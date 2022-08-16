Fruit as makeup is the latest obsession for all the glam queens

TikTok challenges has resulted into a lot of viral hacks that we now use daily. While we’ve learnt to flip our sandwiches easily and strain out pasta better, TikTok just introduced an effective and efficient makeup hack for all the beauty lovers around the world. The trending concept of using fruit to do your makeup has taken over the beauty world, thanks to two experimental content creators on the platform.

Just when you thought TikTok is all about recreating hook steps on popular tunes, the beauty enthusiasts took over the platform to deliver some of the most viral hacks for the makeup lovers. From being the domain of eye-catching dance moves and solid tunes to now being our one-stop social media for everything and anything, Tiktok has come a long way. Speaking of which, the platform has taken a smooth segue into the world of beauty. The challenges are getting wilder by the day courtesy the witty observations of the millennials as well as Gen Z. And this time, it’s not just about the hacks to get fuller lips or give our faces an icy dip, it’s about taking the term ‘natural’ makeup quite literally. Yes, you guessed it right we’re talking about the unusual art of using fruit as makeup!

It’s all about a fruity makeover- #fruitasmakeupchallenge

Kickstarted by a Ukrainian user Maryna Molchanova, followed by Serena Sophia Lakkiss, a beauty content creator who gave the trend a further nod, the challenge has reached an all new level. The creativity and the thoughts behind the concept of fruit as makeup sure are worthy of the appreciation. Beginning with just a tiny tint of cherry to using the entire fruit basket as your vanity is what Molchanova hints at.

From using the tip of a banana as a brow pencil and for a cat-eye flick, blackberries as a tempting eyeshadow and glossy lips, to cherries replacing your powder blushes for good, all of these hacks are worthy of causing the heat and grabbing those million views. So, let’s just say it’s okay to be out of blushes, eyeshadows, or even brow gels, as long as you’re high on fruits and restocking them regularly. With the beauty girls constantly looking for more organic and natural ingredients for their skin, what better than fruit plucked right off the trees to add to your makeup vanity. So, stock up on some extra fruits, not just for the vitamins, but also to add a dash of natural glow to your lovely skin.

Hero and Feature image courtesy: Shutterstock