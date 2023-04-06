Bronzer Vs. Contour: Here’s everything you need to know

Bronzer and contour may appear to be the same thing, but they each play an important role in your makeup routine! Learn the difference and pick up some super-easy tips for flawless-looking bronzer and contour application so you can add a dreamy golden glow to any makeup look! Learn where to apply bronzer and contour, as well as how to use them separately or together!

Bronzer VS. Contour

Knowing the difference between contour and bronzer is critical when applying makeup to achieve a sun-kissed, sculpted look.

Bronzer

Bronzer is the ideal makeup product for adding all-over warmth and glow to your skin. Adding bronzer to your cheekbones, temples, jawline, and nose, like contour, can help sculpt the look of your face and add dimension to your facial architecture, but this isn’t its primary purpose. Bronzer shades, as opposed to contour makeup, tend to be warmer in tone and can be applied with a larger brush for an all-over bronze for a beachy-bronzed, glowing look!

Contour

Contour’s main purpose is to sculpt and create an illusion, using a cooler-toned shade to mimic the look of natural shadows. Contouring should be done more precisely in order to sculpt and define the appearance of your facial framework and features. Adding depth to sculpt and define can help you achieve the appearance of sharper cheekbones or a more defined nose.

Where and how to apply bronzer?

Image: Courtesy Pexels

Bronzers are typically applied to areas of the face that are more likely to receive extra attention from the sun. These are usually high points, such as your cheekbones, the upper-outer corners of your brow, or even the tip of your nose. You can even dab some on exposed collarbones to add warmth and attention.

Here are some steps to apply bronzer for a natural-looking, sun-kissed effect:

Choose the right shade of bronzer

The shade of bronzer you choose should be no more than two shades darker than your natural skin tone. This will give you a natural-looking effect. If you have fair skin, choose a light bronzer with a cool undertone. If you have medium or olive skin, choose a warm-toned bronzer. If you have deeper skin tone, choose a deep, rich bronzer.

Prep your skin

Apply your foundation and concealer as usual, and make sure your skin is moisturised and primed.

Choose the right brush

Use a large, fluffy brush with a tapered head to apply bronzer. This will help you apply the product evenly and blend it seamlessly into your skin.

Apply the bronzer

Dip your brush into the bronzer, tap off the excess, and apply it in a “3” shape along the sides of your face, starting at the temple, down to the cheekbone, and then down to the jawline. Then, lightly dust the bronzer on your forehead, nose, and chin.

Blend

Use a clean brush or a damp makeup sponge to blend the bronzer into your skin, making sure there are no harsh lines or patches.

Finish

Apply a light layer of translucent powder to set the bronzer and give your skin a flawless finish.

Remember to start with a light hand and build up the colour gradually, as it’s easier to add more product than it is to remove it. Also, don’t forget to blend well for a natural-looking effect.

Where and how to apply contour?

Image: Courtesy Pexels

While bronzer is typically applied at high points, contour is typically applied in more concave areas where shadows fall. Consider the area just below your jaw, under your cheekbones, on either side of your nose, and beneath your brow arch. The goal is to achieve a more chiselled look by faking darker shadows.