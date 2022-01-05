12 cleansing balms that will leave your pores squeaky clean

Cleansing balms are our absolute favourite product for makeup removal and skin care. You don’t have to strain your skin to remove makeup anymore; simply slather on some cleansing balm and all that heavy makeup will melt away in seconds. They are essential for beauty enthusiasts because there is no other gentler way of makeup removal around.

Most cleansing balms contain moisturising and skin-loving ingredients, and some don’t even need to be rinsed away with water. The slather and wipe off approach is equally effective, and your skin thirstily absorbs all of the hydrating power without looking lifeless after two washes a day.

Best cleansing balms you shouldn’t miss out on