Waterproof eyeliners you should buy to wing it perfectly this summer

Whether you wear a full face of makeup, do the barely-there touch up or use nothing much, all it really takes is that fine black stroke of eyeliner over your eyelids to add a defining edge to your face. Be it the sexy smudged style, thin and bold lines at play or dramatic wings, your eyeliner is always meant to be on fleek for how it stitches your eye makeup together. And equally essential is that it stays intact, come rain or shine.

Much like your foundation or lipsticks, a smudge-proof and waterproof eyeliner is an absolute makeup kit essential. And with the onset of summers now, it’s one thing you should truly be digging for.

Waterproof eyeliners resist all things water, sweat and humidity and last long, some even up to 36 hours. And if you’ve been planning to buy one with a high-strength formula that glides on easily and doesn’t budge, this list of eyeliners is what you should skim through right away.

How to choose eyeliners?

The few things to keep in mind while choosing a waterproof eyeliner are-

1. There are different types of eyeliners available ranging from pencil and liquid ones to gel or cream ones. And you should always pick one that you’re comfortable with. If you’re a beginner, it would be better to start with pencil kohl. You can then move on to retractable or felt-tip pen eyeliners. Once you’ve mastered them, liquid and gel-based liners would be a cakewalk for you to use.

2. You may also want to use different eyeliners according to the looks you desire. If you want thin lines, a liquid liner would be an apt choice. Since more precision is needed for winged eyeliners, a pen with a felt tip would be perfect.

3. If you’re choosing a coloured liner, pick a shade that would complement your eye colour and your skin tone instead of making you look washed out.

4. For liquid eyeliners, also take into account the finish you’re looking for between glossy and matte.

Best waterproof eyeliners for a flawless eye makeup