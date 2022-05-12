Euphoria-inspired Butterfly eye makeup trends to bookmark this summer

Inspired by Euphoria’s glittery tears to winged liners, we have a lineup of some splendid butterfly eye makeup trends for this summer.

Beauty enthusiasts have a keen eye for vibrant makeup trends, especially the ones trending on the gram. Speaking of which, after ‘Euphoria’s’ shimmery looks take rounds on the gram, the bold and beautiful butterfly eye makeup trends are taking over the beauty domain. From classic browns to gaudy neons, eye makeup trends have come a long way, giving us a plethora of looks to try on. Maddy’s bold butterfly look in ‘Euphoria’ marked the advent of some splendid butterfly winged makeup trends. So, from ‘Euphoria’ giving the trend a nod to makeup enthusiasts taking it forward, these butterfly wings are here to stay. You don’t actually have to be a pro to master this art, all you need is the zest to stock up a bright range of liners and a zeal to play with brushes to adorn some bold butterfly motifs right on your eyelids. Have a look at these intricately curated butterfly eye makeup trends and wink your way into the land of wings.

Butterfly eye makeup trends inspired by ‘Euphoria’ fame, Maddy

Wild vibrance

Let us begin with a bold one to lure you into this trend. The bold infusion of hues along with the dainty wings and the tiny embellishments sure makes this look worthy of the mention. From the vibrant four tones of yellow, orange, pink, and turquoise, to the dual wings, this look is nothing less than a rainbow itself.

The ombre addition

Well, as for this one you need to get your blending skills on point! This red ombre butterfly eye makeup demands sheer concentration to pull off such a look. With red as the base, a tiny hint of purple and pro blending skills are all you require to ace this look.

The aquatic glam

This extra dose of glam is all about playing with the blue-green palettes and curating an intricate look. The sea-green eye shadow along with the double wings on the lower lash right out spell bold and beautiful. Furthermore, the hint of warm yellow infused within the wings sure makes it a perfect look to try out this summer.

A pastel palette

Summers mark the calling of pastel hues, especially keeping makeup trends in mind. Speaking of which this pastel butterfly eye makeup is all you need to look out of the box this summer. From blushy pinks, little lilac, and blooming blues to a dash of glitter, this look is worth taking cues from. Furthermore, three wings with little embellishments mark the highlight of this look.

Hailey’s elegant look

Next up we have a minimal yet elegant butterfly eye makeup trend adorned beautifully by the diva herself, Hailey Bieber. The ace model was seen looking all glamorous in this nude shimmery eye makeup look, infused with a hint of blue on the lower lid. From the tiny blue wings, and shimmery inner corners to the shine on the upper lids, Hailey’s look is a perfect contribution to the butterfly eye makeup trends.

Fierce and fiery

Lastly, we have a hot red addition to this lineup. The combination of subtle white and fiery red makes it a classic bold look. From the sparkles infused to the tiny antennas, this look depicts a fiery butterfly eye makeup for you to try out.

So, gear up and feel free to bring out all that sparkle from your makeup kits in order to try out these looks ASAP!

All images courtesy: Instagram.