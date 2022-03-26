Waterproof eyeliners you should buy to wing it perfectly this summer

Whether you wear a full face of makeup, do the barely-there touch up or use nothing much, all it really takes is that fine black stroke of eyeliner over your eyelids to add a defining edge to your face. Be it the sexy smudged style, thin and bold lines at play or dramatic wings, your eyeliner is always meant to be on fleek for how it stitches your eye makeup together. And equally essential is that it stays intact, come rain or shine.
Much like your foundation or lipsticks, a smudge-proof and waterproof eyeliner is an absolute makeup kit essential. And with the onset of summers now, it’s one thing you should truly be digging for.
Waterproof eyeliners resist all things water, sweat and humidity and last long, some even up to 36 hours. And if you’ve been planning to buy one with a high-strength formula that glides on easily and doesn’t budge, this list of eyeliners is what you should skim through right away.
How to choose eyeliners?
The few things to keep in mind while choosing a waterproof eyeliner are-
1. There are different types of eyeliners available ranging from pencil and liquid ones to gel or cream ones. And you should always pick one that you’re comfortable with. If you’re a beginner, it would be better to start with pencil kohl. You can then move on to retractable or felt-tip pen eyeliners. Once you’ve mastered them, liquid and gel-based liners would be a cakewalk for you to use.
2. You may also want to use different eyeliners according to the looks you desire. If you want thin lines, a liquid liner would be an apt choice. Since more precision is needed for winged eyeliners, a pen with a felt tip would be perfect.
3. If you’re choosing a coloured liner, pick a shade that would complement your eye colour and your skin tone instead of making you look washed out.
4. For liquid eyeliners, also take into account the finish you’re looking for between glossy and matte.
Best waterproof eyeliners for a flawless eye makeup
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Eyeliner
- Lakmé Eyeconic Liner
- Faces Canada Ultime Pro Matte Play
- Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner
- Colorbar Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
- L'Oréal Paris Super Liner Gel Intenza
- Sugar Arrested For Overstay Waterproof Eyeliner
- M.A.C Liquidlast Liner
- Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal
- Incolor Scandaleyes Gel Eyeliner
- Swiss Beauty Ultra Black Liquid Pen Eyeliner
- Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'n' Kohl Eyeliner Pencil
- Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Mini
- Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel
- Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
A highly pigmented gel-based formula that glides on easily and delivers the precision of a liquid liner, the Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Eyeliner will help you create any look you desire. It offers a water, sweat and humidity-resistant stay of 12 hours that won’t smudge or fade away at all.
Available at a super affordable price, the Lakmé waterproof eyeliner is one of the best budget buys. Its smudge-free and waterproof formula lasts up to 24 hours giving you intensely pigmented and perfectly lined eyes throughout the day. This liquid eyeliner comes with a flexi-tip brush that makes application easy and ultra smooth.
Giving you an intense black line in one stroke is the Matte Play Eyeliner by Faces Canada. It is a non-transferable and quick drying formula that lasts long without fading or creasing. This waterproof matte eyeliner delivers a great colour pay-off with an incredible finish. It’s also dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested which also makes it safe for people with sensitive eyes and skin.
Curated with a long-lasting gel-based formula is the Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner by Maybelline New York that’s highly popular. This waterproof and smudge proof liner glides on smoothly and delivers an excellent pigment that stays put throughout the day. It comes along with an applicator brush that makes it easier for you to try and create different looks.
Designed with a flexible felt tip applicator that helps the product glide on smoothly, this water-resistant eyeliner is a widely popular one. Packed with a quick-drying formula that doesn’t smudge, fade or crack at all, it offers a flawless finish that stands out. While it’s dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested making it safe for even sensitive eyes, the liner is also free from mineral oils and formaldehyde.
Combining the ease of a pencil eyeliner and the hold of a liquid one is the L’Oréal Paris Super Liner Gel Intenza that offers a stay of up to 36 hours. While it resists water, sweat and humidity alike, it also glides on smoothly to lend a flawless finish that does not smear away. It comes with a brush that provides an easy application and can also be used to blend the liner further into the eyeshadow.
This waterproof eyeliner pen stays true to its quirky name and literally stays until you decide to take it off. It’s 100% water, sweat and smudge proof and sweeps on smoothly with an unmatched finesse. Designed with a precision tip, this pen liner gives you complete control over any kind of designs you wish to create.
Give your eye makeup the best of everything with the M.A.C Liquidlast Liner that stays on for a good 24 hours. The rich liquid eyeliner doesn’t smudge or fade away so that you can slay all day. It’s ophthalmologically tested which makes it safe for sensitive eyes. The liner comes in seven different shades which includes metallic stunners as well.
If you’re a makeup newbie or generally prefer pencil eyeliners over others, Rimmel Scandaleyes Kohl Kajal is what you should try. Available in ten shades, this waterproof eyeliner pencil has a high colour impact that makes your eyes stand out. It’s formulated with an ultra creamy and smooth texture that’s both smudge and transfer proof.
The Incolor Scandaleyes is a soft gel-based eyeliner that’s waterproof, long lasting and quick drying. Its intense pigmentation lends you a bold and dramatic look that can be easily achieved with its brush applicator. This dermatologically tested liner delivers a matte, non-glossy finish.
Waterproof eyeliner pens are perfect for people who desire more control while creating their eye art and this one by Swiss Beauty allows you to do exactly that. This smudge proof liner does not leak or crack even after hours and gives a semi-matte finish that looks simply stunning.
One of the best kohl eyeliner pencils that you can add to your makeup routine, the Rock ‘n’ Kohl is an absolutely effortless liner to use. The pencil glides on effortlessly and can even be blended with pure ease. Its waterproof formula stays on for up to 14 hours and it is further concocted with crushed pearl powder that stimulates collagen production and hydrates the skin.
The kohl is free from parabens and preservatives.
A matte eyeliner with a waterproof formula that lasts for 24 hours, the Roller Liner by Benefit Cosmetics offers a fine and natural-looking finish. This liquid eyeliner in a pen form has a felt tip that lets you use the liner with control and precision like no other. It doesn’t smudge, flake or fade away and stays in place through day and night.
Available in tons of shades with potent pigmentation and rich colours, the Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel is a creamy and fast-drying formula. Its long-lasting, waterproof and smudge proof finish is remarkable and will undoubtedly amp up your eye makeup by multifold.
A waterproof eyeliner pen that aims at providing precise application, the Stila All Day Liquid Eyeliner literally stays on throughout the day. The pen has a marker-like felt tip that lets you create from the thinnest lines to the boldest designs with sheer ease. The liner defines your eyes beautifully all day without any sort of smudging or transfer.
FAQs
Does waterproof eyeliner stay all day?
Waterproof eyeliners do stay all day. Look for additional factors in the formula like no smudging, creasing or fading to have your eyeliner stay as it is.
Is liquid eyeliner better than pencil?
Both pencil and liquid eyeliners are used for creating different looks and hence, it all comes down to the kind of look you wish to create. While liquid eyeliners are perfect for creating wings and thin or bold lines in a stroke, pencil liners are rather apt for smudging, blending and using on waterlines. Furthermore, pencil eyeliners are perfect for beginners as it gives more control than liquid or gel-based ones.
Are waterproof eyeliners smudge-proof?
While most of the waterproof formulas are also smudge-proof, your liner still might smudge after a few hours if you have oily eyelids. The key is to prep your lids with a primer and powder them before applying eyeliner. Invest in a good quality long-lasting, waterproof and smudge-free eyeliner.
How to remove waterproof eyeliners?
Waterproof eyeliners can be removed using makeup cleansers and removers that are meant specifically for this purpose. Milk or cream-based cleansers, micellar water or cleansing oils are some of the products you can try.
