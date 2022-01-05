Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > 12 cleansing balms that will leave your pores squeaky clean
12 cleansing balms that will leave your pores squeaky clean
Beauty & Grooming
05 Jan 2022 01:49 PM

12 cleansing balms that will leave your pores squeaky clean

Anushka Narula
12 cleansing balms that will leave your pores squeaky clean
Beauty & Grooming
12 cleansing balms that will leave your pores squeaky clean

Cleansing balms are our absolute favourite product for makeup removal and skin care. You don’t have to strain your skin to remove makeup anymore; simply slather on some cleansing balm and all that heavy makeup will melt away in seconds. They are essential for beauty enthusiasts because there is no other gentler way of makeup removal around.

Most cleansing balms contain moisturising and skin-loving ingredients, and some don’t even need to be rinsed away with water. The slather and wipe off approach is equally effective, and your skin thirstily absorbs all of the hydrating power without looking lifeless after two washes a day.

Best cleansing balms you shouldn’t miss out on

Jump To / Table of Contents

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Micro Cleansing Balm

1 /12

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Micro Cleansing Balm

As you rub this lightweight balm over your skin, it turns into a velvety cleansing oil, then into a creamy emulsion that rinses easily for a clean, conditioned feel. It removes makeup and impurities, including pollution, while purifying deep beneath the skin’s surface to enhance your overall appearance of a healthy look.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Micro Cleansing Balm
Price:
Rs 3,000
Buy Here
L'Occitane Immortelle Divine Cleansing Balm

2 /12

L'Occitane Immortelle Divine Cleansing Balm

This cult favourite, formulated with immortelle essential oil and vitamin E, is recognised for its luxurious texture and a unique tendency to leave the face bright after cleaning. The gentle aroma adds to the soothing daily cleansing process, leaving you and your skin at peace.

L'Occitane Immortelle Divine Cleansing Balm
Price:
Rs 2,900
buy here
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

3 /12

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Elemis’ collagen cleansing balm performs well as a balm, a makeup removal oil, and cleansing milk for deep hydration, all while providing some collagen-boosting action. With a 9-way oil blend, this product is ideal for all the dry skin gals out there. Not to mention it lasts longer than other cleansers and does not require you to repurchase it.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Price:
Rs 3,600
Buy here
Aminu Little Helper Melting Balm Cleanser

4 /12

Aminu Little Helper Melting Balm Cleanser

This formulation, which is enriched with rich and very therapeutic natural oils of argan and manuka, employs sugar-based cleansers to remove grime and makeup from your face. It is intended to function in harmony with your skin’s natural microbiome to strengthen the barrier.

Aminu Little Helper Melting Balm Cleanser
Price:
Rs 1,200
Buy Here
Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm

5 /12

Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm

This balm does it all — from the non-greasy texture to the lightweight application and simple rinse/wipe-off. This product is a must-have for all emulsification enthusiasts as it is ideal for removing makeup from problematic eye corners with the help of a cotton ball.

Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm
Price:
Rs 1,100
buy here
The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter

6 /12

The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter

This buttery pot of goodness makes taking your makeup off at the end of the day a bit of fun. This purifying cleanser also helps eliminate hidden nasties from clogging up your pores, and used on the reg will keep skin feeling refreshed and nourished.

The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter
Price:
Rs 1,654
buy here
Dot & Key Melt Away Makeup Remover Balm

7 /12

Dot & Key Melt Away Makeup Remover Balm

A sumptuous makeup remover with neroli and lime extracts that removes stubborn makeup with a single swipe. It is a thick balm that deeply cleanses and nourishes the skin. It has coconut, almond, macadamia, and argan oil in it. When it comes into touch with the skin, it rapidly melts.

Dot & Key Melt Away Makeup Remover Balm
Price:
Rs 795
buy here
Palmer's Coconut Monoï Facial Cleansing Balm

8 /12

Palmer's Coconut Monoï Facial Cleansing Balm

Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Oil Cleansing Balm is a cleansing face balm that purifies and detoxifies the skin. Enriched with nourishing extra virgin coconut oil, monoi oil, extra virgin coconut oil, and sweet almond oil — this cleansing balm leaves the skin feeling revitalised and smoother. It gently removes dirt, impurities, oils, and surface bacteria that can make your skin look dull, tight, and tired. It emulsifies with warm water to create a rich, luxurious-feeling lather.

Palmer's Coconut Monoï Facial Cleansing Balm
Price:
Rs 740
Buy Here
Pulp Off-duty Superfood Cleansing Balm

9 /12

Pulp Off-duty Superfood Cleansing Balm

The blueberry + rioboos combination exudes perfect summer vibes, and that’s what caught our attention. This one contains antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamin E, and it claims to be smooth to apply and remove deep-set impurities, grime, and makeup.

Pulp Off-duty Superfood Cleansing Balm
Price:
Rs 1,049
buy here
Evolve Organic Beauty Gentle Cleansing Melt

10 /12

Evolve Organic Beauty Gentle Cleansing Melt

This balm-to-milk cleanser is a crowd-pleaser. Massaging it into your skin for a minute and a half (or two) allows your skin to absorb all of the moisturising benefits this product has to offer. Baobab and vanilla quickly make your skin elastic and silky after application, so even if you need to go out after cleansing, your skin is photo-ready.

Evolve Organic Beauty Gentle Cleansing Melt
Price:
Rs 3,900
buy here
The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm

11 /12

The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm

This cleansing balm cleans without drying out your pores and soothes irritated skin with natural actives. It removes any remnants of makeup, sunscreen, or other external pollutants from your epidermal layer while also penetrating deeper to nurture your skin’s inner layers.

The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm
Price:
Rs 930
buy here
White Tea and Sandalwood Cleansing Balm

12 /12

White Tea and Sandalwood Cleansing Balm

This organic cleansing balm effectively disintegrates and strips away all traces of dirt, makeup and sunscreen from the surface and pores. It leaves the skin nourished and ready for the second cleanse.

All Images: Courtesy Brands

White Tea and Sandalwood Cleansing Balm
Price:
Rs 700
buy here
L'Occitane Estee Lauder Clinique Elemis The Body Shop best cleansing balms Makeup cleansing balm Dot & Key Palmer's
Anushka Narula
Anushka Narula likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.