Namrata Soni’s lipsticks to Hermès perfume bottles — everything new in the world of beauty

Beauty collaborations, new launches, innovative creations — here’s our curated beauty news to bring you the best in the business. From Huda’s beautiful rose quartz palette, MAC’s collaboration with K-pop singer Lisa of Blackpink and where you can get the new Hermès perfume personalised!

Hermès Twilly Eau Ginger perfume

The superfood benefits of ginger are well known. Full of nutrients, antioxidants and flavour — it’s a well-established ingredient of Indian food and Ayurvedic preparations. So when French luxury house announced the latest member of the Twilly d’Hermès tribe, we were excited to get up and smell the spice.

The Hermès Twilly Eau Ginger is a whimsical and fresh scent that represents the joie de vivre of its predecessors but with a twist of irrelevance as the youngest sibling. Developed by Swiss perfumer Christine Nagel, the perfume combines notes of vibrant peony, candied ginger and supple cedar. The combination of floral, citrus and musky notes creates a nouvelle and fresh fragrance with a zing. The classic Twilly bottle is topped with a white cap and a tied-up silk ribbon. If you’re looking to add this jubilant scent to your dresser, Hermès is currently offering a complimentary engraving service with the purchase of perfumes, colognes or Eau de toilettes at their store in The Chanakya, New Delhi.

Personalise the bottle with a message, initials or a simple design, making it a perfect festive gift for yourself or a loved one; it is on till November 3, 2021.

MAC x Blackpink’s Lisa

A year back, Blackpink’s Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) was appointed as the global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics. Fast forward to October 2021, and she is launching her very own collection for the beauty giant. The collection “MACLovesLisa” will be a curation of her favourite MAC products in shades that are true to the K-pop star. Recently, her eponymous song reached 73.6 million views within 24 hours of release, making it the most-viewed video by a solo artist in 24 hours. The popularity of her music combined with the cult following of MAC products is sure to make this collection a complete sellout. We look forward to a lot of shimmering eyeshadow palettes with a bold coloured lipstick.

Simply NAM launches lipsticks

Makeup artist to the stars and starry-eyed brides alike, Namrata Soni is finally diving into the colour cosmetics space with the launch of her line of lipsticks. Launched under her label, Simply Nam, the Ultra-Soft Comfort Wear Matte Lipsticks are the perfect choice for everyday wear.

Formulated for Indian skin, the lipsticks are developed by Namrata Soni are made after years of working with women of various skin types and requirements. Two shades of pinks, reds and nudes each, the lipsticks are dedicated to the women in Namrata’s life who have supported and helped her journey so far. This little personal touch truly adds to the association between the celebrated makeup artist and her label. There’s Mamta (Warm red), Poonam (Cool red), Shwetambari (Rani Pink), Priyanka (Peach Pink), Madhu (Caramel Brown) and Anuradha (Natural Nude).

Huda Rose Quartz Collection

Huda Kattan’s eyeshadow palettes are a thing of beauty. The colours and textures make us want to stare at them for hours before we actually apply them. The new Rose Quartz collection and the 18-shadow palette in it live up to this hype for our latest beauty news. Inspired by the trend of rose quartz healing crystals and beauty rollers. This romantic collection features rosy pink hues and metallic as its starting points. Huda’s signature buttery mattes, creamy metallic and holographic translucent gloss is a part of the palette.

Byredo’s Mumbai Noise

Swedish fragrance company Byred0 recently launched a fragrance titled Mumbai Noise, inspired by the founder Ben Gorham’s upbringing in the Maximum City. For the launch, the brand collaborated with quirky Indianwear label, Bobo Calcutta and shot with photographer Ashish Shah. The perfume is a blend of wood and amber notes of bitter coffee and sweet tonka beans. Reminiscent of the streets of Chembur and the cacophony of Mumbai, the perfume is a warm smelling memoir of the city.

Header Image: Courtesy Shashank Tyagi/Hermès; Featured Image: Courtesy Lalisa Manobal Instagram.