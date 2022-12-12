Gigi Hadid’s grey lipstick is reviving the grunge-glam aesthetic

Halloween is over, and we’re on to Christmas, but Gigi Hadid says it’s not time to pull out the red lipstick just yet. So, is grey lipstick going to be the next big beauty trend? Gigi says so. So, join the trend by stocking up on the best grey lipsticks this winter.

We love it when something seems unlikely to work out, but it does. That’s exactly what we think of Gigi Hadid’s grey lipstick.

While we’re all familiar with gothic black lips, moody purple lips, and grungy cool brown lips, grey lips are a much rarer breed, and understandably so. The mere mention of it conjures up images of a washed out, lacklustre, slightly zombie-esque finish from such a tone. But Gigi’s misty grey has defied all of the above, delivering an ethereal beauty we are coveting this winter season.

Gigi embraced her inner punk supermodel persona as she walked the CFDA Fashion Awards white carpet in a Thom Browne print extravaganza complete with a jock strap and a faux nose ring. The American designer is known for pushing fashion’s boundaries, so it’s only natural that Gigi’s accompanying beauty look was equally subversive and unexpected.

Browne has previously shown a preference for a unique lip colour, with models wearing a variety of metallic, green, and lilac-grey lipsticks for his SS23 runway presentation. We can only assume that Gigi’s concrete-tone lip was inspired by the runway.

Patrick Ta captioned his Instagram post of the make-up look, “She said I wanted a grey lip.” Ta understood the assignment and created a rich, slate grey hue with a demi-matte texture to avoid a flat, chalky finish. Ta, who never skimps on the glam, gently sculpted Gigi’s cheekbones with a warm, peachy-pink blush and added a hint of bronzer around the perimeters of the face for a sunkissed finish that balanced out the cool grey lip.

Does grey lipstick suit everyone?

Everyone can pull off a grey, just like they can pull off a good red or purple. The only catch is that you must find your tone. Some skin tones look better with dark grey, while others look better with subtle and bright hue. To begin, experiment with various hues and textures to find the one that works best for you and your skin tone.

Snag the best grey lipsticks to elevate your holiday season look

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/patrickta