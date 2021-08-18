In the light of the original Gossip Girl, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite, we are here to tell you about the trend that a little ex-Upper East Sider started. Serena Van Der Woodsen, also known as Blake Lively, recently shared some pictures of her beautiful nail art with pressed flowers. This delicate and romantic nail art style has now gone viral, and we are attending to this pressing issue with a fabulous round-up.

Blake Lively was spotted flaunting the style at the premiere of her husband, Ryan Reynolds’ new film, Free Guy, in New York. A few days later, Lively put up an exclusive Instagram post praising the style and her nail artist. The artist in question is LA-based manicurist Elle who has worked with Hollywood stars like Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, and Hilary Swank. Contemporary and tasteful designs with beautiful colours and textures are her forte.

The internet went bonkers on seeing these beauties, with many artists showcasing their own versions of the pressed flower nails. From specks of gold to unusual flower choices, there is much that can be done to flaunt your flora. If you’re looking to get a dose of natural freshness to your tips, then give this style a go with these nail art inspirations to help you pick your style.

Header and feature image: Courtesy Blake Lively Instagram