Get your hands on these body glow oils for a goddess-like sheen

When you’re so fascinated with highlighter that you mix it into your moisturiser, you know you’re a glow junkie. But there’s a better alternative, and it’s glossier than your crushed-powder-with-lotion combo. Glittery, shimmery body gels and highlighters are making a comeback, and we’re here for it. Cop these top body glow oils whether you’re prepping for summer or want a vacation glow.

This new wave of body shimmer is ideal for adding a touch of bronze or simply feeling like your finest, most sparkling self. Many of them contain skin-nourishing nutrients and emollients, resulting in buttery soft texture and a flawless complexion. Plus, because each formula only lasts until your next shower, you can rinse it off and try something different if one doesn’t suit you. A gloss not only leaves your skin glowing, hydrated, and healthy, but it also subtly blurs and perfects, giving you yet another reason to avoid the heavy-duty body foundations of Instagram.