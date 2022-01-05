12 cleansing balms that will leave your pores squeaky clean

Cleansing balms are our absolute favourite product for makeup removal and skin care. You don’t have to strain your skin to remove makeup anymore; simply slather on some cleansing balm and all that heavy makeup will melt away in seconds. They are essential for beauty enthusiasts because there is no other gentler way of makeup removal around.
Most cleansing balms contain moisturising and skin-loving ingredients, and some don’t even need to be rinsed away with water. The slather and wipe off approach is equally effective, and your skin thirstily absorbs all of the hydrating power without looking lifeless after two washes a day.
Best cleansing balms you shouldn’t miss out on
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Estee Lauder Advanced Night Micro Cleansing Balm
- L'Occitane Immortelle Divine Cleansing Balm
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
- Aminu Little Helper Melting Balm Cleanser
- Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm
- The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter
- Dot & Key Melt Away Makeup Remover Balm
- Palmer's Coconut Monoï Facial Cleansing Balm
- Pulp Off-duty Superfood Cleansing Balm
- Evolve Organic Beauty Gentle Cleansing Melt
- The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm
- White Tea and Sandalwood Cleansing Balm
As you rub this lightweight balm over your skin, it turns into a velvety cleansing oil, then into a creamy emulsion that rinses easily for a clean, conditioned feel. It removes makeup and impurities, including pollution, while purifying deep beneath the skin’s surface to enhance your overall appearance of a healthy look.
This cult favourite, formulated with immortelle essential oil and vitamin E, is recognised for its luxurious texture and a unique tendency to leave the face bright after cleaning. The gentle aroma adds to the soothing daily cleansing process, leaving you and your skin at peace.
Elemis’ collagen cleansing balm performs well as a balm, a makeup removal oil, and cleansing milk for deep hydration, all while providing some collagen-boosting action. With a 9-way oil blend, this product is ideal for all the dry skin gals out there. Not to mention it lasts longer than other cleansers and does not require you to repurchase it.
This formulation, which is enriched with rich and very therapeutic natural oils of argan and manuka, employs sugar-based cleansers to remove grime and makeup from your face. It is intended to function in harmony with your skin’s natural microbiome to strengthen the barrier.
This balm does it all — from the non-greasy texture to the lightweight application and simple rinse/wipe-off. This product is a must-have for all emulsification enthusiasts as it is ideal for removing makeup from problematic eye corners with the help of a cotton ball.
This buttery pot of goodness makes taking your makeup off at the end of the day a bit of fun. This purifying cleanser also helps eliminate hidden nasties from clogging up your pores, and used on the reg will keep skin feeling refreshed and nourished.
A sumptuous makeup remover with neroli and lime extracts that removes stubborn makeup with a single swipe. It is a thick balm that deeply cleanses and nourishes the skin. It has coconut, almond, macadamia, and argan oil in it. When it comes into touch with the skin, it rapidly melts.
Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Oil Cleansing Balm is a cleansing face balm that purifies and detoxifies the skin. Enriched with nourishing extra virgin coconut oil, monoi oil, extra virgin coconut oil, and sweet almond oil — this cleansing balm leaves the skin feeling revitalised and smoother. It gently removes dirt, impurities, oils, and surface bacteria that can make your skin look dull, tight, and tired. It emulsifies with warm water to create a rich, luxurious-feeling lather.
The blueberry + rioboos combination exudes perfect summer vibes, and that’s what caught our attention. This one contains antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamin E, and it claims to be smooth to apply and remove deep-set impurities, grime, and makeup.
This balm-to-milk cleanser is a crowd-pleaser. Massaging it into your skin for a minute and a half (or two) allows your skin to absorb all of the moisturising benefits this product has to offer. Baobab and vanilla quickly make your skin elastic and silky after application, so even if you need to go out after cleansing, your skin is photo-ready.
This cleansing balm cleans without drying out your pores and soothes irritated skin with natural actives. It removes any remnants of makeup, sunscreen, or other external pollutants from your epidermal layer while also penetrating deeper to nurture your skin’s inner layers.
This organic cleansing balm effectively disintegrates and strips away all traces of dirt, makeup and sunscreen from the surface and pores. It leaves the skin nourished and ready for the second cleanse.
