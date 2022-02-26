5 Bollywood celebs to follow on Instagram for honest beauty tips

Beauty vlogging is one of the ‘it’ things in the digital world, and Bollywood is not far behind when it comes to being vocal about real beauty. A-listers like Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday have been vocal about sharing their beauty regimes with followers. Whether it’s statement makeup or DIY skincare, here are the top Bollywood celebs you should follow on Instagram for honest beauty cues.

Bollywood celebrities to follow on Instagram for beauty tips

Sonam Kapoor

It’s hard to mention top beauty celebrities in India without naming Sonam Kapoor. The fashionista of Bollywood keeps inspiring her fans and followers on Instagram through her makeup and skincare regime. In the video, she can be seen contouring and concealing her face while giving it a uniform finish. Using a concealer works wonders if one has to flaunt a toned and flawless skin. Posting her daily routine, Kapoor is showing how to pull off a no-makeup look.

In her next video, the actress is looking a tad glammed up with glossy and bold eyes with nude lips and highlighter. She has teamed up her overall look with sleek straight hair and statement jewellery.

Priyanka Chopra

The global celebrity is celebrated for her oozing fashion and beauty cues. She has shared a few tutorials on her Instagram profile, and in this, she’s flaunting her daily makeup routine, starting with the base. After applying the base, concealer, primer and foundation, she moves to face powder brushing it under her eyes and on her forehead.

Post this, she opts for a face bronzer for her bronze makeup look, followed by a highlighter on the cheekbones. Giving her eyes a golden brim with a liquid eye shadow and mascara, Chopra completed her look with a hint of blush and matte lip colour.

Priyanka Chopra’s Insta profile is full of makeup inspirations, and here’s another one. Since makeup is her forte, the actress is seen flaunting her day to night look that seems super easy and quick. The highlight of this video is brow pencil, eyeliner and slightly red-tinted lips.

Janhvi Kapoor

Gen Z star Janhvi Kapoor is social media savvy and full of new-age fashion tips. She keeps on posting videos on beauty, especially skincare. Yes, the girl is all about skin tints and skin serums, which you’ll often come across while scrolling down her Insta feeds.

Her videos are purely dedicated to skincare. She flaunts skin with the help of a range of face serums, including acne repair, wrinkle repair and more. Apart from beauty products, Janhvi Kapoor also promotes putting organic face packs on her skin. In an interview, she had recalled putting leftover strawberries from her breakfast table on her face as an antioxidant.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s is the go-to Insta handle if you’re looking forward to drawing inspiration for some gorgeous, unblemished skin and beauty regime. In her video, the Gehraiyaan star is seen showcasing her daily skincare routine that includes exfoliation, removal of body hair and moisturisation.

Apart from skincare, Panday never shies away from using DIY homemade face packs. She has a separate story dedicated to beauty tips on Instagram, where she keeps sharing makeup and skincare rituals.

Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Kapoor, has been grabbing eyeballs for her beauty posts on Instagram lately. The star wife is quite tech-savvy and actively shares beauty and skincare tips. In this video, Kapoor exhibits her healthy hair routine to keep her wavy hair not-so-frizzy like Monica in Friends. She even speaks about how instant heating and ironing can damage your hair.

In this sequel IGTV video, Mira Kapoor talks about the hair rituals she follows for smoother tresses. She talks about applying hair oil a night before or 2-3 hours prior to head wash. She even uses a walnut hair oil and a neem comb to avoid tangles and keep the hair silky.

