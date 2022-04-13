facebook
Bold lips to soft glam: 8 date night makeup looks for inspiration
13 Apr 2022 05:24 PM

Bold lips to soft glam: 8 date night makeup looks for inspiration

Anushka Narula
Makeup can be quite intimidating. But it also has the power to make you look accentuated and beautiful. If you want to spice up your makeup game, date night is the perfect opportunity to show it off. From bold lips to colourful shadows, we’ve compiled a list of date night makeup looks to amp up the romance game!

Prettiest date night makeup looks

Monochromatic rosy hues

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by brana | makeup artist (@branakostic)

Monochromatic rosy tones on the eyes, cheeks, and lips offer pretty date-night makeup inspiration. This romantic makeup look is complemented with feathery lashes and perfectly arched brows, giving it all it needs to dazzle.

Recreate this look

Go all out with the colours

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Stacy Wangui (@missmichuki)

Make your eyelids pop with a variety of eyeshadow hues. Experiment with as many colours as you like as long as you feel comfortable and content with your look, and keep the lips nude if you want all the focus on your eyes.

Recreate this look

The sultry glam

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by LASH MAGNIFIQUE LONDON (@lash_magnifique)

Softly sculpted cheekbones, glowy skin, and a bit of graphic eyeliner are great ways to do date night makeup, especially if you’re dressing up for the occasion and want your makeup to look chic and flawless. We adore the soft lip colour and bushy brows.

Recreate this look

Wing it with green

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by caitohalloran (@caitohalloran)

Wear a bold eyeliner that stands out from the rest on a date night. If you like subtle yet chic looks, this green eyeliner paired with matte nude lips is the way to go.

Recreate this look

Euphoria inspired look

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Daphné (@papillondaphne)

Add a little glitz to your next date-night makeup look. Adding rhinestones to your lids may up your makeup game and leave a lasting impression. Soft shadow paired with neutral lips will draw all attention to the gems.

Recreate this look

Glass skin

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by (@hairandmakeup_bygabby)

Glass skin and neutral pink lips are certainly a winning combination, especially when it comes to au natural makeup for date night. The skin has a beautiful dewy sheen, and you may recreate this wearable look whenever you like. Use a lot of highlighter and illuminator to achieve that fresh and dewy no-makeup-makeup look.

Recreate this look

The chiselled look

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

The matte eyeshadow, nude glossy lips, and matte skin in this look are a total ’90s supermodel makeup throwback, and we’re loving it.

Bold lip

Recreate this look

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Erin | fashion & lifestyle (@erinpdoherty)

There are no rules when it comes to makeup, which is why a bold lip is at the top of the list of ways to express yourself. This alluring burst of red stands out against all skin tones and looks stunning in any season. Pair this gorgeous colour with clean skin makeup.

Recreate this look

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@kyliecosmetics; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@jaclynhill

 

Anushka Narula
