Cute and innovative Korean beauty products to add to your cart now

Banana-shaped sleeping masks and Teddy Bear-shaped eyeshadow palettes. Welcome to the world of innovative Korean beauty where adorable packaging is the norm.

Visit any Korean drugstore or supermarket and you will be met with cute and innovative Korean beauty products. These products might look like something out of a toy shop but the versatility is one that is undoubtedly brilliant. After all, this is the country that made sheet masks a part of your daily routine, glass skin a highly covetable look and snail mucin an acceptable part of your skincare regime. And while we are sold on the efficacy of Korean skincare products, it’s the innovation and multi-purpose nature of Korean makeup products that we are currently enticed by.

It might look difficult to take Korean makeup seriously, after all, can you really trust a panda, cat or some anime character to deliver good quality makeup? The Korean makeup stores might look like a cacophony of colours, characters and cuteness but trust us when we say that there are plenty of reliable products that are worthy of adding to the cart. Here is our pick of innovative Korean beauty and makeup products that scream cutesy but are actually crazy good.

Korean beauty products with cute packaging and innovative ideas: