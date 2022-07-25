Fancy a Kylie Jenner pout? Follow these lip liner tips and tricks

If the Kardashian/Jenner family has taught us anything, it’s that a heavy contour and an over-lined lip can be almost as transformative as a surgical procedure – without the cost and recuperation time. So, if you want a fuller pout like Kylie Jenner, just follow the lip liner tricks she used before she started getting lip fillers. Here’s everything to know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Lip liner, in all of its guises, has continued to dominate runways and social media feeds alike. While some use it to accentuate their natural pouts to a better-than-your-lips effect or to create a more vivid, durable canvas for a classic red lip, others take inspiration from backstage with editorial-inspired drama, from blatantly apparent and overdrawn to ombré with a clean, soft-focus appearance. Whatever route you select, there are a few tried-and-true tips and methods that you should be familiar with every time you reach for your favourite lip pencil. Here’s all you need to know.

Benefits of using a lip liner

Makes your lipstick last longer

We all want our lipstick to last as long as possible, and applying a lip liner can help. To extend the life of your lipstick, first outline your lips with a lip liner and then fill it in with it. You may also apply it with a brush. Then apply your lipstick. This at the base of your lips will help your lipstick last longer.

Shapes thin and uneven lips

Many of us are unhappy with our natural lips, which is where a lip liner comes in. To contour your lips, use a lip liner to outline them. You may achieve more defined and attractive lips by using a lip liner that is somewhat darker than the natural colour of your lips.

Makes your lips look fuller and more defined

Who doesn’t wish for fuller lips? Lip liners and pencils can be used to create a fuller pout. Begin by drawing a line away from your lips. Make sure the liner matches the colour of your lipstick. Outline the top and lower lips first, then fill them in with the pencil. Then apply your lipstick. Use a lighter lip gloss in the middle of your lips to create a plumped effect.

Prevents liquid lipstick from bleeding

Bleeding lips are a big fashion no-no! Liquid lipsticks have surpassed traditional lipsticks in popularity, and most of us prefer them since they keep our lips moisturised for longer and are easier to apply. However, liquid lipsticks have a drawback over regular lipsticks in that they bleed more. Because it forms a boundary between your lips, using a lip liner can help keep your liquid lipstick from bleeding.

Lip liner tips and tricks for a fuller, more accentuated pout

Choose a shade that complements your skin tone

When matching your shade to your natural lips, pay particular attention to which hues complement your skin tone. Nude liners are not all the same. Finding a realistic nude liner necessitates examining your skin tone and determining what works best for you. According to makeup pros, the best nudes often have a hint of peach or rust in them. When achieving a nude lip, choose a shade that is either the same as or slightly darker than your natural lip colour to create a very natural and sculpted look.

Create balance and symmetry

When you first apply lip liner, start by adjusting the proportion and symmetry of your lips. Always follow the natural shape and even the top and bottom shape first, then blend out the edges to create the illusion of fuller lips, according to beauty pros. Be conscious of the Cupid’s bow as you refine what you’ve traced — you don’t want to over-emphasise it. Check that it isn’t excessively pointed or sharp! A tip for tracing it on is with shorter lines. Don’t attempt to draw it all in one long line – smaller sections mean more precision! Once the lip is entirely lined, feather the liner inward so that there is no ring of it around the mouth if it wears down later.

Add definition and volume

Thinly using a taupe-hued pencil to sculpt and shape is one of many makeup artists’ favourite tricks. Consider it similar to a cheek contour, but for your lips! If you want to create a more voluminous new lip shape, pair your lip liner with a long-lasting liquid lipstick. You won’t have to worry about any of your products bleeding and revealing that you sculpted your lips.

Make your lipstick stand out

Lip liner creates a precise line on the lip border that a lipstick bullet alone cannot, which is why using a pencil in conjunction with a lipstick bullet is so helpful. A border defined with a pigmented lip liner may make the lips look fuller. Many makeup artists recommend using lip liner after applying a bold lipstick to help refine and soften the shape. A harsh lip line may make bright lipstick appear dated.

Consider doing an ombré

We’re loving this editorial moment with the gradient lip and the 3D effect it provides. Many makeup artists’ go-to approach for a blurred finish is to leave the centre of the lips bare of lip liner or lipstick, then use a deeper liner to darken the edges and feather slightly in. A dab of lip balm on a brush blended inwards completes the look with no harsh lines.

Touch up

Always have touch-up tools on hand no matter what kind of lip look you’re going for. To sharpen the line around the lips, beauty experts recommend using micellar water and a cotton bud. This is particularly significant as micellar water is non-oily and will not cause lip products to bleed. A concealer can also double as a perfector. Apply it to the edges of your lips before and after applying lip liner, and soften the edges with your finger or a small brush.

Get your hand on these lip liners to create that perfect pout