skin tone for an enviable base you’ll adore. Thought you already loved your foundation? Watch it become even more perfect with this base underneath!
