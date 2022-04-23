Get your hands on these body glow oils for a goddess-like sheen

When you’re so fascinated with highlighter that you mix it into your moisturiser, you know you’re a glow junkie. But there’s a better alternative, and it’s glossier than your crushed-powder-with-lotion combo. Glittery, shimmery body gels and highlighters are making a comeback, and we’re here for it. Cop these top body glow oils whether you’re prepping for summer or want a vacation glow.
This new wave of body shimmer is ideal for adding a touch of bronze or simply feeling like your finest, most sparkling self. Many of them contain skin-nourishing nutrients and emollients, resulting in buttery soft texture and a flawless complexion. Plus, because each formula only lasts until your next shower, you can rinse it off and try something different if one doesn’t suit you. A gloss not only leaves your skin glowing, hydrated, and healthy, but it also subtly blurs and perfects, giving you yet another reason to avoid the heavy-duty body foundations of Instagram.
Here are the best body glow oils of 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H. All Over Body Highlighter
- Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil
- Patrick Ta Major Glow Body Oil
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Shimmer Body Oil
- Sol de Janeiro Glow Oil
- Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer Highlight Lotion
- Fenty Beauty Body Lava
- Moroccanoil Instant Radiance Shimmering Body Oil
- Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil
- Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Shimmering Oil Spray
- Nuxe Shimmering Oil
- Kopari Coconut Body Glow
This all-over body highlighter is absolutely stunning. It dries to form a shimmery second skin that’s perfect for legs, leaving no sticky residue or heavy oil behind. Apply it to the points you want to emphasize, allowing the sun or lighting to reflect off of it. This is suitable for all skin tones and provides an intense shine on all bodies. It comes in three different colours: Luna, Aphrodite, and Aurora.
With its Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil, Tom Ford captures the sensual essence of sun-kissed skin in a bottle. This product is as enticing as summer itself, with its sensual smell of white florals and amber sandalwood, as well as its lightweight nature.
This not only makes your skin glow like no other, but its oil formula also keeps skin exceptionally hydrated. The olive oil and hydrating squalane keep skin moisturised without leaving it greasy. This oil comes in three different shades: A Vision (rose), A Dream (champagne), and A Moment (bronze).
This shimmery body oil from the queen of brows (as well as eye palettes and, apparently, body gloss) is best described as liquid gold. It’s light, non-sticky, and has a lot of sheen. Furthermore, it hydrates and nourishes dehydrated summer skin, making your glow appear more natural.
Infused with scintillating light for a luscious, golden sheen, Sol de Janeiro GlowMotions Glow Oil effortlessly melts into the skin to smooth and illuminate for a gorgeous glow. Inspired by the Brazilian obsession with visibly glowing skin, this radiant oil wraps the body with a sensuous luscious shimmer while hydrating and leaving skin scented. From sunkissed to full-on flaunting, choose your move and your mood.
Charlotte Tilbury’s Supermodel Body Shimmer Highlight Lotion will make you glow like a supermodel. This product, which contains botanicals and de-puffing agents, produces the optical illusion of longer, leaner lines and firmer contours, while the metal massage applicator promotes lymphatic drainage for a streamlined silhouette.
It’s the body illuminator, which sold out in its first week. The gel slicks across the skin, dispersing shimmer evenly for an ethereal sheen in the sunlight.
Moroccanoil, the brand that brought many people’s favourite hair oil, released a Shimmering Body Oil with touches of gold micro glitter. This product is ideal for the beach and will leave you with a hydrating glow.
Instantly illuminate skin with the Pool Time Glowing Body Oil. Its nourishing blend of Macadamia, Jojoba, Apricot Kernel and Sunflower Oils delivers long-lasting hydration, while ultra-fine minerals glisten on the skin for a sun-kissed glow. Skin is left luminously smooth and gently fragranced with Summer Fridays’ signature summer scent of coconut, vanilla blossom and warm almond.
Glow under the warm rays of an endless summer with the Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Shimmering Oil Spray for Hair and Body. This luxurious shimmer spray hydrates and conditions dull, dry skin while delivering a lustrous golden sheen. Spray onto your legs, shoulders and décolletage to create the bronzed goddess look.
The Nuxe Shimmering Oil is a multi-purpose oil with a distinctive dry texture and inimitable scent that will soften, nourish, and illuminate your face, hair, and skin.
Enhance your summer take or fake it with Kopari’s Coconut Body Glow. Laced with fatty acid-rich coconut oil to intensely hydrate as well as pearlescent minerals to illuminate skin, this multi-tasking enhancer will give skin a healthy radiance. This silky formula is your fast-track ticket to radiant, sun-drenched skin – no holiday necessary. Plus, the gorgeous (and 100% natural) coconut scent will transport you to a coconut gardenia paradise!
Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/fentybeauty