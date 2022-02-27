The best waterproof foundations in India you can buy online

The one product that everyone truly desires in their makeup vanity is a foundation that can last all day. Whether offering medium or full coverage, a foundation that doesn’t start wilting away because of water, sweat and humidity and stays through it all, is a dream. And one that we’re going to make sure turns true for you is right here!
A flawless base is the star of your makeup and serves as the perfect canvas for the rest of your glam game. And an imperative facet of that base is a transfer and waterproof foundation that holds it all together for long. It should feel breathable and lightweight while being able to lend you a finesse that doesn’t look cakey or unnatural.
While, yes, the market is flooded with foundations of all types, it does get tricky to choose one that’s perfect for you. Be it in terms of shade, the skin type, or the formula, a wrong pick really has the ability to not make but break your look completely. Especially, if it isn’t water and humidity proof that’s much needed considering the Indian weather. However, to make it easier for you to choose a foundation that’s long-lasting and doesn’t smear away no matter what, we did the needful.
We chalked out some of the best waterproof foundations for you to find the one that’s appropriate for you and your needs. It’s a list that spans across budgets from not-so-costly products to pricey luxuriant ones in a variety of shades that each foundation comes in. There’s one for everybody!
Here are the best waterproof foundations to try for that flawless look
Jump To / Table of Contents
- L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation
- M.A.C Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation
- Maybelline Super Stay 24H Full Coverage Foundation
- Rimmel Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation
- Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
- PAC HD Liquid Foundation
- Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer
- Clinique Stay-Matte Oil-Free Makeup Foundation
- L.A. Girl PRO Coverage HD Foundation
- Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation
- Covergirl Outlast Active Foundation
- Bobbi Brown Skin Long Wear Weightless Foundation
- Revlon Colorstay
A drugstore waterproof foundation that lasts for 24 hours and looks fresh throughout the day, this product is one of the most popular ones out there. It’s a super lightweight formula that blends into the skin evenly and stays as it is. It’s also sweat and transfer-proof and is available in multiple tones.
Image: Courtesy L’Oréal Paris
Lasting for a full 24 hours without budging, this is one of the best waterproof foundations that M.A.C has to offer. Infused with SPF 15, this foundation gives a natural matte look and a medium-to-full buildable coverage. It blends easily and is a super comfortable long wear foundation that one can ask for. Giving you a flawless and smooth base by minimising the appearance of pores and other imperfections, this sure is an investment worth making.
Image: Courtesy M.A.C
A full coverage liquid foundation that’s long lasting, the Maybelline Super Stay 24H Foundation is yet another drugstore product that people swear by. This waterproof foundation is budget-friendly and comes in nine different shades as per Indian skin tones. It quite literally transforms the look of your skin and is perfect for when you want to play dress up.
Image: Courtesy Maybelline New York
A long-lasting liquid foundation that blends into the skin seamlessly and stays for 25 hours, the Rimmel Lasting Finish is one of the best waterproof foundations to get your hands on. It is ideal for skin that’s prone to excess oil and shine since the foundation is also sweat, heat, transfer and humidity resistant. What makes it stand out is its formulation that’s infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to keep the skin hydrated and looking plump.
Image: Courtesy Rimmel London
A fresh matte liquid foundation that lasts flawlessly for 24 hours, the Double Wear Stay-in-Place waterproof foundation makes for a great buy. It’s an all-day lasting oil-free formula that lends buildable medium-to-full coverage, evens skin tone, and covers imperfections to give a smooth base. It’s super lightweight and comfortable to wear the entire day and also resists sweat, heat, and humidity throughout the day. The range of shades to choose from is far too wide and even though it’s on a pricey side, the foundation is totally worth the money.
Image: Courtesy Estée Lauder
A high-definition liquid foundation that suits every skin type, the PAC HD Liquid Foundation is loved for how it blurs imperfections making your skin look smooth for the rest of your makeup. Even though it lends complete coverage, it feels absolutely comfortable and lightweight on the skin. It doesn’t clog pores and gives the skin ample breathing space. With its matte finish and waterproof formula it lasts for 12 hours.
Image: Courtesy PAC
Befitting all your foundation and concealer needs in one, is this waterproof foundation from Milani that’s a multitasker. Right from giving you an impeccable base devoid of imperfections to concealing under eye circles and redness, this product does it all. Offering a medium to full coverage in a natural matte finish that lasts all day, this sweat and waterproof foundation will have you looking photo-ready throughout the day. The fact that it ranges across 45 shades bags it some extra points though.
Image: Courtesy Milani
Perfect for dry combination, oily and combination oily skin types, this waterproof foundation promises a natural matte look with moderate coverage. The lightweight and long-wearing formula not only stays fresh throughout the day but also controls oil, absorbs shine, and resists sweat. This makes the foundation a great pick for those humid days.
Image: Courtesy Nordstrom
Ideal for that perfect coverage and finish that doesn’t feel cakey but lightweight, this waterproof foundation can be comfortably worn throughout the day. It leaves a soft and glossy sheen and can be built upon effortlessly. This paraben and alcohol free foundation is concocted with vitamin E, sunflower oil, and B5 to keep your skin hydrated and improve its appearance.
Image: Courtesy L.A. Girl
A weightless liquid foundation that lends complete coverage in a natural matte finish, the Airbrush Flawless by Charlotte Tilbury is one of the best waterproof foundations. It is a skin care foundation that not just gives you that perfect base for makeup but also caters to its needs. It’s formulated with their magical Replexium (anti ageing formula) that reduces the appearance of wrinkles significantly. Apart from being sweat, humidity and transfer proof, the foundation also hydrates the skin and feels fresh throughout.
Image: Courtesy Charlotte Tilbury
Lasting all day without clogging pores or giving away to water, sweat and humidity, this 24-hour stay foundation is a dream for every makeup enthusiast. It is available in an array of 16 shades, has SPF 20, and even though it’s on the pricey side, it is worth every buck spent.
Image: Amazon India
Lightweight, 16-hour wear, sweat and humidity-resistant, and non-acnegenic are some of the aspects that define this waterproof foundation. Known to deliver a multi-dimensional matte appearance that feels breathable and conceals pores, discolouration, and redness, this foundation is one of the best.
Image: Bobbi Brown
A transfer-resistant and waterproof foundation, the Revlon Colorstay liquid foundation delivers a medium to full coverage in a stunning semi-matte finish. With SPF and a long-lasting stay this oil and fragrance-free foundation is suitable for combination and oily skin types. The blendable formula leaves your skin with an even coverage sans any lines or blotches.
Image: Courtesy Amazon India
FAQs
Does waterproof foundation last long?
Yes. Waterproof foundations are intended to last long since they resist everything like water, sweat, and humidity. They don’t transfer or smudge away even when worn throughout the day.
What foundation do swimmers use?
Swimmers always use a long-lasting water-resistant foundation that stays put and doesn’t streak away.
How to use a waterproof foundation?
Waterproof foundations are meant to resist water and endure throughout the wear hence, they are specially created formulas and contain components that make the foundation stick to the skin. Therefore, it is absolutely essential that you moisturise and prime your face well before dabbing on the foundation. Also, always set your base with a loose (setting) powder to lock it all in.
How to remove a waterproof foundation easily?
Since waterproof foundations last long, you need to take them off using a make-up remover and cleanser designed specifically for this purpose. Micellar water, micellar facial towelettes, cleansing oils, milk or cream-based cleansers, and gel-based removers are some of the options that you can choose from.
Hero Image and Featured Image Courtesy: Mart Production/Pexels