Stash your makeup and travel light with these travel makeup kits

27 Nov 2022 02:00 PM

Anushka Narula
Travelling is fun and interesting, whether within the country or abroad. However, one issue that arises when travelling is luggage. Travelling light entails limiting your essentials, particularly your makeup. It’s not fun lugging your makeup kit around, especially when you just want to relax and enjoy your vacation. This is where a travel makeup kit comes in. Check out our selection of travel makeup essentials that will allow you to travel the world without packing too much.

Putting together a good makeup kit can be difficult and overwhelming for even the most experienced makeup artist, let alone a makeup newbie. With thousands upon thousands of products to choose from, it can be difficult to determine which ones are best for you.

Travelling light is the best way to go, and it’s even easier when you have the best travel makeup kits! We tend to bring a lot of makeup with us on vacation, which can be a hassle. That is why travel-sized makeup kits are so convenient! There is no need to pack the items separately with these kits because we can find them all in a single kit. You can have everything in one kit, from lip colours to foundation, primers, eye makeup, and sunscreen. Scroll down to see our picks.

Best travel makeup kits for travellers

1 /10

Colorbar Vanity
Colorbar Vanity

Rs 1499

Colorbar’s wicked black vanity holds all of your makeup essentials.  It’s made of high-quality polyester and has a zipper closure. It has a large main compartment for storing all of your makeup. It also has a pinmount metallic embellishment and a metallic zipper charm, which add to its allure. It is a soft vanity bag that is simple to carry. It is ideal for storing all of your makeup essentials and then some more.

2 /10

Ted Baker Multicolor Printed Makeup Bag
Ted Baker Multicolor Printed Makeup Bag

Rs 4500

With this green makeup bag from Ted Baker’s BRETCON collection, you can keep your makeup essentials in stylish order. This zippered bag, beautifully designed with the signature brush stroke print and embossed branding on the front, provides ample space to safely store your makeup tools. This bag is made of recycled polyester and polyurethane, which not only makes it strong but also diverts waste from landfills.

3 /10

NFI essentials Silver-Coloured Printed Vanity Organizer
NFI essentials Silver-Coloured Printed Vanity Organizer

Rs 4300

Yes, there are a trillion makeup bags available online, and “best” is subjective, but if you’re looking for a simple zippered case that stores your products and keeps your brushes safe and nestled, we highly recommend this case.

4 /10

Victoria's Secret Pink Stripe 4 In 1 Case
Victoria's Secret Pink Stripe 4 In 1 Case

Rs 5999

Have beauty, will travel. Victoria’s Secret Pink Stripe 4 In 1 Case is perfect to organise all beauty essentials for an extended stay.

5 /10

StarStruck By Sunny Leone Makeup Pouch
StarStruck By Sunny Leone Makeup Pouch

Rs 599

Your prized possessions deserve to be stored in something special, store your makeup collection in the makeup pouch from StarStuck By Sunny Leone. It is perfect for holding your daily essentials and your favourite cosmetics. This essential is cruelty-free.
6 /10

Nestasia Dusty Rose Pink Cosmetic Bag Set Of 3
Nestasia Dusty Rose Pink Cosmetic Bag Set Of 3

Rs 850

The quilted soft Cosmetic Bags, set of 3, have soft velvety surfaces and plush textures throughout. The pouches, which come in three different sizes, have been expertly hand-stitched to offer enough room to be used as a travel kit or to hold one’s necessities, such as makeup, stationery, or jewellery. For easier access and storage, the pouches feature a zipper closure. A waterproof liner inside each of the three pouches ensures that no component will leak out in cases of spillage. The pouches’ dusty pink colour makes them look lush and exquisite.

7 /10

SOSUbySJ’s Dripping Gold Travel Bags
SOSUbySJ’s Dripping Gold Travel Bags

Rs 1463

With three clear bags in different sizes, SOSUbySJ’s Dripping Gold Travel Bags are perfect for storing all your beauty faves or for taking your essentials on the go safely. With black handles on each of the bags and a zip close for safety, the bags are perfect for accessing your goodies quickly while keeping them all safely with you.

8 /10

Jeffree Star Cosmetics’ Black Marble Travel Bag
Jeffree Star Cosmetics’ Black Marble Travel Bag

Rs 2508

With an ultra-chic black marble design and perfectly sized to carry your favourite cosmetics, Jeffree Star Cosmetics’ Black Marble Travel Bag is the ultimate travel companion for all your adventures. Designed to hold all your larger beauty essential when you’re on the go or for home organisation, this bag has all the space you need for keeping your goodies safe.

9 /10

By BEAUTY BAY The Big Night Out Bag
By BEAUTY BAY The Big Night Out Bag

Rs 836

Perfect to store all your favourite By BEAUTY BAY goodies is the Big Night Out Bag. Made from super-soft PU leather, this storage bag has mesh sides making it super easy to see what’s inside when travelling, so you can grab your favourite products with ease. For effortless organisation on-the-go or at home, you need to add this to your next haul.

10 /10

BH Cosmetics X Doja Cat Voyager Travel Case
BH Cosmetics X Doja Cat Voyager Travel Case

Rs 1672

Carry along your can’t-live-without makeup and tools with the BH Cosmetics Voyager Travel Case. With an iridescent gold jelly design with a zipper closure, this storage case belongs in your next haul.

 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Which is the lightest travel makeup kit for travellers?

Answer: From out selection, the lightest travel makeup kit is SOSUbySJ’s Dripping Gold Travel Bags.

Question: What are the must have items in travel makeup kits?

Answer: Here are the must-have items you should have in your travel makeup kit: sunscreen, tinted moisturiser, concealer, eyebrow pencil, eyeliner, mascara, lip and cheek tint, mini eyeshadow palette.

Question: How to carry make up kits while travelling?

Answer: It is best to transfer a small amount (for example, foundation) into small travel bottles. They are lightweight and easy to transport without adding bulk to your bag. Furthermore, many makeup products come in glass containers, which are too risky to carry while travelling.

Travel makeup kits shop the best travel makeup kits
Anushka Narula

Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 
