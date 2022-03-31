Falguni Nayar’s Nykaa makes it to TIME’s 100 most influential companies

Looks like Falguni Nayar’s Nykaa isn’t done breaking boundaries. It has added another feather in its cap after being named one of TIME’s 100 most influential companies of 2022.

The news comes days after Falguni Nayar made it to the list of the top 10 self-made women billionaires. With a massive wealth of $7.6 billion, she is the newest and the only Indian woman to join this list, according to the list released by the Hurun Research Institute.

Falguni Nayar and Nykaa’s journey to the Top 100 in the world

At 58, Nayar, with the success of her make-up empire made it to the list of top 10 self-made women billionaires at the 10th position. She beat Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon to earn this prestigious honour. Nykaa offers beauty and fashion brands through its website, app, and several stores across India. Not just that, Nykaa has its own range of make-up products as well, which are hugely popular today.

TIME stated, “Ten years after being founded by entrepreneur Falguni Nayar with the goal of inspiring Indian women, Nykaa has evolved into one of India’s largest cosmetics and lifestyle brands.”

Talking numbers, TIME also reported, “Nearly 10 million people shop there, and a November IPO raised $700 million at a $13 billion valuation—turning Nayar, the CEO, into India’s richest self-made businesswoman. Expansion and marketing led to a 23% drop in net profits in the nine months to December, but revenue grew 65% year-over-year to $376 million.”

How does TIME choose the 100 most influential companies?

Every year, TIME lists out an annual report to track and highlight which businesses around the world are making an extraordinary impact. They do this with the objective to find out which businesses and corporate leaders are shaping the future of the world.

According to TIME, they assemble the list by “soliciting nominations across sectors including health care, entertainment, technology, and more from our global network of editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts.”

The task doesn’t just end here. “Then we evaluate each on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse array of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward,” as reported by the official website.

Which other companies have made it to the list this year?

Indian-origin American actress Mindy Kaling’s company Kaling International made it to the list for being a “funny business.” The list also includes United Airlines for “leading the fleet”, Meta for “mainstreaming the Metaverse”, Netflix for “expanding viewers’ horizons”, Spotify for “playing the hits”, Airbnb for “offering shelter”, Impossible Foods for providing a “meatless future”, Balenciaga for “shaking up a legacy”, Sotheby’s for “auctioning digital gems”, and many more.