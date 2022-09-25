facebook
Cute and innovative Korean beauty products to add to your cart now
26 Sep 2022 02:38 AM

Akshita Nahar Jain
Sr Associate Editor
Banana-shaped sleeping masks and Teddy Bear-shaped eyeshadow palettes. Welcome to the world of innovative Korean beauty where adorable packaging is the norm.

Visit any Korean drugstore or supermarket and you will be met with cute and innovative Korean beauty products. These products might look like something out of a toy shop but the versatility is one that is undoubtedly brilliant. After all, this is the country that made sheet masks a part of your daily routine, glass skin a highly covetable look and snail mucin an acceptable part of your skincare regime. And while we are sold on the efficacy of Korean skincare products, it’s the innovation and multi-purpose nature of Korean makeup products that we are currently enticed by.

It might look difficult to take Korean makeup seriously, after all, can you really trust a panda, cat or some anime character to deliver good quality makeup? The Korean makeup stores might look like a cacophony of colours, characters and cuteness but trust us when we say that there are plenty of reliable products that are worthy of adding to the cart. Here is our pick of innovative Korean beauty and makeup products that scream cutesy but are actually crazy good.

Korean beauty products with cute packaging and innovative ideas:

Kaja Beauty Cheeky Stamp Bouncy Liquid Cushion Blush

1 /8

Kaja Beauty Cheeky Stamp Bouncy Liquid Cushion Blush

One of the reasons why we gravitate towards Korean makeup products is their innovative application techniques. A new entrant into the Indian beauty market, Kaja Beauty is one such label that gives you fun and easy-to-apply makeup essentials like this cheek stamp and even a kajal/eyeliner stamp. The Kaja Beauty Cheeky Stamp Bouncy Liquid Cushion Blush comes with a heart-shaped applicator in a variety of colours. With a cushion-blush formula that can blend out or build up easily, it’s a cute way to apply blush on the go.

INR
1,925
Shop Here
ETUDE HOUSE Dear Darling Water Gel Tint Lipstick

2 /8

ETUDE HOUSE Dear Darling Water Gel Tint Lipstick

If you prefer a gradient tint on your lips to a full-blown colour, then you’ll love the ETUDE HOUSE Dear Darling Water Tints. The ice cream stick-looking packaging might be a great selling point but it’s not the only reason to pick this Korean beauty product. The colours are vivid and the lip tint is packed with fresh-fruit extracts that leave your lips thoroughly moisturised.

INR
450
Shop here
The Face Shop Naturalsun Eco No Shine Sun Powder

3 /8

The Face Shop Naturalsun Eco No Shine Sun Powder

When it comes to sunscreen, one of our biggest pet peeves is that it either leaves your post makeup look sticky or with a white cast. The solution? The Face Shop Naturalsun Eco No Shine Sun Powder is a dry sunscreen that can be used as a face powder to touch up your makeup look. The ultra-soft powder sunscreen is water resistant and leaves your skin brighter and looking refreshed instead of dry or oily. The cute portable packaging is a bonus, of course.

INR
1,430
Shop here
Dear Dahlia Blooming Edition Paradise Dual Palette Blusher Duo

4 /8

Dear Dahlia Blooming Edition Paradise Dual Palette Blusher Duo

When it comes to makeup, we love multi-tasking products and the Dear Dahlia duo blusher hits the spot with that. The blusher palette has the option of a cream or powder formula and is infused with the vegan labels’ patented dahlia flower extract. Whether it’s the velvety balm blush or the powder finish one, each is easily buildable to create a variety of looks. This pocket-sized compact has a double-sided mirror and is easily a great addition to your makeup kit.

INR
2,900
Shop here
Innisfree No Sebum Mineral Pact

5 /8

Innisfree No Sebum Mineral Pact

One of our favourite Korean skincare brands, Innisfree products is fuss-free and effective. The Innisfree No Sebum Mineral Pact is an ideal loose powder for anyone looking for shine-free skin. The compact pressed powder contains Jeju minerals and mint ingredients and helps control the production of excess sebum on your skin. It leaves your skin hydrated, and healthy and is a heck of a good addition to your makeup regime.

INR
800
Shop here
TONYMOLY Tomatox Magic Massage Pack

6 /8

TONYMOLY Tomatox Magic Massage Pack

We love packages that add a dash of quirk to our beauty closet and the TONYMOLY Tomatox Magic Massage Pack does exactly that. Packaged like a tomato, this multi-functional product does the job of a massage serum, face pack, whitening cream and clarifying cream in one.

INR
990
Shop here
Kocostar Lip Mask Rose

7 /8

Kocostar Lip Mask Rose

The first step to any great makeup regime is a clean base and your lips are no different. You’ve probably come across exaggerated lip masks on your social media feed and Korean beauty label, Kocostar is the one responsible for the craze. The Kocostar Rose Lip Mask is a revitalising hydrogel lip patch infused with botanical extracts and moisturising agents that leave your lips plump. Apply for 10 minutes and get soft, supple lips that smell like roses.

INR
5,400
Buy here
Kimchi Chic Beauty Teddy Kim Girlfriend Palette

8 /8

Kimchi Chic Beauty Teddy Kim Girlfriend Palette

In order to fully commit to Korean makeup you need to invest in a multi-purpose palette in adorable cartoon packaging. Case in point, the Kimchi Chic Beauty Teddy Kim Girlfriend Palette that is a 21 shade palette with eyeshadow, blush and highlighter options. It’s playful and contains shimmery, matte and neutral pigmented eyeshadows, two bright blushes and two molten shimmery highlighters all inside a cuddly bear shape. With customisable stickers, this is an adorable addition to your makeup kit.

INR
3,100
Shop here

Hero Image: Courtesy TonyMoly Instagram. Featured Image: Courtesy Etude House Instagram.

Makeup korean beauty korean beauty brands K-Beauty India
Akshita Nahar Jain
Sr Associate Editor
Akshita Nahar Jain has worked with various publications, including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar Bride, and Time Out Delhi, and written extensively on fashion and lifestyle. A sucker for alliteration and stylish sitcoms, she enjoys scrolling the web for less travelled destinations.
