The best waterproof foundations in India you can buy online

The one product that everyone truly desires in their makeup vanity is a foundation that can last all day. Whether offering medium or full coverage, a foundation that doesn’t start wilting away because of water, sweat and humidity and stays through it all, is a dream. And one that we’re going to make sure turns true for you is right here!

A flawless base is the star of your makeup and serves as the perfect canvas for the rest of your glam game. And an imperative facet of that base is a transfer and waterproof foundation that holds it all together for long. It should feel breathable and lightweight while being able to lend you a finesse that doesn’t look cakey or unnatural.

While, yes, the market is flooded with foundations of all types, it does get tricky to choose one that’s perfect for you. Be it in terms of shade, the skin type, or the formula, a wrong pick really has the ability to not make but break your look completely. Especially, if it isn’t water and humidity proof that’s much needed considering the Indian weather. However, to make it easier for you to choose a foundation that’s long-lasting and doesn’t smear away no matter what, we did the needful.

We chalked out some of the best waterproof foundations for you to find the one that’s appropriate for you and your needs. It’s a list that spans across budgets from not-so-costly products to pricey luxuriant ones in a variety of shades that each foundation comes in. There’s one for everybody!

Here are the best waterproof foundations to try for that flawless look