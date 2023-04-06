Bronzer Vs. Contour: Here’s everything you need to know

Bronzer and contour may appear to be the same thing, but they each play an important role in your makeup routine! Learn the difference and pick up some super-easy tips for flawless-looking bronzer and contour application so you can add a dreamy golden glow to any makeup look! Learn where to apply bronzer and contour, as well as how to use them separately or together!
Bronzer VS. Contour
Knowing the difference between contour and bronzer is critical when applying makeup to achieve a sun-kissed, sculpted look.
Bronzer
Bronzer is the ideal makeup product for adding all-over warmth and glow to your skin. Adding bronzer to your cheekbones, temples, jawline, and nose, like contour, can help sculpt the look of your face and add dimension to your facial architecture, but this isn’t its primary purpose. Bronzer shades, as opposed to contour makeup, tend to be warmer in tone and can be applied with a larger brush for an all-over bronze for a beachy-bronzed, glowing look!
Contour
Contour’s main purpose is to sculpt and create an illusion, using a cooler-toned shade to mimic the look of natural shadows. Contouring should be done more precisely in order to sculpt and define the appearance of your facial framework and features. Adding depth to sculpt and define can help you achieve the appearance of sharper cheekbones or a more defined nose.
Where and how to apply bronzer?
Bronzers are typically applied to areas of the face that are more likely to receive extra attention from the sun. These are usually high points, such as your cheekbones, the upper-outer corners of your brow, or even the tip of your nose. You can even dab some on exposed collarbones to add warmth and attention.
Here are some steps to apply bronzer for a natural-looking, sun-kissed effect:
Choose the right shade of bronzer
The shade of bronzer you choose should be no more than two shades darker than your natural skin tone. This will give you a natural-looking effect. If you have fair skin, choose a light bronzer with a cool undertone. If you have medium or olive skin, choose a warm-toned bronzer. If you have deeper skin tone, choose a deep, rich bronzer.
Prep your skin
Apply your foundation and concealer as usual, and make sure your skin is moisturised and primed.
Choose the right brush
Use a large, fluffy brush with a tapered head to apply bronzer. This will help you apply the product evenly and blend it seamlessly into your skin.
Apply the bronzer
Dip your brush into the bronzer, tap off the excess, and apply it in a “3” shape along the sides of your face, starting at the temple, down to the cheekbone, and then down to the jawline. Then, lightly dust the bronzer on your forehead, nose, and chin.
Blend
Use a clean brush or a damp makeup sponge to blend the bronzer into your skin, making sure there are no harsh lines or patches.
Finish
Apply a light layer of translucent powder to set the bronzer and give your skin a flawless finish.
Remember to start with a light hand and build up the colour gradually, as it’s easier to add more product than it is to remove it. Also, don’t forget to blend well for a natural-looking effect.
Where and how to apply contour?
While bronzer is typically applied at high points, contour is typically applied in more concave areas where shadows fall. Consider the area just below your jaw, under your cheekbones, on either side of your nose, and beneath your brow arch. The goal is to achieve a more chiselled look by faking darker shadows.
Here are the steps to apply contour for a more defined and sculpted look:
Choose the right shade of contour
The shade of contour you choose should be cool-toned and one or two shades darker than your natural skin tone. This will give you a natural-looking shadow effect. Avoid shades that are too warm or orange-toned, as this can create an unflattering effect.
Prep your skin
Apply your foundation and concealer as usual, and make sure your skin is moisturised and primed.
Choose the right brush
Use a small, angled brush with a tapered head to apply contour. This will help you apply the product precisely and blend it seamlessly into your skin.
Apply the contour
Dip your brush into the contour, tap off the excess, and apply it in the hollows of your cheeks, along your jawline, and around your hairline. To find the hollows of your cheeks, suck in your cheeks and apply the contour in the area that appears shadowed.
Blend
Use a clean brush or a damp makeup sponge to blend the contour into your skin, making sure there are no harsh lines or patches. Blending is key to achieving a natural-looking effect.
Finish
Apply a light layer of translucent powder to set the contour and give your skin a flawless finish.
Remember to start with a light hand and build up the colour gradually, as it’s easier to add more product than it is to remove it. Also, make sure to blend well for a natural-looking effect. With practice, you’ll be able to achieve a sculpted, defined look that enhances your facial features.
All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Bronzer and contour are not the same thing. As previously stated, bronzer has a warmer hue and is used to add colour to the skin. Contour products are typically cooler-toned and used to create shadows, sculpt, and add dimension to the face with shading.
Answer: Bronzer adds warmth to the face, while contour adds dimension. Bronzer is therefore crucial if you want a sun-kissed glow. Contour products are the way to go if you want to accentuate your cheekbones.