Get that gradient lip effect with these finest Korean lipsticks

The Korean beauty industry is famed for its beauty innovations, and K-Beauty lipsticks are one of the most popular products. The coolest part is that, with the texture and application of a lip balm, these Korean lipsticks give exceptional pigmentation without drying out your lips. Continue reading to find your pick.

As the beauty leader in Asia and throughout the world, Korea has always been known for high-quality skincare and make-up products such as cushion, mascara, lotion, toner, serum, and so on, with lipsticks being the most popular. If you’ve ever seen a Korean movie, you’ve probably fallen in love with the very gorgeous lipstick colours that the actors wear. Every lady wants to look her best, and lipstick is a miracle that enhances your makeup and makes you seem more vibrant and attractive.

How to nail that Korean gradient lip

What is a gradient lip?

The gradient lip, also known as “popsicle lip,” has been popular in Korea for many years but has only lately gained popularity as a beauty trend. The trend is subtle, making the wearer appear more youthful and innocent.

If you adore the Korean makeup look, here are some tips to help you get that Korean gradient lip. These steps will also help your lipstick apply more smoothly and evenly.

Prep your lips

Having smooth lips is incredibly important to creating seamless gradient lips. Before you begin applying makeup, apply a thick layer of lip balm during your skincare regimen. This procedure softens any dead skin on your lips while also moisturising them.

Prepare velvet texture of lipsticks

We recommend using a velvet lip product since it is soft, effortless to blend, and has a long lasting power. These products provide the most natural look.

Select a colour from the same family

While the gradient lips may be done with any hue, if you use two lipstick shades, make sure they are from the same family. For example, nude rose + red, nude pink + hot pink, dusty beige + plum.

Apply some foundation/concealer to your lips

Dab some foundation/concealer over your lips using your finger or a brush. This technique helps to mask your natural lip colour so that it does not interfere with achieving the perfect gradient lip. This also covers any residual lip balm on your lips, which might change the colour of your lipstick.

Achieving the perfect gradient lip

If you’re using two lipstick colours from the same family, start with the lighter shade and blend it with your fingertips. Then, apply the darker lipstick shade to the centre of your top and bottom lips and blend it outwards towards the lighter hue. Apply some lip balm to your lips to keep them hydrated and give a glossy sheen, and you’ve got yourself an effortless kissable gradient lipstick look.

Add these top Korean lipsticks to your cart

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock