Shimmer and shine this Diwali with these glitter eye makeup products

The festive season calls for dressing in the finest outfits and looking your most dazzling self when celebrating. This means slipping into stylish ensembles, accessorising them opulently and going all shimmery with your eye makeup.

Ideal not just for the festivities but also the upcoming wedding season, glamorous eye makeup can take any party look a notch above. Be it a subtle sheen, metallic eye or full glitter flamboyance, the ways to ensure your eyes steal the limelight are plenty. And so are the different types of products that can be used to create such varied aesthetics. From eyeshadow palettes and loose pigments to eyeliners lending a dramatic look with a single stroke, there are many options in countless hues to experiment with.

Eye makeup styles that are in trend

Some of the most trending eye makeup styles this season include:

Shimmery, smokey eyes: Elevate your smokey eye glam by topping your eyelids with soft glitter.

Gold eyes: Because it never fails during the festive season, paint your lids with a soft gold eyeshadow while keeping the rest of your makeup subtle.

Monotone look: Using your favourite lip and cheek stain on your lips, cheeks and eyelids for a uniform and single-toned effect is what this look is about. You can also add subtle hints of glitter on the eyes for extra oomph.

Coloured eyeliner: This hack is ideal for the days when you want to keep your makeup subtle yet festive. Simply use a coloured, sparkling eyeliner in a popping shade over a nude or soft brown eyeshadow base and you’re good to go. You can also get creative with eyeliner styles as per your eye shape, such as double wings, suspended liner, fishtail and lower lash line wing.

Duo-chrome eyes: Use a duo-chrome eyeshadow to create a multidimensional effect. It is a type of eyeshadow that appears to change colour, depending on the light source.

Coloured, smokey eyes: As the name suggests, this look involves doing your regular smokey eye, but with a coloured eyeshadow instead of the classic black or brown.

Full-glitter lids: While keeping the rest of your makeup subdued, to create a dramatic look, simply add a nude base on the eyelids and add liquid eyeshadow, loose pigments or chunky glitter on top.

Tips to achieve a flawless eye makeup look this Diwali

Maintaining the skin’s health around the eyes by indulging in an effective routine is one of the key aspects of always flaunting a flawless look. However, here are some additional tips to help you achieve that perfect festive glow.

Always prep your eyelids with a primer to ensure a smooth base for your makeup.

When colour-correcting and concealing the under-eye area, also apply the concealer on the lids especially if you’re using a coloured eyeshadow. This ensures intense pigmentation and true colour pay-off.

Dust off the excess product from the brush before applying it on your lids every time.

Start with a lighter eyeshadow shade and then opt for deeper hues and shimmers. Don’t skip on defining your crease for an added natural depth.

Always brush and define your brows for a clean finish.

While using a highlighter on the high points of your face such as cheekbones, temples, bridge of the nose and Cupid’s bow, also apply it under the brows and inner corner of the eyes for a more defined look.

Experiment with shimmer, glitter and metallic products (eyeshadow and eyeliner) to create a gleaming, festive look.

Create a balance between your eye makeup and lip shade, especially when opting for bold eyes. For instance, pair a dramatic smokey or glitzy eye with subtle, nude lips.

Don’t forget to load up on mascara for a voluminous and lifted lash look.

Best glimmering eye makeup products to splurge on this Diwali

Eyeshadow palettes

Having a multipurpose eyeshadow palette that comprises both solid and shimmery shades is a must for every makeup lover. Beginners can invest in a palette that consists of basic hues of browns and pinks (to be used as base or transition shades) and glitters such as gold, rose gold, champagne and copper. If you’re a pro, you can splurge on palettes that also include colourful shades to create more dramatic looks.

Eyeliners

Available in gel, pencil and liquid form, glitter eyeliners are a saviour for the times when you wish to wear simple makeup with just a pop of sparkle. Whether you create that shining wing on nude eyelids or a soft brown or simple eye look, one stroke of such an eyeliner will be enough to make you ready for the festive season.

Liquid eyeshadows

Liquid eyeshadows offer an easy application, more pigmentation and less fallout. This makes them the perfect pick for all your party looks. They have a metallic finish that’s not too over-the-top but is glistening enough to make your eye makeup stand out and are also available in a stick form.

Pigments and chunky flakes

Pigments come in a fine, loose powder form, unlike their pressed counterparts that are mixed with binders. Because of this, they are known to deliver an intense colour pay-off and are used for creating bold looks. They can be dabbed onto the eyelids using a flat brush or clean and dry fingertips.

Similarly, chunky glitter or flakes are made of big shimmery cosmetic-grade pigment that can be applied and stuck onto the lids using an eye primer or glitter adhesive. They are perfect for evenings when you desire to go all extra with your makeup.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which glitter products are the best for eye makeup?

Liquid eyeshadow or loose pigments are the best products for achieving that perfect glitter eye makeup.

– Is glitter eye makeup better than smokey eye makeup?

The type of eye makeup you find flattering for yourself boils down to your preferences and taste. Both looks have a unique aesthetic and can be pulled off for social occasions and events.

– What are the steps for nude eye makeup?

To achieve nude eye makeup, after you’ve primed, colour-corrected and used concealer on the eyelids, apply a nude shade that’s closest to your natural skin colour on the entire lid. Then take a slightly deeper shade, apply it on the outer edges and blend it into the crease and further up to the centre of the lid to create a transition.

If you wish to add subtle sheen, apply the lightest layer of beige or gold shimmer in the centre. Highlight your brow bone and finish off with mascara for a defined look.

– How are matte eyeliners different from glossy ones?

While they’re both similar to work with and last long, the primary difference between the two lies in their shine. As the names suggest, matte eyeliners have no shine at all whereas glossy eyeliners have a light to medium sheen.

