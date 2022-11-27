Stash your makeup and travel light with these travel makeup kits

Travelling is fun and interesting, whether within the country or abroad. However, one issue that arises when travelling is luggage. Travelling light entails limiting your essentials, particularly your makeup. It’s not fun lugging your makeup kit around, especially when you just want to relax and enjoy your vacation. This is where a travel makeup kit comes in. Check out our selection of travel makeup essentials that will allow you to travel the world without packing too much.
Putting together a good makeup kit can be difficult and overwhelming for even the most experienced makeup artist, let alone a makeup newbie. With thousands upon thousands of products to choose from, it can be difficult to determine which ones are best for you.
Travelling light is the best way to go, and it’s even easier when you have the best travel makeup kits! We tend to bring a lot of makeup with us on vacation, which can be a hassle. That is why travel-sized makeup kits are so convenient! There is no need to pack the items separately with these kits because we can find them all in a single kit. You can have everything in one kit, from lip colours to foundation, primers, eye makeup, and sunscreen. Scroll down to see our picks.
Best travel makeup kits for travellers
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Colorbar Vanity
- Ted Baker Multicolor Printed Makeup Bag
- NFI essentials Silver-Coloured Printed Vanity Organizer
- Victoria's Secret Pink Stripe 4 In 1 Case
- StarStruck By Sunny Leone Makeup Pouch
- Nestasia Dusty Rose Pink Cosmetic Bag Set Of 3
- SOSUbySJ’s Dripping Gold Travel Bags
- Jeffree Star Cosmetics’ Black Marble Travel Bag
- By BEAUTY BAY The Big Night Out Bag
- BH Cosmetics X Doja Cat Voyager Travel Case
Colorbar’s wicked black vanity holds all of your makeup essentials. It’s made of high-quality polyester and has a zipper closure. It has a large main compartment for storing all of your makeup. It also has a pinmount metallic embellishment and a metallic zipper charm, which add to its allure. It is a soft vanity bag that is simple to carry. It is ideal for storing all of your makeup essentials and then some more.
With this green makeup bag from Ted Baker’s BRETCON collection, you can keep your makeup essentials in stylish order. This zippered bag, beautifully designed with the signature brush stroke print and embossed branding on the front, provides ample space to safely store your makeup tools. This bag is made of recycled polyester and polyurethane, which not only makes it strong but also diverts waste from landfills.
Yes, there are a trillion makeup bags available online, and “best” is subjective, but if you’re looking for a simple zippered case that stores your products and keeps your brushes safe and nestled, we highly recommend this case.
Have beauty, will travel. Victoria’s Secret Pink Stripe 4 In 1 Case is perfect to organise all beauty essentials for an extended stay.
The quilted soft Cosmetic Bags, set of 3, have soft velvety surfaces and plush textures throughout. The pouches, which come in three different sizes, have been expertly hand-stitched to offer enough room to be used as a travel kit or to hold one’s necessities, such as makeup, stationery, or jewellery. For easier access and storage, the pouches feature a zipper closure. A waterproof liner inside each of the three pouches ensures that no component will leak out in cases of spillage. The pouches’ dusty pink colour makes them look lush and exquisite.
With three clear bags in different sizes, SOSUbySJ’s Dripping Gold Travel Bags are perfect for storing all your beauty faves or for taking your essentials on the go safely. With black handles on each of the bags and a zip close for safety, the bags are perfect for accessing your goodies quickly while keeping them all safely with you.
With an ultra-chic black marble design and perfectly sized to carry your favourite cosmetics, Jeffree Star Cosmetics’ Black Marble Travel Bag is the ultimate travel companion for all your adventures. Designed to hold all your larger beauty essential when you’re on the go or for home organisation, this bag has all the space you need for keeping your goodies safe.
Perfect to store all your favourite By BEAUTY BAY goodies is the Big Night Out Bag. Made from super-soft PU leather, this storage bag has mesh sides making it super easy to see what’s inside when travelling, so you can grab your favourite products with ease. For effortless organisation on-the-go or at home, you need to add this to your next haul.
Carry along your can’t-live-without makeup and tools with the BH Cosmetics Voyager Travel Case. With an iridescent gold jelly design with a zipper closure, this storage case belongs in your next haul.
Main Image: Courtesy Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Nestasia
This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: From out selection, the lightest travel makeup kit is SOSUbySJ’s Dripping Gold Travel Bags.
Answer: Here are the must-have items you should have in your travel makeup kit: sunscreen, tinted moisturiser, concealer, eyebrow pencil, eyeliner, mascara, lip and cheek tint, mini eyeshadow palette.
Answer: It is best to transfer a small amount (for example, foundation) into small travel bottles. They are lightweight and easy to transport without adding bulk to your bag. Furthermore, many makeup products come in glass containers, which are too risky to carry while travelling.