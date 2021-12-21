The best smudge-proof lipsticks you can wear under your face mask

Face masks have become the new accessory in current times, with the world trying to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. And a compatible partner to this accessory are smudge-proof lipsticks. Just because your lips stay hidden most of the time, doesn’t mean you have to ditch your lipstick. Smudge-proof lipsticks dry out within seconds of applying and won’t budge with or without a mask.

Besides, the holiday season is knocking on our doors, which calls for a lot of eating and drinking. Bold lip colours go perfectly well with any party ensemble until you catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror and realise your artistry has turned into a hot mess, within a few hours of merry-making.

Maybe you’re clicking a selfie and notice that the inside of your pout is bland and colourless. The worst-case scenario is when someone pats you to tell you that some of your lipstick has mysteriously made its way onto your front teeth. This is when a smudge-free lipstick comes to your rescue and saves you from furtive glances.

While looking for a smudge-free lipstick, make sure you consider a product that suits your skin type. As they are highly pigmented, they might be a little too harsh for already dry lips. In that case, don’t forget to wear a layer of nude lip balm to lock moisture before putting on the lip colour. That way, you don’t have to worry about your lips chapping or constantly touching up your makeup after every glass of wine.

Here are some of the best mask-proof (non-smudge) lipsticks to add to your makeup kit. The purpose of these lipsticks is no mess, no fuss. And with the current mask situation, these products are exactly the need of the hour.

Check out the best smudge-proof lipsticks to add to your makeup kit.

(Main and Featured image: SHVETS production from Pexels)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong