The best smudge-proof lipsticks you can wear under your face mask

Face masks have become the new accessory in current times, with the world trying to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. And a compatible partner to this accessory are smudge-proof lipsticks. Just because your lips stay hidden most of the time, doesn’t mean you have to ditch your lipstick. Smudge-proof lipsticks dry out within seconds of applying and won’t budge with or without a mask.
Besides, the holiday season is knocking on our doors, which calls for a lot of eating and drinking. Bold lip colours go perfectly well with any party ensemble until you catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror and realise your artistry has turned into a hot mess, within a few hours of merry-making.
Maybe you’re clicking a selfie and notice that the inside of your pout is bland and colourless. The worst-case scenario is when someone pats you to tell you that some of your lipstick has mysteriously made its way onto your front teeth. This is when a smudge-free lipstick comes to your rescue and saves you from furtive glances.
While looking for a smudge-free lipstick, make sure you consider a product that suits your skin type. As they are highly pigmented, they might be a little too harsh for already dry lips. In that case, don’t forget to wear a layer of nude lip balm to lock moisture before putting on the lip colour. That way, you don’t have to worry about your lips chapping or constantly touching up your makeup after every glass of wine.
Here are some of the best mask-proof (non-smudge) lipsticks to add to your makeup kit. The purpose of these lipsticks is no mess, no fuss. And with the current mask situation, these products are exactly the need of the hour.
Check out the best smudge-proof lipsticks to add to your makeup kit.
(Main and Featured image: SHVETS production from Pexels)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
- M.A.C. Cosmetics Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour
- Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
- KVD Vegan Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
- Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint
- Yves Saint Laurent Water Stain Glow Lip Stain
- Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
- The Lip Bar Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick
- CHANEL Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue
- NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Lipstick
- L'Oréal Paris Lightweight Matte Lip Stain
- Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip
- Rare Beauty – Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick
- Butter London Fairy Cake Soft Matte Lip Cream
- Pat McGrath Labs "Flesh 5" Matte Trance Lipstick
M.A.C. lipsticks have made their way into the lip colour collection of many and are known for their rich formula and appearance. This power kiss liquid lip colour has a mousse-like texture that glides easily and promises to stay.
This Maybelline lipstick comes in several shades and each of them is highly pigmented. It is both smudge- and kiss-proof and stays on for up to 12 hours.
This KVD lipstick is created with an amazing formula packed with natural ingredients such as sunflower oil, Vitamin E, and other elements that will keep your lips conditioned. It is also smoothly applicable and will last for hours without smearing.
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty promises shades that suit all skin tones and this longwear liquid lipstick is no exception. You just need one stroke of this one for complete coverage and that sensational matte effect.
Available in a variety of nude colours, the Yves Saint Laurent lip stain is worth every penny. The water-based lipgloss is infused with aloe vera for hydration and conditioning of the lips. It gives a glossy and wet-look finish that will last you the entire day.
Created with avocado oil for comfort, this liquid lipstick will give you a voluptuous-looking pout. It glides over smoothly and stays for long. You will find shades of nudes, pinks and reds in this range.
This lipstick is infused with synthetic beeswax, which helps trap moisture in your lips and keep them supple all day long. The matte-finish lip colour will stay on under that mask for a long time.
Chanel offers you two products for the price of one — a liquid lipstick at one end and a lip gloss on the other. You can either use these together or individually, the result will be a long-lasting shine.
Perfect for everyday use, this lipstick is infused with avocado oil and vitamin E to avoid dry lips. It can last around nine hours and smoothly fades away throughout the day, giving your lips a non-messy and flushed look.
Another lipstick that has an incredible staying power, the L’Oréal Paris Lip stain is admired by many famous makeup artists. It stays long and gives a matte finish.
11 /14
This cruelty-free and vegan lip colour is smudge-proof and lasts long. Give it enough time to dry off to avoid stickiness. You can apply it once and leave it home as reapplication won’t be necessary.
This lip cream is air-whipped and feels exceptionally lightweight and airy. The colour of this lip cream simply absorbs into your lips and nourishes it from within to give the perfect natural tone that will last the entire day.
The texture of this lip cream does total justice to the name. The formula is buttery with a velvety matte finish. This lip cream feels soft, is highly pigmented and has a long-lasting formula. It is available in over 12 shades.
The Pat McGrath lipsticks have a deep and intense opaque satin finish and are available in warm undertones. You do not need more than one swatch to get full coverage of your lips. It is highly pigmented and gives you a ravishing look.